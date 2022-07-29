The Nigerian stock exchange has now ended its eight consecutive days of market decline as it added N379 billion in capitalization today, attributable to massive gains seen in MTN and the banking sector where tier-1 banks like ZENITHBANK, ACCESS, UBA and GTCO posted gains of over 5%.

The All-share Index (ASI) gained 1.42% from 49,667.14 basis points to close at 50,370.25 basis point. In the same vein, the market capitalization also gained 1.42% to close at N27.16 trillion. Year-to-Date (YtD), the NGX is still one of the top performing markets in the world as it has gained 17.92% so far.

Market breadth closed positive as UBN led 25 gainers while 13 losers were topped by PZ at the end of today’s session. On a sectoral level, all of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed positive. NGX Banking, Industrial, Consumer Goods, Insurance and Oil & Gas gained 6.60%, 0.24%, 0.20%, 0.91% and 0.06% respectively.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 50,370.25 points

Previous ASI: 49,667.14 points

% Day Change: +1.42%

% Y-t-D: 20.33%

Market Cap (N): 27.16 trillion

Volume: 254,772,588

Value (N): 2.81 billion

Deals: 4,905

NGX Top ASI gainers

UBN up +10.00% to close at N5.50

MULTIVERSE up +9.94% to close at N1.88

UCAP up +9.90% to close at N11.10

TRANSCORP up +9.80% to close at N1.12

NGXGROUP up +9.75% to close at N21.95

NGX Top ASI losers

PZ down – 9.57% to close at N8.50

CAVERTON down – 9.09% to close at N1.00

WEMABANK down – 8.36% to close at N3.29

ACADEMY down – 7.50% to close at N1.85

COURTVILLE down – 6.98% to close at N0.40

Top 3 by Volume

LIVINGTRUST – 50,001,000

ZENITHBANK – 22,697,162

FLOURMILL – 18,852,570

Top 3 by Value

FLOURMILL – N575,078,713.40

ZENITHBANK – N459,262,445.70

MTNN – N245,261,552.70