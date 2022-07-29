Tariye Gbadegesin has been appointed as a non-executive director of Guinness Nigeria Plc.

This was made known by Rotimi Odusola, company secretary/corporate relations director in a disclosure on ‘Appointment of Mrs. Tariye Gbadegesin as a non-executive director of Guinness Nigeria Plc’

The company believes that her appointment as the non-executive director of the company which becomes effective from 27th of July, will help to strengthen the leadership of the company.

What the company is saying

It stated, “This is to inform the Nigerian exchange limited, the investing public and other stakeholders of the appointment of Mrs. Tariye Gbadegesin as a non-executive director of the board of Guinness Nigeria Plc with effect from the 27th of july 2022.

“Mrs. Gbadegesin is a professional with over 20 years’ experience in finance, principal investments, and infrastructure. She has mobilized over us$3 billion of capital for infrastructure projects across the African continent.

“Her global experience includes roles at the Africa finance corporation, the International Monetary Fund, the Boston Consulting Group, & Price Waterhouse Coopers. She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Amherst College, and an MBA from the Harvard business school.

“The board is optimistic that the leadership of the company would be further strengthened through mrs. Gbadegesin’s invaluable experience and contributions.”

What you should know

The company recently reported a massive increase in profit for the first half of 2021 by 1147% to N15.7 billion from N1.3 billion in the same period last year.

This revenue for the period also went up by 29% in H1 2022 to N206.8 billion from N160 billion in H1 2021 while the total equities was up by 21% to N89.98 billion from N74 billion.

The earning per share rose by 1154% from N57 during the first half of the year to N715 in the first half of last year.