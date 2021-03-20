Business
Lekki Deep Seaport to begin operations by Q1 2023 – Gov Sanwo-Olu
The Lekki Deep Seaport project is expected to begin operations by the first quarter of 2023.
The Lekki Deep Seaport is expected to begin operations by the first quarter of 2023, as the construction firm, China Habour Engineering firm has made tremendous improvement with the project.
This was disclosed by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a statement when he visited the Lagos Free Zone on Friday.
He said, “Given the report I got and what I have seen here, I can say that Lagos Free Zone has made tremendous improvement. We have seen the level of partnership Tolaram Group is bringing in terms of international investment and local brands on this corridor.
“I commend all stakeholders that are with us on this journey we have found ourselves. With the level of work we have seen, I’m truly excited. It is more gratifying that, we are taking up this assignment with all energies required and we all can see what we can achieve when we work together.
“Since we signed a loan agreement less than 18 months ago, we have demonstrated strong capability in bringing the project to reality. This is the first quarter of 2021 and we have seen the project in about 48% completion. The investors have given us the commitment on first quarter of 2023 completion date. We will fulfill all our parts to make sure this date becomes reality.“
After going through the project master plan, Sanwo-Olu said his administration remained committed to delivering the project, stressing that the deep seaport and other investments happening in the corridor had the potential to increase the State’s GDP in multiple folds.
What you should know
- The port, which is being constructed by China Habour Engineering firm, is occupying 90 hectares in the entire 830 hectares of land carved out for the Lagos Free Zone, created in 2012 to enhance the economic position of Lagos as a manufacturing and logistics hub in West Africa.
- The first phase of the seaport project, which is being financed by a $629 million facility from China Development Bank (CDB), is at 48% completion.
- The size of the deep seaport will allow 18,000 TEU capacity vessels, which are four times bigger than the ones berthing at Apapa seaports, thereby scaling down the cost of container transportation from any part of the world.
- When it is completed, the deep seaport is expected to generate more than 170,000 direct and indirect job opportunities for Lagos residents and serve as an alternative in an effort to decongest the Federal Government-owned seaports in Apapa.
- Tolaram Group, a Singaporean company, initiated a $2 billion investment in the Lagos Free Zone, out of which the investor committed $950 million to developing a manufacturing hub in the zone.
Lagos to construct a metro rail line at Lekki Free Trade Zone
The Lagos State Government plans to construct a Green Rail line at the Lekki Free Trade Zone.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that the state government would construct a Green Rail line at the Lekki Free Trade Zone to complement the infrastructural development being initiated on that axis.
The Governor said the rail line which would raise transportation capacity in and out of the corridor is expected to commence upon the completion of the feasibility study of the project.
This was disclosed by Sanwo-Olu, while briefing the press during a working visit to Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical facilities with members of the State Executive Council, on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
What the Lagos State Governor is saying
Sanwo-Olu said that the state government has done expression of interest already for the metro line and are currently doing other processes required for investment on the rail project.
The Governor said, “In our master plan for the free zones, there is a metro Green Line that will come from Lekki. We have done expression of interest already for the metro line. We are currently doing the feasibility study required for investment on the rail project. We are also looking at the airport project of which we have done the layout. This is also receiving consideration as we speak.
“What is happening in this corridor is big enough to take three days of our time. The development is about jobs for the youth population and catalyst for the local economy. Local residents and other Nigerians are being engaged in the refinery and petrochemicals projects. The Government in a position to resolve any issue in order to create enabling environment for businesses to thrive.”
He also said the kind of development being implemented in the free zones was one that creates a work-and-live ecosystem.
Sanwo-Olu says construction of highway at Lekki Free Zone to start in 2 months
Governor Sanwo-Olu has stated that the construction of critical infrastructure leading to the Free Zones in Ibeju-Lekki will commence in the next 2 months.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that the construction of the Magbon-Alade highway and other critical infrastructure leading to the Free Zones in Ibeju-Lekki will commence in the next 2 months.
The project which is a collaboration between the Lagos State Government and the Dangote Group is expected to help ease business activities on that axis.
This disclosure was made by Sanwo-Olu, while on a visit with members of the State Executive Council to the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical facilities on Saturday, during his 2-day working tour of the Free Trade Zone in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State.
The carriageway extends from Lekki-Epe Expressway into the Free Trade Zone area, covering several kilometres.
The Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, and the Group’s Executive Director on Strategy, Portfolio Development and Capital Projects, Mr. Devakumar Edwin, who personally led the State Government’s team on the excursion, later went into a private discussion with the Governor and his team where they agreed on the timeline for the kick of the road project.
What the Governor of Lagos State is saying
Sanwo-Olu, while briefing the press said, “Today, we have taken a five-hour tour of the Dangote Refinery, which is the biggest single refinery in the world, and also visited its fertilizer factory, which is the second-largest in the world. Between the time I came here in 2019 and now, there has been a huge improvement in the construction and layout on the entire site.
“For us as a Government, it’s not to fold our arms and be expecting that all is well in this corridor. We are here to encourage the investors and to show them that we are with them. The Government is in place to serve them; anything that will ease business is critical to us.
“We have met and cleared out few issues around approvals, right-of-way and the infrastructure that needs to come on this axis. We don’t want a replay of Apapa gridlock here. So, we have agreed and we have planned a timeline for ourselves on the construction of Magbon Alade Highway, which comes to the free zones from Lekki-Epe Expressway.”
He added that the layout for an airport being developed in Epe axis was being done, promising to prioritise its completion.
The Governor said the kind of development being implemented in the free zones was one that creates a work-and-live ecosystem.
What the Chairman of Dangote Group is saying
On his part, Aliko Dangote noted that the refinery and petrochemicals projects were his largest investment worldwide, applauding the State Government for his support to investors.
The billionaire said Sanwo-Olu’s commitment made the free zone to be business-friendly, pointing out that the area would become the hub of industrialisation in the country.
Commenting on the road project, Dangote said, “As Mr. Governor mentioned, we are eager to start this project. As soon as we have the green light, we will go ahead with the construction before we even sign the Tax Deductible Agreement on Presidential Order 7. I have promised the Governor that we will start the road in the next two months.”
He said the host community had not been neglected in the construction value chain happening in the free zones, stressing that hundreds of local residents were part of the 20, 000 Nigerians being engaged in the projects.
Dangote also pointed out that the Group had intervened in lifting members of the host community, by donating modern boats for local fishermen, building hospitals, schools and giving deserving students scholarship.
What this means
This will act as a relief to community leaders and residents on that axis will massive investments which includes industrial, refinery and petrochemical plants, fertilizer, deep seaport, airport and others going on around that axis.
The implementation of these infrastructural developments and master plan will help the state government avoid the mistake by the Federal Government which is affecting similar operators of some similar facilities and businesses around the Apapa axis.
