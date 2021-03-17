Tech News
What Flutterwave-PayPal partnership means to merchants in Africa
Flutterwave’s partnership with PayPal stands to benefit African merchants as an efficient payment option.
When Flutterwave said that they are “simplifying payments for endless possibilities”, they meant it literally. From being YC’s most valuable African startup to being among Africa’s Unicorn company with a 1-billion-dollar valuation in 5 years, the company keeps getting better.
Now, they’ve partnered with PayPal to enable African merchants to receive payments via PayPal on Flutterwave’s platform. This partnership will connect African businesses with more than 377 million PayPal account holders globally.
Before now, PayPal users outside the country could not make payments to African merchants directly through their platform. This removes the restriction for African merchants to accept PayPal because once you have been registered as a Flutterwave merchant, PayPal becomes one of your payment types.
The integration with PayPal is live and operational across 50 African countries and worldwide
How can you benefit from this?
If you have a business, you can register on the Flutterwave platform by creating an account on their website, but if you are already a Flutterwave merchant, you can go to your dashboard and select dashboard payment options, then select “Enable Paypal” from the list and that is it.
As a PayPal user, you can pay a Flutterwave merchant by selecting “pay with PayPal” on the merchants’ checkout page.
How much does it cost?
Flutterwave charges a PayPal transaction fee of 4.4% of the transaction value + $0.30 per transaction.
The service is only open to new and existing businesses on Flutterwave. In the coming weeks, the service will be open to individuals, freelancers, event owners, and NGO’s.
What you should know
- In 2020, Flutterwave launched the Flutterwave store to enable online sales for merchants and freelancers in markets where it operates.
- Then early this month, they rolled out Flutterwave Mobile, an app created for the small business owner who needs to use their mobile phone as a handy point of sale machine (POS) and online store.
- Flutterwave merchants now have multiple options for accepting payments like card payments by generating a link, bank transfers, mobile money, USSD, and now PayPal payments.
- Flutterwave operates in more than 10 African countries. In five years of operations, they have processed over 140 million transactions worth $9 billion.
Women History Month: These tech companies are giving scholarships to women
These tech companies are giving scholarships and fundings to women hoping to kickstart tech-related careers.
The month of March has been set aside to celebrate women as it is Women’s History Month. And this year, women have been celebrated in an impressive way with more organizations advocating the need to have a more female-inclusive work environment.
In a bid to support women, many organizations have come up with various ways to celebrate women’s achievements and also create awareness of gender bias since there is more work to be done to reach a balanced diversity in the tech field.
If you are looking to kickstart a career in tech as a woman or looking for funding for your business, there are many opportunities available.
Flutterwave
In celebration of women’s history month, Flutterwave will be giving $2500 each in grants to women-led businesses in selected African countries. Winning businesses will also be supported with free video content creation and online visibility, through paid and organic channels. Winners will get access to an exclusive group where they will be trained and mentored through office hours by the best entrepreneurs in their fields. Mentors will be selected from 7 countries covering Technology, Marketing, Finance, Sales, Operations, Investments, etc.
You can apply here
TeamApt
TeamApt, the Nigerian fintech company that provides digital financial services solutions and payment infrastructure also launched their first Women in Tech Internship Programme. The program has been established in a bid to address some of the gender disparity that currently exists in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem – particularly within the fintech space.
The six-month, paid internship has been set up to provide women with the opportunity to grow their skills by gaining the necessary experience to advance their careers within the tech ecosystem. TeamApt’s goal is to provide women with the opportunity to grow their skills by gaining the necessary experience to advance their careers.
Applications are now open. Successful applicants, based on their performance and available openings, will be offered full-time employment within the Lagos-based company.
Cowrywise
Cowrywise creed is investing in 75 women who are interested in kick-starting a career in design. The gender in the design gap is part of a larger story about how women don’t enjoy access to skills that can help them earn more. So, if you are a woman and are interested in starting a career in design (product design, graphic design, and brand identity design) you can apply here.
Successful applicants enjoy fully paid classes that span between 12 and 24 weeks, depending on the paths they choose. Upon completion, the candidates stand the chance to intern at top firms.
Ingressive4good
Ingressive4good and Genezabrands are giving scholarships to 1000 African women to learn how to design (product design, graphics design, and brand identity design). You can apply here
Review: Top stock trading apps in Nigeria
Here are the top fintech apps that you can use to buy U.S stocks as a Nigerian.
Investment is a very good way to grow your income but it can be intimidating to people who don’t have a clue what they’re doing. The good news is that fintech startups are bringing investing solutions that encourage micro-investments.
