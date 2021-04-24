Business News
Firm to establish $2.9 billion deep seaport at Escravos, Delta
Other components of the project include industrial layouts, an independent power plant, a nature conservation park, an international airport and the development of prime infrastructure, new towns and cities.
The Mercury Maritime Concession Company (MMCC) Ltd. has moved to decongest the Lagos ports as it revealed plans to establish a $2.9 billion deep seaport at Escravos, Delta.
The project which is expected to be completed within 5 years would be run on a build, own, operate and transfer model for a period of 50 years with funding coming from overseas.
This disclosure was made by the Chairman of MMCC, Rear Admiral Andrew Okoja, on Friday, April 23, 2021, at a stakeholders’ forum for the proposed Escravos Seaport Industrial Complex (ESIC – 1) project in Lagos, saying that the project was at its preparatory stage.
READ: Maersk, Safmarine deny dumping Lagos, as port challenges affect operations
What the Chairman of Mercury Maritime Concession Company is saying
Okoja in his statement said, “MMCC is the promoter of the Escravos Seaport Industrial Complex (ESIC-1) project; this is a maritime-driven project cited in Escravos in Delta State, on approximately 31 hectares of land.
This project will consist of a deep seaport, others and a platform to drive resources from one point to another.
We went into this project because we have the capacity, experience and connections; we decided to deploy them to solve the maritime problem of the country,” he said.
Going further, he said that the project was expected to create about 30,000 to 40,000 jobs for the residents in surrounding communities and would help solve the problem of piracy and militancy in the Niger Delta.
READ: Ibom Deep Seaport will resolve the gridlock challenges on Apapa Wharf Road – Rep. Luke
He said the Federal Ministry of Transportation had already given provisional approval for the project asking the company to deposit the sum of $1 billion dollars as evidence of capacity and commitment to follow due process.
He said, “As a form of support, the government is bringing land; we will pay for it and then we will pay our tax. The Nigerian Ports Authority’s role is that of monitoring.’’
A transport consultant, Prof. Charles Asenime, said that the proposed $2.9 billion seaport project which includes a deep seaport, free trade zone, crude oil refinery and gas complex, would boost economic development.
Other components of the project include industrial layouts, an independent power plant, a nature conservation park, an international airport and the development of prime infrastructure, new towns and cities.
READ: Lekki Deep Seaport to begin operations by Q1 2023 – Gov Sanwo-Olu
Why the construction of the Deep Sea Port matters
The construction of this deep seaport would help boost employment opportunities, give Delta State direct multimodal transport accessibility to 70% of Nigeria’s landmass, four geo-political zones and Abuja, and several nations of the world.
It would help reduce the pressure on the Lagos ports, which is characterized by congestion and long delay in clearing goods, improve the ease of doing business at the ports and provide support for the African Continental Free Trade Agreement operations, among others.
READ: FG approves $3 billion Port Harcourt-Maiduguri railway and $462 million Bonny deep seaport
What you should know about Deep Sea Ports in Nigeria
A couple of deep seaport projects are going on across the country, to help decongest the Lagos ports. Some of these seaport projects include the Lekki deep seaport which is expected to be operational by next year, the $4.6 billion Ibom deep seaport, the bonny deep seaport which will be linked to the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Rail line and the Warri deep seaport.
Financial Services
Unity Bank increases loan portfolio by 94.3% in 2020
Unity Bank increased its loan portfolio to customers by 94.3% to stand at N202.1 billion as of December 2020.
Unity Bank Plc increased its loan portfolio to customers by 94.3% to stand at N202.1 billion as of December 2020. This is contained in its 2020 audited financial report, recently released on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
According to the result posted, its gross loan portfolio increased by 94.3% from N104 billion recorded as of December 2019 to stand at N202.1 billion as of the end of the 2020 financial year.
Other highlights
- Gross earnings dipped by 4.2% to stand at N42.7 billion
- Profit after tax stood at N4.09 billion (-38.3%)
- Total assets grew by 67.9%, stood at N492 billion
- Deposits from customers also increased by 38.4%. Stood at N356.6 billion as of December 2020.
- Total liabilities was N767.4 billion (+34.2%).
According to the bank’s press release as seen by Nairametrics, the Managing Director, Mrs Tomi Somefun stated that the bank has solidly financed over one million farmers in the past three years. She also stated that the farmers cut across several primary crop production such as rice, maize, cotton, wheat, sorghum, etc.
What they are saying
Commenting on the result, Unity Bank’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Tomi Somefun stated that the results showed the resilience of the bank during unprecedented times of uncertainties and its ability to innovate and focus on key balance sheet items that will enable the bank to maintain a growth trajectory.
