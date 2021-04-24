Business
Imo State Governor’s house attacked, cars burnt
The country home of the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma was attacked by suspected hoodlums.
The country home of the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma has been attacked by suspected hoodlums.
According to the news report by Vanguard Newspaper, the attackers threw petrol bombs into the compound sparking a fire incident which led to the razing of vehicles within the premises.
The report confirmed the attack happened in Oru East local government area of Imo State, with an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) feared dead.
At the time of writing this report, it is not clear the persons or group responsible for the attack.
Speaking on the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwo confirmed that the Governor’s house was indeed attacked but not razed by fire as earlier reported.
“Yes, I can confirm the story, the hoodlums attacked the Governor’s House by throwing in Petrol bomb as a result of which two cars were burnt, but they were successfully repelled.
“And none of the buildings was set ablaze, however, one unarmed personnel of the NSCDC was killed in the process, the hoodlums while escaping also killed a Police Sergeant and another NSCDC personnel both in there private vehicles at Mgbidi junction,” Ikeokwo said.
What you should know
In the last few weeks, there have been several attacks on policemen and police stations in some of the Southeastern states, including Abia, Imo, Ebonyi and Anambra states.
Pay-Per-View: House of Reps says its working on legislative bill for Satellite TV
Rep. Idem, Chairman ad hoc Committee on pay-per-view tariff stated that the bill has already passed second reading in the House.
The House of Representatives in Abuja stated that it is committed to passing the pay-per-view bill which it says will abolish “indiscriminate price increase” by satellite TV operators.
This was disclosed by Rep. Unyime Idem, Chairman ad hoc Committee on pay-per-view tariff on Friday in Abuja.
Rep. Idem stated that the bill has already passed second reading in the House and would give the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation regulatory powers to ensure compliance with the bill.
“I want to assure Nigerians that after the passage of the bill, the issue of indiscriminate price increase even when Nigerians do not expect and service not consumed will be a thing of the past.
I want to appeal to Nigerians to be patient and hopeful as the bill will soon come up for third reading,” he said.
What you should know
Recall Nairametrics reported last year that Multichoice stated the Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) billing model advocated by Nigerians is not technically and commercially feasible in addition to being impossible.
“The economies of scale model employed by broadcasters mean that subscribers pay less. We are yet to see a pay-TV business anywhere in the world that does PAYG in the sense intended here. We do not believe the model is technically or commercially feasible,” Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said.
Telecom operators say they are yet to get approval to register new SIM cards
Some officials of the different network stores said they were yet to get approval from the NCC to roll out sales of new SIM cards.
Network providers across the different telecommunications networks in Lagos have revealed that they are yet to get approval to resume registration of new Subscriber Identification Module (SIM). This follows the federal government’s announcement that telecom operators can resume the registration of new SIM cards to subscribers.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the telecom operators disclosed this in separate interviews on Friday in Lagos.
The reports state that no SIM registration was done in some of the network providers’ customer service outlets that were visited, as most subscribers who requested for new SIM were turned down.
Some officials of the different network stores who wished to remain anonymous said they were yet to get approval from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to roll out sales of new SIM cards.
They said, “We are aware of the lift in ban of new SIM cards but we have not been given the official ‘green light to go ahead. We still await instructions from the authorities on that issue and that is what we tell our subscribers when they request for it.
We want to follow due process so that we are not held responsible for any SIM card sales, hence we only retrieve old SIMs that were lost with proof of ownership and of course the NIN identification.”
While speaking, some of the subscribers said that they needed new SIMs for their wards, businesses and other needs and hope that the government will quickly give the network providers the permission to start the reissuing of the new SIM.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that in December 2020, the federal government suspended the registration of new SIM cards.
- The suspension was, however, lifted by the federal government with effect from April 19, as the telecom operators were given a go-ahead to start registration of new SIM cards for subscribers.
- The NCC on Thursday arrested about 5 suspected individuals for allegedly engaging in fraudulent registering and sale of SIM cards.