All of these apps are great for beginners, and they make it easy for those just starting to invest or someone looking to play a stock-picking game for fun.
You can do just about anything on your phone
How much money do I need to get started?
Shockingly little. Thanks to fintech startups that have made wealth management accessible to anyone with a smartphone, you can kick-start an investment portfolio with as little amount as possible.
Here are the top fintech apps that you can use to buy U.S stocks as a Nigerian.
READ: Top ten apps Nigerian professionals should have on their phones
Invest Bamboo
Bamboo gives unrestricted access to over 3,000 stocks listed on the Nigerian stock exchange and U.S. stock exchanges, right from your mobile phone. The minimum trading amount on Bamboo is $20. The Bamboo app also possesses a neat feature that allows anyone to gift stocks to another person.
Pros
- Bamboo protects you by ensuring all your trades and positions are insured by the SIPC (Securities Investor Protection Corporation) and FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) up to $500,000.
- You can freely buy and sell US stocks knowing that your money is safe.
- Excellent customer service in case you encounter any challenge
- Nice user interface
- Bamboo charges a 1.5% commission when you buy and sell stocks on the U.S. stock markets.
Cons
- No price alert feature to alert user to changes in certain stocks that they are watching
- Bamboo is not available on the web yet,
- Longer withdrawal processing time
- Offers only dollar wallet
- Downtime mostly during market opening
Invest bamboo is available on iOS and on Android and has over 100,000 downloads on play store
READ: Many Nigerians are trooping into foreign stock markets
Trove
Trove is a digital investment platform that lets you invest in U.S, Chinese, and Nigerian stocks, bonds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and other securities with as little as 1000 NGN or $10, directly from your smartphone or computer. You can buy any publicly traded equity, bond or foreign assets as a one-off investment using a debit card or bank transfer. You can Also sell your assets right from the app & have the funds deposited into your account.
Pros
- Trove charges a 1% commission when you buy or sell stocks above $200. Anything below $200 is a flat $2 charge
- Good customer service
- invest in American, Chinese and Nigerian stocks, bonds and ETFs with as little as ₦1,000.
- Trove has offers both Naira and Dollar wallets. Naira wallets are used for investing in local Nigerian stocks while the dollar wallets are used for investing in foreign stocks
- Trove allows trading in cryptocurrency
- Shortest withdrawal window
- Wonderful user interface, easy to navigate
Cons
- App is slow during open markets
- Account verification can take longer time
With Trove, you can learn to invest in a plethora of financial assets. The Trove app is available on the Play Store for Android uses and App Store for iOS users. Trove has 10,000+ downloads on play store
Rise
Rise is a global asset manager built into your phone. They offer a simple way of providing people living in Nigeria with dollar-denominated investments in the US and other markets to enable them to earn returns that make investing worth it. Invest in dollars from just $10 and secure your long-term future.
With as low as $10, you can start investing in United States stocks from the Rise app. Risevest is newbie-friendly for anyone who is just starting out with investing. They offer 3 asset types; Fixed Asset, Real Estate Asset and Stock Asset
Pros
- Rise connects you with experts who provide guidance in your investing journey and help you feel more confident in your investment decisions
- Nice user interface
- Risevest provides a prepared portfolio to just invest in
- Wonderful community experience with their Telegram group
Cons
- Longer withdrawal time
- The feature does not give room for autonomy in constructing your own portfolio
Risevest charges a management fee for managing your assets. And it typically cost between 1.5% and 2% of the total assets under management (AUM) and returns
The Rise app is available on Android and iOS and has over 100,000 downloads on playstore
Chaka
Chaka is another digital investment platform that offers first-class access to stocks listed on the Nigerian & U.S stock exchanges as well as global blue-chip companies from over 40+ countries. You can start trading foreign stocks with Chaka from as low as $10 or N1000.
Pros
- You can invest in both Nigerian and global stocks
- Chaka has a minimum deposit fee of ₦1000 for local stocks and $10 for Global stocks
- Faster withdrawal time
- Chaka charges a 1% commission when you buy or sell stocks above $200. Anything below $200 is a flat $2 charge
Cons
- App crashes most times
- Slow customer service and automated feedback
The Chaka app is available on Play Store for Android users has over 100,000 downloads on play store
Bottom Line
All the apps listed above are hugely popular however, Bamboo and Rise appear to be more popular among the users we surveyed.
No matter what type of investor you are, these platforms have different asset offerings that are tailored to your needs and your choice will solely depend on your risk appetite.
