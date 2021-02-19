Commodities
AFEX raises $50 million to Finance Agri-SMEs in Nigeria
The $50 million Agri-SMEs fund is expected to bridge the funding gap between lenders and borrowers in the agric sector.
AFEX Commodities Exchange Limited (AFEX), a private commodities exchange company, has announced the first Warehouse Receipt Backed Commercial Paper in Africa. The paper has tech-enabled operations and a 24-hour fast cash turnaround for borrowers.
The $50 million Agri-SMEs fund is expected to bridge the funding gap between lenders and borrowers in the Nigerian agricultural sector with a commodity-backed instrument – for the first time.
Ayodeji Balogun, CEO, AFEX, stated, “The AFEX financing deal will help eradicate the high cost of procurement incurred by processors by deploying a discounted value of a warehouse receipt distributed among five leading players in the Food and Beverage, Trading Poultry and Animal Feed segments in Nigeria.
“The receiving companies are top 10 players in their respective segments. They have now been enabled access to a tool for managing price volatility, enabling up to 30% direct savings on prices.
“With our vision to reach a cumulative total of over $5 Billion in investment to the agriculture sector over the next five years, this financing deal is right on track to achieve this goal.’’
He added that as AFEX move towards building a derivatives market in Africa, “we want to be able to reduce exposure to price risk for stakeholders, by enabling them to hedge their positions and trade in commodity derivatives.”
Why it matters
- The warehouse receipts, which can then be transferred from commodities to a financial asset and listed under the borrower’s portfolio on the AFEX trading platform, will create a sustainable funding structure and address underfunding in the Nigerian agricultural sector.
- With the warehouse receipt system linked to financiers, the system allows financiers value and marks the commodities’ price to market on a real-time basis.
What you should know
- AFEX’s mission is to provide low-risk working capital facility for stakeholders in the Agro sector, in a way that is transparent and has a very high viable investment return.
- As a licensed commodities exchange and warehouse receipt system operator, it deploys a warehouse receipt system and collateral management infrastructure to increase market confidence for both lenders and borrower.
Gold prices suffer worst week in four months
Recent price actions reveal it was their lowest since November 30, 2020, as gold prices have plunged by 3% in the week to date
Gold prices suffered heavy losses at the last trading session of the week, hitting their lowest level in about three months, and recording the worst week since late November 2020.
Gold traders are going short on the precious metal over surging U.S. Treasury yields, which have put a dent in the non-yielding precious metal’s appeal.
At the time of drafting this report, Gold slumped by 0.60% at $1,764 per ounce.
Recent price actions reveal that it is their lowest since November 30, 2020, as gold prices have plunged by 3% in the week to date.
The U.S. Treasury yields, gold’s arch-enemy, continued to tick upward after hitting a near one-year peak earlier in the week. The dollar also looked set to end the week with gains, inching up on Friday.
Usually, higher inflation boosts the price of the precious metal in principle but also helps U.S Treasury yields, which in turn helps the opportunity cost of holding the safe haven shinny asset.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, spoke on gold’s recent price action-reaction amid the surging U.S treasury yields, and the Euro, which often exhibits a positive correlation with the precious metal
“Gold continues to struggle under the weight of real US yields but getting a timely reprieve from the weaker US dollar. Otherwise, the yellow metal would be trading below $1750.
“The street continues to watch the EURUSD movements like hawks. A move above 1.21 could provide an Alka seltzer moment, while a shift back to the low 1.2000’s could be the harbinger of doom for gold.”
Bottom Line
Gold traders are not keen on going long, at least for the near term, on the bias that rising U.S Treasury yields see investors showing less interest in the yellow metal.
Oil prices break above $65 a barrel, passing 13-month high
Brent oil futures rallied by 1.20% to trade at $65.11 a barrel, the highest since January 20, 2020.
Crude oil prices were all fired up at the fourth trading session of the week, as it continued an almost week-long bullish run, passing 13-month highs.
The arctic blast presently in play at Texas continues to distort oil production, with more than 20% of U.S. refining output and a million barrels of oil output closed down.
What you need to know: At press time, Brent crude futures rallied by 1.20% to trade at $65.11 a barrel, the highest since January 20, 2020. West Texas Intermediate futures surged by 0.92% to $61.70, its highest level since January 8, 2020.
Both major oil benchmarks remained firmly above the $60 mark, gaining more than 6% in the past four trading sessions.
READ: Oil prices post highest level in 13 months amid rising Middle East strain
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on market sentiments amid the bias that the Saudis plan to pump more oil hasn’t yet changed the bullish dynamics in play at the energy market.
“Even Saudi Arabia can’t stop the rally in crude oil prices after announcing its plans to ease supply cuts now that the market is back in balance. Crude oil sold off on the headline but was then drawn back higher by enormous open interest on the march 21 WTI 60 strike which expired Tuesday.
“I don’t think the markets were overly shocked about the Saudi rollback amid the roaring recovery in global demand, good news on the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, and the extremely healthy oil price.”
READ: Oil prices hit 11-month high, trading at $61 a barrel
Bottom line: From an oil trader’s perspective, the keen takeaway seems that OPEC+ is happy with crude prices at these levels, over the medium term.
