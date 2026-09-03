Chain Reactions Africa Ranks 3rd in Africa PR Index, Wins Large Consultancy Category

Chain Reactions Africa, the Lagos-headquartered independent communications consultancy, has ranked third overall among Africa’s top five PR consultancies and emerged Champion in the Large Consultancy category in the inaugural PR Consultancy Performance IndexThe recognition by Earned First, the global PR intelligence and media platform serving Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, was announced and presented […]

Chain Reactions Africa, the Lagos-headquartered independent communications consultancy, has ranked third overall among Africa’s top five PR consultancies and emerged Champion in the Large Consultancy category in the inaugural PR Consultancy Performance Index

The recognition by Earned First, the global PR intelligence and media platform serving Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, was announced and presented at PRAXIS Africa during Africa PR Week in Nairobi on August 26, 2026.

Chain Reactions Africa ranked third overall alongside South Africa’s Retroviral, Dialogue Communications and Clockwork, and Burson Africa, which completed the top five.

According to the organisers, Chain Reactions Africa won the Large Consultancy category based on its performance across five evaluation pillars: Business Performance; Creative Impact & Client Outcomes; Innovation & Thought Leadership; Talent & Culture; and Industry Leadership. The consultancy recorded particularly strong performances in Business Performance and Creative Impact & Client Outcomes.

The third-place ranking is significant given the calibre of competition, placing a Nigerian independent consultancy among and ahead of established firms and global PR networks operating across Africa. It further strengthens Chain Reactions Africa’s growing record of recognition, following its second-place overall finish at the 2026 African SABRE Awards and honours at the World Public Relations Awards and Commonwealth Environment & CSR Awards.

Commenting on the inaugural Index, Arun Sudhaman, Founder/CEO of Earned First, said the rankings were designed to recognise consultancies demonstrating strong and measurable performance across business, creativity, innovation, talent and industry leadership, providing a holistic assessment of consultancy performance across Africa.

Reacting to the recognition, Israel Opayemi, Founder and Managing Director/Chief Strategist, Chain Reactions Africa, said, “This means a lot to us at Chain Reactions Africa. We are deeply grateful for this recognition. It represents more than a ranking; it is an acknowledgement of the journey we have taken, the people who have built this consultancy and the ambition we continue to have for African communications.

“To be recognised alongside and ahead of some of the biggest names on the continent is particularly meaningful. “It demonstrates that an independent consultancy from Nigeria, and indeed Africa, can build world-class capabilities, compete with global heavyweights and remain deeply rooted in the realities and possibilities of our continent.”

Founded in 2010, Chain Reactions Africa has built its growth around strategic advisory, creativity, technology, research and cultural intelligence. In 2025, the consultancy recorded 18.5% revenue growth, expanded its team by 17%, from 44 to 53 employees, and achieved a 60% new-business win rate.

Its work spans high-impact public engagement and brand-building programmes, including LAMATA’s public engagement around Nigeria’s first intra-city electric rail line, Citizen Connect, NIVEA’s SABI hygiene-education programme, which contributed to a 40% sales lift, and Indomie Heroes, which strengthened the brand’s positioning around children and youth development. These and other programmes were among the body of work that distinguished Chain Reactions Africa in Earned First’s assessment, demonstrating its ability to translate insight and creativity into measurable client and societal impact.

That same commitment to innovation is powered by Ara by Prophet, its AI and cultural-intelligence platform, and ÀRÁMÀNDÀ, its audience-intelligence and research platform. It is matched by a strong investment in people and culture, with women leading every business function and an 80% staff satisfaction rate reflecting a workplace built around talent, inclusion and performance.

The Africa Consultancy Performance Index evaluates PR consultancies across five dimensions: Business Performance; Creative Impact & Client Outcomes; Innovation & Thought Leadership; Talent & Culture; and Industry Leadership.