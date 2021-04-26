Content Partners
10 years on, Agbaje raises GTBank profit by N1.305 trillion, expands balance sheet by 12.07% on average annual growth
GTBank’s audited financial statement for the last 10 years shows that Agbaje delivered N1.305 trillion cumulative profits for the bank.
Appointed in June 2011 to lead what has today become one of Africa’s best run and most profitable financial institution, Segun Agbaje’s leadership and steering of GTBank management in the past 10 years has truly seen the bank grow in all assessment indices into becoming not just an enviable financial institution in Nigeria but the whole of Africa.
Figures they say do not lie, analysis of GTBank’s audited financial statement for the last 10 years shows that Agbaje delivered N1.305 trillion cumulative profits for the bank, as lender bottom line expanded 15.47% on the average per annum in a decade.
In addition, the bank balance sheet expanded significantly as total assets increased at least by 12.07% annually in the last 10 years, from N1.598 billion when Agbaje emerged as Chief Executive to N4.944 trillion in 2020.
Shareholders wealth was widely expanded with total equity boosts of 13.46% average growth per annum in a decade, rising from N230.393 billion in 2011 to N814.395 billion.
Leading the list of sky-high performers, earnings per share expanded at 15.45% on the cumulative average growth rate, from N1.69 earned on share outstanding in 2011 to N7.11 in 2020.
This performance indices largely explains the manner of praise and commendations from shareholders during the bank’s 31st Annual General Meeting held recently in Lagos.
Speaking at the meeting, a shareholder, Mr. Tunji Bamidele, commended the bank’s board and management for sustaining profit and dividend payment in spite of the harsh and challenging economy experienced in the year 2020 as a result of the pandemic that challenged the world.
Applauding the Managing Director’s leadership acumen and dexterity, Bamidele noted that the MD/CEO’s steering of the bank in the past 10 years has been a blessing to shareholders and the bank’s well-meaning stakeholders.
Recall that after the bank’s former Managing Director, Tayo Aderinokun’s demise in 2011, Agbaje emerged from within to lead the bank. In about a decade, GTBank has recorded big and heavy lift under his leadership.
GTBank balance sheet has expanded significantly as a result of cutting edge retail banking strategy and service excellence.
GTBank’s 10 Years Growth Trajectory under Agbaje’s Leadership.
When Agbaje took over the leadership baton at GTBank in 2011, the bank’s total balance sheet size according to the bank’s 2010 audited financial results stood at N1.08 trillion.
By the end of 2014, GTBank has N2.126 trillion in total assets after rising from N1.904 trillion in 2013, N1.620 trillion in 2012 and N1.523 trillion at end of Agbaje first anniversary as Chief Executive.
By the year-end 2015, GTBank total assets expanded to N2.524 trillion. Between 2011 and 2014, Agbaje expanded loans and advances to customers the same way he doubled customers’ deposits.
In 2011, the bank’s loan to customers expanded from N574.255 billion to N679.358 billion, then to N742.436 billion in 2012, N926.967 billion in 2013 and the first trillion mark in 2014 when loan to customers upped at N1.182 trillion.
By the year-end 2015, loans to customers had swelled up to N1.371 trillion.
Following the same growth trajectory, Agbaje grew customers deposit to N1.439 trillion in 2014, from N962.486 billion in December 2011. As at year-end 2010 result signed off by his predecessor, customers deposit book was N711.038 billion.
As at 2015, the bank has increased its customers’ deposit liabilities to N1.610 trillion.
GTBank’s total equity also expanded fast and furiously as the need to grow balance sheet increase amidst its industry players.
Equity capital base of the lender upped from N216.445 billion in 2010 to N369.530 in 2014 having expanded from N329.646 billion in 2013, N286.539 billion in 2012 and N234.180 billion in 2011.
By the year end 2015, GTBank total equity had surged to N413.562 billion.
The 2020 Audited Financial Result
GTBank’s gross earnings expanded 4.58% year on year to NGN455.23 billion in 2020 on the back of a relatively strong growth in non-interest income.
In the year, the bank non-interest income swelled up 11.06% above the amount reported in financial year 2019. Interest related income surged marginally at 1.53% as a result of low-interest rates environment that underscores the Nigerian economy.
The bank’s net interest margin (NIM) contracted, albeit slightly, to 9.26% from 9.28% in 2019, supported by efficiency in deposit mix. In 2020, the Bank reported Profit before tax of ₦238.1billion, representing a growth of 2.8% over ₦231.7billion recorded in the corresponding year ended December 2019.
The Bank also continues to post the best metrics in the Nigerian Banking industry in terms of key Financial Ratios i.e. Post-Tax Return on Equity (ROAE) of 26.8%, Post-Tax Return on Assets (ROAA) of 4.6%, Full Impact Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 21.9% and Cost to Income ratio of 38.2%.
GTBank shareholders have approved for the bank’s metamorphosis into a financial conglomerate with a Holdco Structure. However, the Bank noted that the process is in the final stage of regulatory approval, as such, operations in 2021 will run as HoldCo for at least half of 2021.
VP Osinbajo lauds Value4Dairy Consortium and plans to accelerate Nigeria’s dairy sector
The consortium is already working on steps that will increase local milk production and processing…
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has welcome the strategic partnership of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, URUS, Barenbrug and Agrifirm tagged Value4Dairy Consortium in their commitment to increase self-sufficiency in Nigeria’s dairy sector.
Osinbajo made this known at the virtual launch of the consortium on Tuesday April 20, 2021 represented by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo saying that “with FrieslandCampina WAMCO as the processor to deliver the end chain; this partnership will drive increased domestic consumption of processed milk and milk products and the expected industry growth.”
