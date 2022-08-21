The Minister of Transportation, Alhaji Muazu Sambo, has disclosed that the Lekki Deep-Sea Port project would create 112,000 jobs for Nigerians upon its completion.

Sambo stressed on the significance of the port as it has the capacity to berth the largest ships in the world.

This was made known by the minister while having a chat with journalists on Sunday in Jalingo.

Sambo said that the port, which was second in Nigeria after Onne Deep-Sea Port, has the potential to garner more revenues for the country.

What the Transportation Minister is saying

Sambo pointed out that the project would impact positively on the nation’s economy, adding that the port has the ability to put food on the table of many Nigerians as more jobs are created.

He said, “The Lekki deep-sea port project, which is the second after Onne Deep Sea Port in Nigeria is very significant, because the largest ships in the world can berth at the Port.

“That means, more tonnage, more cargo, more revenue for the port and for the country, more economic activities.

” And above all, more jobs, like I said, over 112, 000 both direct and indirect jobs will be created as a result of the creation of the Lekki deep-sea port.

“This will be in the first few years and as time goes on and as activities expand, the number of jobs will even multiply and that is what is good for us.

“For as more jobs we have, the more our ability to put food on the table of many Nigerians.’’

Road projects to go on despite redeployment

The minister said that his redeployment from the federal ministry of Works and Housing to Transportation would not affect the ongoing execution of road projects in the state.

He said, “I have been given assurance from the Ministry of Works and Housing that as soon as funds are released from the federal ministry of Finance, contractors will receive their outstanding payments and will be able to continue with their work.

“My movement to the ministry of Transportation does not mean that the impact of infrastructure in Taraba as far as road is concerned will end.

”Even in the federal ministry of transportation, we have agencies that have corporate social responsibilities to execute projects.

“Such corporate social responsibilities will include all those activities that will touch the lives of the common man including township roads.

“And I intend to explore that option to be able to bring more succour to the people of Taraba State.’’

What you should know

The Lekki Deep Seaport, designed to be a significant game-changer in Nigeria’s maritime economy and constructed by China Habour Engineering firm, is a $2 billion investment in the Lagos Free Trade zone initiated by Tolaram Group, a Singaporean company.

The deep seaport is expected to generate huge job opportunities for Lagos residents as well as boost the Federal Government’s efforts to decongest the Lagos ports in Apapa and Tin Can.

President Muhammadu Buhari has earlier in July, approved the designation of Lekki Deep Seaport as a customs port and approved wharf.