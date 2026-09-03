Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Commissions New Lagos Headquarters

The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) on Tuesday, 1st of September, commissioned its new headquarters, FRC House, in Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos, marking a significant milestone in the Council’s growth and commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s financial reporting and corporate governance ecosystem. The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, able represented by Dr. […]

The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) on Tuesday, 1st of September, commissioned its new headquarters, FRC House, in Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos, marking a significant milestone in the Council’s growth and commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s financial reporting and corporate governance ecosystem.

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, able represented by Dr. Tope Fasua, Special Adviser to President on Economic Affairs, Office of the Vice President gave a special address, noting that the inauguration of the headquarters was consistent with President Tinubu’s larger vision of building a Nigerian state whose institutions can stand confidently in a marketplace of nations.

He commended the leadership and staff of the FRC for understanding that institutional building is not an event, but a journey.

“This beautiful building is more than concrete, glass and steel, it is an investment in institutional memory, it is an investment in professional excellence, it is an investment in regulatory independence and effectiveness, and it is a physical expression of something more important, the confidence that Nigeria places in the work of the FRC.”

The event featured a keynote address by Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, MFR, Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment. She described the new headquarters as an important physical asset, while emphasising that, for a regulator, trust is probably the most valuable asset. As such, she added, the building should represent credibility, competence, responsiveness and confidence in the rules and institutions that govern our markets.

It also featured a special address by His Excellency, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Executive Governor of Lagos State. While Comissioning the eight-storey building, the Governor noted that the development represented a new strength for the institution, whose mandates directly impact investor confidence and the economic prospects of the country.

The Governor said that operating from its permanent base would not only enhance the regulatory agency’s efficiency and oversight of the environment it regulates, but would also foster greater public trust in its ability to fulfil its responsibilities.

In his speech, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, the ES/CEO of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria said the new headquarters represented the evolution of the FRC and the need for its physical infrastructure to match the importance of its statutory mandate.

“For 44 years, an institution entrusted with the responsibility of providing confidence to investors, strengthening corporate accountability and supporting the integrity of Nigeria’s financial system did not have the benefit of a permanent institutional home. That fact deserves reflection. Because a headquarters is not merely bricks, mortar, offices and conference rooms. A headquarters is an institution’s physical expression of permanence. It represents stability. It represents institutional memory. It represents independence. It represents dignity.”

Distinguished individuals whose contributions have advanced financial reporting, corporate governance and economic development were honoured with key spaces within FRC House: Dr. Jumoke Oduwole Centre for Corporate Governance; Jim Obazee Inspections and Investigations Meeting Room; Late Daniel Asapokhai Accounting Development Centre & Library, and Amb. Shuaibu Ahmed Stakeholders Meeting Room.

Dr. Olowo explained that the feat is a product of institutional continuity, collective sacrifice, public service, perseverance and the contributions of many individuals who, at different times, have invested their knowledge, influence, resources and goodwill in the growth and development of this Council.

“It is particularly important that, on a day such as this, we remember those who carried the responsibility of leading this institution before us. We honour them not merely because they occupied the office of Executive Secretary, but because each administration left something upon which the next administration could build.”

The commissioning also featured goodwill messages from His Royal Majesty Oba Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II), Oniru of Iruland; Distinguished Senator Sadiq Suleiman Umar, Chairman, Senate Committee on Trade and Investment; and Hon. Ahmed Mohammed Munir, Chairman, House Committee on Commerce, Mr. Jim Obazee, former Executive Secretary/CEO, FRC Nigeria, and Ambassador Shuaibu Ahmed, also former Executive Secretary/CEO, FRC Nigeria.

The commissioning of FRC House represents more than a new physical headquarters; it reflects the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria’s continued commitment to promoting transparency, strengthening accountability, upholding high-quality financial reporting and building trust in Nigeria’s financial reporting ecosystem.