The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Mohammed Sabo Nanono also commended the consortium saying: “I am confident that the consortium will drive inclusive engagement and positively influence the development of various national livestock initiatives at various levels of government”
The partnership is built on the companies’ global achievements and experiences with which they will accelerate sustainable dairy development to deliver high quality nutrition for everyone involved in the dairy chain from farmer to consumer.
The consortium brings to the dairy sector specialized milk collection and processing (FrieslandCampina WAMCO), better breeding (URUS), proper roughage production (Barenbrug) and fitting animal feed (Agrifirm). They will help to integrate the dairy sector and formulate homegrown methods to solve challenges, which previously hindered growth. According to these experts however, the dairy development gains made by FrieslandCampina WAMCO in Nigeria still need public sector collaboration to scale up and expand.
Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, Ben Langat explained: “Over the past months, we have discussed with these partners on ways to accelerate the progress of the Nigerian dairy sector. Our goal is to invest in local business models to enable the dairy sector become self-sufficient and profitable throughout the entire chain.
“Only a sector with a healthy return on investment can be self-sufficient and will survive in the long term. We are proud to state that these three professional companies with proven track records believe in developing the Nigerian dairy sector with FrieslandCampina WAMCO. They are top of the global expertise in the dairy sector with proven performance and excellent reputation as well as maintain world leading market positions,” Langat said.
The consortium is already working on steps that will increase local milk production and processing; which will include combined infrastructures for the distribution of milk and semen. They will train farmers to succeed more with better cow semen, grass seeds and feed supplements. The business model along the entire dairy chain is expected to become more efficient and attractive to further investments; with the ultimate ambition of promoting a thriving and self-sustaining dairy sector.
THE PARTNERS
A strong four-partner consortium will bring knowledge, high quality products and long term farming improvements to Nigeria. These companies are the top global suppliers to the dairy sector with proven performance records and excellent reputations in the world’s leading markets.
FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC has been a necessary part of most Nigerian homes since 1954 through its iconic brand Peak Milk. Our Company is a multinational manufacturing company and an affiliate of Royal FrieslandCampina of The Netherlands, one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the world. We are the makers of Peak, Three Crowns, Coast, Olympic and Nunu brands of milk in Nigeria. Guided by an inspiring mission, Nourishing Nigeria with quality dairy nutrition, we are unwavering in the provision of quality, nutritious milk products to Nigerians. To further increase its local content and support Federal Government’s initiative to grow the Agriculture sector, FrieslandCampina WAMCO pioneered the Dairy Development Program (DDP) in August 2010 in Nigeria. This is gradually developing into a full national program as the Company is dedicated to making the initiative a success by ensuring the transfer of Technology Know-How on milk production to Nigerian farmers. The Company plans to further train and consult with farmers, with the support of the Government and other key partners. See also: www.frieslandcampinan.com.ng
URUS is a family of businesses at the heart of the global dairy and beef industry. The individual companies within URUS are top providers for bovine genetics, cattle management software, dairy management reports, milk and soil testing, and calf care products, among others. We provide cattle genetics for varying climates, production goals, and breeds. URUS is the largest provider of bovine genetics in the world, selling over 30 million units of semen annually in over 70 countries. Every 1.1 second, somewhere in the world a cow is bred with URUS genetics. In Nigeria, URUS will apply this expertise to improve the genetics of local cows, based on individual farm needs and national priorities. To express the full potential of superior genetics, URUS will work with the other consortium partners along with other products from our portfolio, including tools and applications to streamline small farm operations and increase profitability. See also: www.urus.org
Headquartered in the Netherlands, and with a 115-year history, Royal Barenbrug is a fourth-generation, family-owned company dedicated to the research, development and production of grass seeds & legumes for agricultural and recreational markets. With about 850 employees, active in more than 20 countries on six continents in all major climate regions, our mission is to increase animal productivity to help feed the world and enhance the enjoyment of green spaces. Together, our operating companies deliver annual net sales of above US$ 350 million. Barenbrug will work with the other consortium partners to provide local feeding and management solutions for small farmers, along with products from our portfolio, like high quality grass seeds. See also: www.barenbrug.com
Founded over 120 years ago, the Royal Agrifirm Group is a leading Dutch cooperative with a turnover of 2.2 billion Euros and active in over 70 countries with more than 3,000 dedicated employees. Our mission is to create a responsible food chain for future generations. We do this by combining years of scientific research with local and specific know-how in the livestock feed and arable sector. Through this consortium, Agrifirm offers its farming and feeding industry customers worldwide, measurable, sustainable and relevant solutions for the challenges they face every day. For farmers to achieve the full potential of the improved genetics and forage, Agrifirm’s role in the consortium will be to provide optimal ration formulation know-how for the local circumstances combined with training on feeding and management solutions for small farmers. See also: www.agrifirm.com
Veritas Kapital Assurance launches an innovative Whatsapp platform to purchase insurance policies in 5 minutes
This WhatsApp channel is the fastest and most secure way to buy an insurance policy on the go.
Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc (VKA), one of Nigeria’s leading insurance companies, is set to make a major difference in the way people buy insurance policies in Nigeria by introducing an Interactive WhatsApp Platform.
This WhatsApp channel is the fastest and most secure way to buy an insurance policy on the go. In a bid to further the company’s mission of putting insurance at the fingertips of everyday Nigerians, Veritas Kapital Assurance is determined to continuously innovate to the benefit of customers. This Interactive WhatsApp Platform will change the way that everyday Nigerians can purchase insurance for
- Household damages and theft
- Accident
- Fire
- Business Interruption
- Third-Party Motor coverage.
Pricing of the retail insurance products ranges from N1,750 to N25,000 and provides coverage of up N3 million. These insurance products are easy to understand by everyday Nigerians and can be purchased within 5 minutes without requiring a broker, sales staff or intermediary.
