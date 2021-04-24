Imo State Governor’s house attacked, cars burnt

The country home of the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma has been attacked by suspected hoodlums.

According to the news report by Vanguard Newspaper, the attackers threw petrol bombs into the compound sparking a fire incident which led to the razing of vehicles within the premises.

The report confirmed the attack happened in Oru East local government area of Imo State, with an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) feared dead.

At the time of writing this report, it is not clear the persons or group responsible for the attack.

Speaking on the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwo confirmed that the Governor’s house was indeed attacked but not razed by fire as earlier reported.

“Yes, I can confirm the story, the hoodlums attacked the Governor’s House by throwing in Petrol bomb as a result of which two cars were burnt, but they were successfully repelled.

“And none of the buildings was set ablaze, however, one unarmed personnel of the NSCDC was killed in the process, the hoodlums while escaping also killed a Police Sergeant and another NSCDC personnel both in there private vehicles at Mgbidi junction,” Ikeokwo said.

What you should know

In the last few weeks, there have been several attacks on policemen and police stations in some of the Southeastern states, including Abia, Imo, Ebonyi and Anambra states.