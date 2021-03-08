Business
AFEX Commodities Exchange announces the listing of cashew on its trading platform
AFEX’s addition of cashew is to diversify investment options available on its exchange.
AFEX Commodities Exchange Limited has announced the listing of Cashew on its platform, in a bid to diversify available investment options and create more wealth.
This is according to a disclosure issued by AFEX today and seen by Nairametrics.
According to the notice, the addition will help to expand the list of existing commodities available at the exchange which include;
- Maize
- Sorghum
- Soybean
- Paddy Rice
- Cocoa
- Ginger
- Sesame
In addition, the Exchange notified the investing public that the new commodity will be made available on the exchange’s trading platform, ComX.
Why it matters
AFEX Commodities Exchange in the recent disclosure rationalized the need to list cashew on its platform. It hinged this on the lucrative nature of the commodity, noting that it has a lot of untapped potentials.
According to the disclosure, cashew exports in Nigeria are highly profitable, with a yearly export volume of over $167 million, and untapped yearly potential of over $115.8 million. Therefore, listing the commodity on the AFEX Exchange provides opportunities for investors to gain exposure to the commodity and maximize their returns on investment.
What you should know
- AFEX Commodities Exchange had earlier announced the issuance of its debut Warehouse Receipt Backed Commercial Paper- The first of its kind in Africa.
- AFEX Commodities Exchange is Nigeria’s first licensed private commodities exchange established in 2014. It provides a final resting place for commodities using a three pronged approach of production region, logistics differential and final commodity price.
- ComX is the proprietary trading platform of AFEX. It serves as a market for investors, financiers as well as other market participants.
- AFEX Commodities Exchange posted a turnover of N11.46 billion for Q4 2020, indicating an increase of 5,228.4% QoQ.
Osinbajo reveals what Nigerians in diaspora asked for to make more investments in the country
Osinbajo has disclosed that the Nigerians in diaspora seek an enabling business environment in order to make more investments.
Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has revealed that the Nigerians in diaspora asked for improvement in the enabling business environment in order to make more investments into Nigeria in specific engagements with investment opportunities.
This follows the conduct of a study by the Federal Government with stakeholders, which found out that many Nigerians have a keen interested in investing in the country.
This disclosure was made by Osinbajo while speaking at a webinar organized by Fidelity Bank Plc, entitled, ‘The New FX Policy, Implications and Positive Impact on Diaspora Investments’
Osinbajo, who was represented by the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Yewande Sadiku, commended the new CBN FX policy, ‘Naira 4 Dollar Scheme,’ an initiative aimed at incentivising senders and recipients of international money transfers, saying it would aid more investment from Nigerians living abroad.
Diaspora Remittances: Mobile Payment Operators appeal to CBN to allow naira payments
What Nigeria’s Vice President is saying
Osinbajo pointed out that for several years, the remittances from Nigerians in diaspora exceeded Nigeria’s oil revenue, adding that the country is interested in finding out how to translate this potential to investments.
He said, “Nigerians in diaspora represent an indomitable force, they are flag bearers of Nigeria’s image, Nigeria entrepreneurial energy and Nigeria’s incredible can-do attitude. In business, politics, education, sports, entertainment, science, medicine, and arts, Nigerians have demonstrated across the world what Nigerians represent in Nigeria. We realise the role of the diaspora and the potential that they represent.
“For several years, the remittances from Nigerians in diaspora exceeded Nigeria’s oil revenues, which translated sometimes as high as six per cent of GDP. We are interested in understanding exactly how to translate this potential to investments.
This report explains why Nigerians are bent on leaving the country
“So, the office of the VP working with stakeholders, including NIPC, worked on a study and we found that many Nigerians, particularly first-generation males, have a keen interest in investing in their country.”
Going further, Osinbajo added, “We noticed that 70 per cent of remittances go into family support and only 30 per cent of the inflows go into investments and in that 30 per cent, a bulk of it goes into real-estate.
“But what Nigerians in the diaspora indicated would be useful for them is to undertake more investments into Nigeria in specific engagements that promote investment opportunities led by the private sector. From government, what they asked for was improvement in the enabling business environment.
“The effort of government in recent years has been on improving the business environment and initiatives, such as this, driven by the private sector, to attract investment from the diaspora is one of the key things they asked for,’’ he said.
VP Osinbajo calls for provision of capital to grow businesses for long term
The Vice President expressed delight with the new CBN policy that makes it easier for Nigerians in diaspora not just to transfer funds to Nigeria but to have greater control over the funds they transfer to Nigeria.
He said that he is confident that when statistics would be released, there would be a material impact on the diaspora remittances from Nigerians to Nigeria.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the CBN in an earlier circular dated March 5, 2021, stated its new forex policy initiative that all recipients of diaspora remittances through the apex bank’s licensed IMTOs shall henceforth be paid N5 for every $1 received as remittance inflow as an incentive.
- This means for instance if an individual sends you $10,000, you will get an additional special credit alert of N50,000.
- The new policy initiative which is with effect from Monday, March 8 and end on Saturday, May 8, 2021, states that this incentive is to be paid to recipients whether they choose to collect the US dollar as cash across the counter in a bank or transfer same into their domiciliary account. In effect, a typical recipient of diaspora remittances will at the point of collection, receive not only the USD sent from abroad but also the additional N5 per USD received.”
BUA commences legal action over allegations of involvement in $20 million bribe scandal
BUA has urged stakeholders and the public to disregard malicious, baseless allegations circulating in some news media concerning its OML 110.
The management of BUA Group has commenced legal actions against parties involved in spreading spurious allegations of corruption and involvement in a $20 million bribe scandal.
The leading conglomerate revealed that the corruption allegations which were published by some Nigerian news channels allegedly attributed to a purported statement by Alhaji Ibrahim Mai Deribe and Cavendish Petroleum with respect to BUA’s OML 110 as false, defamatory, malicious and libellous.
According to the statement published by the management of BUA, the Group had been duly contacted by Cavendish Petroleum as well as the alleged writer of the statement, Alhaji Ibrahim Mai Deribe and both parties have told BUA on the record that neither Cavendish, the Mai Deribe Family nor any of its Executives put out such a malicious statement.
The Group noted that the statement was made with the clear intent to impugn the integrity and reputation of BUA Group and its Chairman, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu.
BUA Group, FAVA of Italy sign agreement for supply and installation of a 720tons/day pasta processing plant in Nigeria
BUA fingers Kainos MD as instigator of false allegations, commences legal action
An inhouse investigation conducted by the Group revealed that the source of the fraudulent news is Mr James Onyejekwe, the MD of Kainos Exploration and Production.
In reaction to this, BUA has therefore instructed its legal team to immediately commence criminal defamation proceedings against the MD of Kainos, the said originator of the malicious letter fraudulently attributed to Alhaji Ibrahim Mai Deribe, with damages.
Why Nigeria is suing Royal Dutch Shell and ENI for $1.1bn
The legal action will also extend to the online blog, blazenews.com.ng – which first published the unsubstantiated malicious news without a careful fact check in their duty of journalistic care, to confirm and clarify the source of such a weighty allegation.
The Group believes these actions are necessary, in order to protect the name and reputation of the manufacturing conglomerate, noting that there is no reason why Mr. James Onyejekwe of Kainos Exploration and Processing would single out BUA in a supposed business dispute which had no link to the BUA Group in its entirety.
