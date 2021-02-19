Corporate deals
DEAL: CAP Plc completes merger with Portland Paints
The merger with Portland Paints will make CAP the largest player in the Nigerian paints market by market share.
Chemical Allied Products Plc (CAP) has been authorised to receive all the assets, liabilities, product offerings, and property rights of Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc.
This was one of the resolutions passed at the court-ordered meeting of the Shareholders of CAP Plc which held on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Radisson Blu Hotel in Lagos
According to the statement which contains the resolutions made at the court-ordered meeting issued by the Company Secretary, Ayomipo Wey, which was seen by Nairametrics, “Chemical Allied Products Plc “is hereby authorised to enter into a merger, and business consolidation with Portland Paints such that, upon an order of the Court, all assets, liabilities of Portland Paints including but not limited to real property, intellectual property rights, permits, credits, allowances, equipment and machinery, plant, fixtures and fittings, motor vehicles and businesses as at the Effective Date shall be transferred to the Company without further act or deed by the parties”.
Resolutions made at the court-ordered meeting
- In view of the merger with Portland Paints, and to give effect to the full completion of the Scheme Merger, CAP Plc is hereby authorized to pay Cash Consideration of N2.90 to the Scheme Shareholders for each ordinary share of N0.50 held in Portland Paints as at close of business on the Terminal Date.
- Upon the Scheme becoming effective, the CAP Plc is hereby authorized to allot up to 99,176,942 shares to Shareholders of Portland Paints Plc who elect to receive the Share Consideration, as the shareholders hereby waive their pre-emptive rights to any such shares.
What you should know
- According to a statement made by the Managing Director of CAP Plc, David Wright, the post-merger entity of Chemical Allied Products Plc and Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc would be the largest player in the Nigerian paints market by market share.
- The “Enlarged CAP” as it’s fondly called is expected to dominate the Nigerian Market as the largest player in the paints and decorative industry, as the entity is expected to float an enlarged product portfolio with strong brands, and a rich product mix of CAP and Portland Paints in the standard, premium, industrial and marine/protective segments.
- Hence, with a formidable product portfolio, the entity will leverage the strength of powerful brands like Dulux, Sandtex, Caplux and Hempel, as the “Enlarged CAP” will command a diversified product range across the decorative and marine segments.
- Upon the completion of the merger, the “Enlarged CAP” is expected to have an estimated market share of 14.9%, with a product portfolio which cuts across the Decorative, Industrial, Marine and Protective segments, with 26 product offerings in total.
- These product offerings will be distributed across 91 stores across 32 states in the country, as the enlarged entity will leverage the benefits of a wider distribution network.
Corporate deals
Nigeria’s IROKO to file for IPO on London Stock Exchange
IROKO is eyeing a move to go public on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market in 2022.
Nigerian-based media company, IROKO plans to go public on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market in 2022.
Founded in 2011 by Jason Njoku and Bastian Gotter, Iroko is one of Africa’s first mainstream online movie streaming websites, and it has the world’s largest online catalog of Nollywood films.
According to TheAfricaReport, the media company will raise between $20 million and $30 million valuing the company at $80 million to $100 million. Discussions with brokers will start in the coming weeks. Njoku holds a stake of 18% in the debt-free company.
In 2020, Irokotv planned to increase its average revenue per user in Africa from $7-8 to $20-25. It seemed the company was set to achieve that until the pandemic came. Consumer spending in Nigeria and other African markets reduced and subscriptions dropped by 70% but international subscribers grew by 200% during the lockdown hitting a $25-30 ARPU range.
Jason Njoku told TechCrunch that, “The costs of pursuing Africa growth is what was really resized dramatically. We were so focused on defending Africa and basically ended up doing nothing. Zero marketing or anything to drive that.
“We pulled back to focus on where our economics actually makes sense. Our international business organically grew double-digit in 2020 and we expect it to continue this way for the foreseeable future.”
Why London Stock Exchange?
- IROKO makes 80% of its revenue outside Africa and listing on a foreign exchange will help consolidate its efforts. According to Njoku, the Nigerian Stock Exchange or other local exchanges do not have a history of listing early-stage tech companies; therefore, the London Stock Exchange makes more sense in the short term.
- The company is focusing more on international subscribers primarily in the U.S and the U.K where it has been able to execute a 150% price increase from $25 per year to $60 per year without any negative impact.
- The company is seeking a market cap of about $100 million, which is small for the primary market. This is why it is choosing to list on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) of the LSE. A sub-market of the LSE, the AIM is built specifically for small-cap companies.
IROKO secured around $30 million in total during its Series E funding in January 2016 and it plans to raise less or a similar amount when going public in 2022
The only company to have gone public from Nigeria is Jumia. Interswitch, a payment processing company valued at $1 billion is also planning to go public in the next 2 years.
Corporate deals
DEAL: Total Nigeria Plc issues Commercial Paper worth N30 billion
Total Nigeria Plc has issued and quoted Commercial Paper N30 billion.
Total Nigeria Plc has issued and quoted a N15 billion Series 1 and 2 Commercial Paper under its N30 Commercial Paper programme registered with FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited in December 2020.
This is contained in a disclosure signed by the company’s Group Secretary, Bunmi Popoola-Mordi, and available on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
The issue is Total Nigeria Plc’s debut issuance in the Nigerian capital market.
READ: Nigeria spends N29 trillion on recurrent (non-debt) expenditure in last 10 years
What they are saying
Commenting on the issue, Mr. Imrane Barry, Managing Director of Total Nigeria Plc, submitted that:
“The Programme was set up to enable the company further broaden its sources of capital by accessing funding from the Nigerian debt capital markets while reducing its overall funding costs.”
READ: Total Nigeria Plc Has Finally Crossed A Major Barrier
What you should know
- Commercial Paper is a type of unsecured, short-term debt instrument, issued by corporations to meet its short-term liabilities. It is unsecured because it is usually not backed by any form of collateral.
- Commercial Papers are usually targeted at institutional investors, such as Pension Fund Administrators and non-pension asset managers.
