Market Views
Nigerian Stocks bulls stage a comeback, ARDOVA, OANDO rally high
The performance of the market today was largely driven by price appreciation in Nigerian Oil stocks.
Nigerian stocks ended the first trading session of the week bullish. The All Share Index rallied up by 0.17% to close at 39,396.57 index points as against the 0.08% drop recorded last Friday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -2.17%.
- However, the Nigerian trading bourse turnover printed negative as volume dipped by 49.92% as against the 19.18% surge recorded last Friday.
- ZENITHBANK, FBNH, and MANSARD were the most active Nigerian Stocks that boosted the Nigerian Stock market turnover on Monday.
- The Market breadth closed positive as ARDOVA led 24 Gainers as against 14 Losers topped by DNMEYER at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- ARDOVA up 10.00% to close at N14.85
- LINKASSURE up 10.00% to close at N0.55
- CHAMPION up 9.52% to close at N1.84
- OANDO up 9.43% to close at N2.9
- MORISON up 9.09% to close at N0.72
Top losers
- MEYER down 10.00% to close at N0.45
- LIVESTOCK down 9.87% to close at N2.01
- SCOA down 9.85% to close at N2.38
- IKEJAHOTEL down 9.48% to close at N1.05
- NEM down 6.88% to close at N1.76
Outlook
Nigerian bourse ended Monday’s trading session on a bullish note amid price swings prevailing in the oil futures market.
- Amidst such turnaround currently in play, Nairametrics envisages caution as recent price action reveals high selling pressures still prevail among a significant number of low and medium-capitalized stocks across the market spectrum.
Market Views
Strong gains from WAPCO, Unity Bank limit Bears grip on Nigerian Stocks
Strong gains from WAPCO couldn’t stop Nigerian stocks from closing slightly red, as sell-offs intensified among medium capitalized stocks.
Nigerian stocks ended the last trading session on a near-stale mate. the All Share Index dropped by -0.08% to close at 39,331.61 index points as against the -0.40% plunge recorded on Thursday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -2.33%.
- However, the market trading turnover on Friday printed positive as volume ticked up by +19.18% as against the +101.84% uptick recorded yesterday.
MANSARD, ZENITHBANK, and FBNH were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The market breadth closed negative as MORISON led 20 Gainers as against 27 Losers topped by TRIPPLEG at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- MORISON up 10.00% to close at N0.66
- WAPCO up 9.90% to close at N22.2
- NEM up 9.88% to close at N1.89
- SKYAVN up 9.54% to close at N3.33
- UNITYBNK up 8.96% to close at N0.73
Top losers
- TRIPPLEG down 10.00% to close at N0.72
- TRANSEXPR down 10.00% to close at N0.81
- UHOMREIT down 9.96% to close at N36.6
- CUTIX down 9.95% to close at N1.81
- SCOA down 9.90% to close at N2.64
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks ended the mid-week trading session on a slightly bearish note, amid soaring oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session. At the time of writing this report, Brent crude was trading below $68.70/barrel.
- That being said, strong gains from WAPCO couldn’t stop Nigerian stocks from closing slightly red, as sell-offs intensified among medium capitalized stocks.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying, on the sentiments that recent price action shows further market correction as bargain hunters keep a tab on Nigerian macros.
Market Views
Bears take Nigerian stocks hostage, investors lose N82.4 billion
Nigeria’s all-share index fell further at the close of trading today, down by -0.40% to 39,364.67 points. Investors losses today stood at N82.35 billion.
- Year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at -2.26% and N20.5 trillion, respectively.
- Investor sentiment as measured by the market breadth closed negative with 12 advancers and 47 decliners.
- Across coverage sectors, the performance was bearish. The NSE insurance, banking, consumer goods, and oil & gas sectors dipped 4.04%, 1.54%, 1.47%, 64 basis points, and 0.65%, respectively.
- The flip side saw only the industrials improved marginally by 0.19%.
Top gainers
- UPL up 9.91% to close at N1.22
- MORISON up 9.09% to close at N0.6
- CAP up 5.26% to close at N20
- WAPCO up 3.59% to close at N20.2
- LIVESTOCK up 3.17% to close at N2.28
Top losers
- FIDSON down 10.00% to close at N4.41
- NNFM down 9.97% to close at N6.32
- ENAMELWA down 9.95% to close at N19.9
- NEM down 9.95% to close at N1.72
- NCR down 9.91% to close at N3.09
Outlook
Nigerian stocks ended the fourth trading session on a weaker note amid soaring oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session.
- Today’s bearish trading session was inclined by sell pressure on consumer ticker, DANGSUGAR which lost -6.25%. JBERGER, ARDOVA, and UBA also declined by -7.88%, 9.85%, and -3.64%, respectively.
- Nairametrics expects intending buyers to seek the advice of certified stockbrokers.
