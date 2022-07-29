President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the designation of Lekki Deep Seaport as a customs port and approved wharf.

The Federal Government has pointed out that the project which is expected to be completed before the end of 2022, would create 170,000 jobs to help boost Nigeria’s economy.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Friday and can be seen on its Official Twitter account.

NPA in the statement stated that the Managing Director of the authority, Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko, in a letter through the Federal Ministry of Transportation, secured the approval for the port to be gazetted in line with extant laws.

What the NPA is saying

The authority also said that with the approval and level of preparedness, the port is set for berthing commercial vessels before year-end.

What you should know

The Lekki Deep Seaport, designed to be a significant game-changer in Nigeria’s maritime economy and constructed by China Habour Engineering firm, is a $2 billion investment in the Lagos Free Trade zone initiated by Tolaram Group, a Singaporean company.

The deep seaport is expected to generate huge job opportunities for Lagos residents as well as boost the Federal Government’s efforts to decongest the Lagos ports in Apapa and Tin Can.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, had in January 2022, said that the Lekki deep seaport will be completed in 2022 with its operations automated

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had in March 2021, said that the Lekki Deep Seaport is expected to begin operations by the first quarter of 2023, as the construction firm, China Habour Engineering firm had made tremendous improvement with the project.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had in May 2022, said that the project is expected to bring revenues of about $201 billion to federal and state governments through taxes, royalties and duties as well as an aggregate impact of $361 billion in 45 years upon the commencement of operations