She further opined that “Consequently, for the year under review, the opportunities to significantly create more quality assets for the business, thought to have a sustainable impact, informed part of choices made and we have seen some encouraging market uptake in this regard, apart from the benefits to the enterprise bottom-line that have also started trickling in. Other key performance indicators especially on the liability side of the business were equally not left out.”
The bank deployed new product features and augmentation supported by omni-channel, USSD promotions and other channels to enhance services delivery efficiency, drive income generation capacities and enhance steady balance sheet growth for the year.”
However, Somefun stated that; “We will latch on targeted strategies to deploy significant investment in technology in order to ride the waves of the COVID-19 pandemic. On the back of this, the bank focuses on achieving major efficiency gains, deepening its retail footprints and penetrating identified cluster market segments, as bulwarks to tapping into various youth market platforms, in addition to the mass market would get a further boost.”
She also reiterated that the bank is also looking to consolidate on the gains from its core business areas and niche in the agribusiness sector.
Energy
Nigerian Arnergy makes Bill Gates’s top 5 cleantech companies that will help save the world
Arnergy raised $9 million in a Series A round of funding for renewable energy systems led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures.
When Femi Adeyemo founded Arnergy a few years back, his plan was to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy solutions in Nigeria by looking inwards, but providence had another plan for the telecommunications engineering guru, not only because he is hardworking but also because his love for details is unparalleled.
Seven years down the line, Adeyemo has not only built an organization that seamlessly creates solutions that make the environment safer but has successfully built a brand that has got the attention of Bill Gates and his billionaires’ friends. The billionaires included Arnergy Solutions in the Top 5 cleantech outfits that will help save the planet.
Bill Gates’ plan is to invest in scientific breakthroughs that have the potential to deliver cheap and reliable clean energy to the world. The ultimate goal is to shepherd new zero-emissions technologies to the market.
With this development, Adeyemo’s Arnergy broke the jinx, not just because it is a Nigerian firm but also because most of Breakthrough Energy’s portfolio companies are located in the United States.
As quoted in a recent article published by Forbes “Operating out of Lagos, Nigeria, Arnergy leases and sells what it calls solar energy systems—bulky cabinet-size apparatuses on wheels fitted with solar panels and batteries that essentially serve as solar-powered generators. The technical gear is accompanied by a software platform that allows clients to monitor and control their energy usage in real-time.”
Arnergy’s goal is to ensure that shops and banks can stay open with its solutions even when the electric grid fails. According to the CEO, Arnergy’s systems allow businesses in countries like Nigeria to pay for clean energy at the same or a lower price as traditional fossil-fuel sources.
“Each of our 5-kilowatt modular systems is displacing diesel and petrol generators on a daily basis,” Adeyemo said.
The Nigerian distributed utility company, Arnergy, raised $9 Million in a Series A round of funding for renewable energy systems led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures with participation from the Norwegian Investment Fund for Developing Countries (Norfund), ElectriFI (EDFI Management Company), and All On.
The company harnesses the combination of solar power, superior storage solutions and proprietary remote management technologies to deliver scalable, reliable and affordable energy solutions that are tailored to tackle issues related to intermittency and grid unreliability. Since its launch, Arnergy has delivered over 3MW of installed capacity and over 9MWh of storage capacity to business and residential clients across Nigeria.
Adeyemo, who decided to start the business after seeing how the Middle East was using solar energy to power telecom towers, explained that Arnergy sells to both small businesses and large enterprise data centres and has deployed 600 systems to customers that include the Nigerian branches of Citibank and KPMG, as well as industrial conglomerate Dangote Group.
“Here, it’s not a function of ‘it is good for the climate’ alone—it’s also even good for the pockets,” Adeyemo said.
What you should know
Breakthrough Energy Ventures brought together more than 20 (now 28) investors, largely billionaires to invest in scientific breakthroughs that have the potential to deliver cheap and reliable clean energy to the world. The ultimate goal is to shepherd new zero-emissions technologies to the market.
Since then, it has backed dozens of startups developing green technology innovations that range from replacing fossil fuels with carbon-free equivalents to inventing meat alternatives. “We’re only focused on investments that will have a substantial effect on climate change,” Gates told Forbes earlier this year.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank grows profit after tax by over 260% to N100.6 million in Q1 2021.
- Stanbic IBTC profit plunges by over 45% to N11.3 billion in Q1 2021.
- Nigerian Breweries Plc grows profit by 39% to N7.7 billion in Q1 2021.
- Trans Nationwide Express Plc profit after tax slumps by over 95% in Q1 2021
- FCMB approves FY 2020 dividend pay-out of N2.97 billion to shareholders.