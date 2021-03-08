Cryptocurrency
PayPal is buying a Crypto security startup for less than $200 million
PayPal is set to outrightly purchase a crypto-security firm, Curv as part of its campaign in building its crypto ecosystem.
PayPal is set to outrightly purchase a crypto-security firm Curv as part of its campaign in building its crypto ecosystem, the company disclosed today.
According to a report credited to CNBC, the deal is estimated to be worth less than $200 million, it’s expected to close before June this year.
The company’s stock price however recorded some selling pressures at the time of writing amid rising U.S Treasury yields and greenback keeping global investors on their toes.
The crypto startup about to be acquired by PayPal provides companies with Crypto security technology via the cloud. PayPal revealed that the purchase would help its expansion on supporting crypto.
“The acquisition of Curv is part of our effort to invest in the talent and technology to realize our vision for a more inclusive financial system,” PayPal’s Jose Fernandez da Ponte said in a statement.
In a press statement seen by Nairametrics, Dan Schulman, president, and CEO, PayPal, gave key insights on why the global payment company was going crypto; The shift to digital forms of currencies is inevitable, bringing with it clear advantages in terms of; financial inclusion and access, efficiency, speed, the resilience of the payments system and the ability for governments to disburse funds to citizens quickly.
“Our global reach, digital payments expertise, two-sided network, and rigorous security and compliance controls provide us with the opportunity, and the responsibility, to help facilitate the understanding, redemption, and inter-operability of these new instruments of exchange,” he said.
Furthermore, he said, “We are eager to work with central banks and regulators around the world to offer our support and to meaningfully contribute to shaping the role that digital currencies will play in the future of global finance and commerce.”
This offering was made possible through a partnership with Paxos Trust Company, a regulated provider of crypto services and products.
Chinese photo-editing app, Meitu buys $40 million worth of Bitcoin & Ethereum
The Share value of a Chinese photo-editing app, popularly known as Meitu Inc surged as much as 14.4% this morning after the Chinese company known for its beauty-focused app said it had bought $40 million worth of Ethereum and Bitcoin.
The Chinese technology firm, late-night yesterday revealed in its most recent filing that it bought $22.1 million worth of Ether and $17.9 million worth of Bitcoin on March 5 in a report credited to Reuters.
Meitu is the latest global firm holding Crypto as a form of its treasury operations. About a month ago, Tesla Inc revealed it had bought $1.5 billion of Bitcoin, which sent the world’s most popular crypto’s price up 20%.
So fast Ethereum has printed gains of about 530% while the flagship Crypto’s yearly returns stand at about 430%.
Meitu said it was buying the popular Cryptos for investment and partly as preparation to enter the blockchain community and that it would support such purchase from its existing cash reserves.
Meitu is evaluating the possibility of integrating blockchain technologies into its businesses based abroad, which could include projects on the Ethereum blockchain network.
Recall some days back, a leading global bank, Citi had suggested the flagship crypto-asset could “become the currency of choice for international trade,” thanks to its “decentralized design, lack of foreign exchange exposure, fast (and potentially cheaper) money movements, secure payment channels, and traceability.”
Crypto experts argue that such strong demand in the Bitcoin market is largely attributed to the fact institutions are coming.
The market liquidity is tightening at the flagship Crypto market, as there are less than 4 million BTCs in circulation available for upcoming investors including the likes of Grayscale, Paypal, Microstrategy, hedge funds, MicroStrategy Inc.’s Michael Saylor purchased more Bitcoin to raise the enterprise-software company’s holdings to more than $4 billion.
Billionaire Watch
Dogecoin could eventually hit $1
Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban is predicting the price of the Dogecoin will eventually hit $1,
Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban is predicting the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) will eventually hit $1, after few days of accepting the crypto as a form of payment.
In a recent tweet, posted by the American-based billionaire, Cuban revealed customers had used more than 20,000 Dogecoin — roughly $1,018 at the time of writing this report — in transactions for his basketball team claiming the franchise was now “the largest Dogecoin merchant globally .”
Cuban anticipates that if basketball fans were to purchase 6,556,000,000 DOGE worth of Mavericks merchandise, the price of the token touch will “definitely hit $1.”
The @dallasmavs have done more than 20,000 #Dogecoin in transactions, making us the LARGEST #DOGECOIN MERCHANT IN THE WORLD ! We thank all of you and can only say that if we sell another 6,556,000,000 #DOGECOIN worth of Mavs merch, #dogecoin will DEFINITELY HIT $1 !!!🚀🚀🚀
— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 6, 2021
Cuban was known for creating the video portal, Broadcast.com with Todd Wagner in the mid-nineties and sold it to Yahoo for $5.7 billion in 1999.
Today he owns the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and has stakes in Magnolia Pictures, AXS TV, and dozens of small startups.
According to Forbes, Mark Cuban is valued at about $23.4 billion at the time of writing this publication.
What you should know: Dogecoin is a type of digital coin that is decentralized and facilitates peer-to-peer digital transactions. This means you can send money online with much ease. It’s usually referred to as “the internet currency.”
It is different from BTC’s proof-of-work protocol in many ways, one of which is the Scrypt technology. The fast-growing altcoin also has a block period of 1 minute, and the total supply is unlimited, meaning that there is no limit to the amount of Dogecoin that can be mined.
“The recent rise of dogecoin, a meme coin, should serve as a reminder to everyone in the space that the most popular use case for crypto is still pure speculation,” said Anil Lulla, a former analyst at Bloomberg and co-founder of the cryptocurrency research firm, Delphi Digital.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) is based on the popular “Doge” Internet meme and features a Shiba Inu on its logo.
- The open-source crypto was invented by an American known as Billy Markus and an Australian identified as Jackson Palmer. The crypto asset was forked from Litecoin in December 2013.
- This fast-rising crypto is being primarily used as a tipping system on popular social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit in order to reward the creation or sharing of quality content.
Crypto exchanges presently having Dogecoin listed include YoBit, BitAsset, Binance, Huobi Global.
