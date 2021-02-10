Manufacturing
‘Enlarged CAP’ will be the largest in Nigeria’s paint industry – MD, CAP Plc
The MD of CAP Plc has disclosed that Enlarged CAP will become the largest player in the Nigerian paints market.
The Managing Director of CAP Plc, David Wright, has disclosed that the post-merger entity of Chemical Allied Products Plc and Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc will become the largest player in the Nigerian paints market by market share.
This statement was made by Wright, and subsequently verified by the Managing Director of Portland Paints, Bolarin Okunowo, at the Facts Behind the Merger and Digital CGC for CAP Plc and Portland Paints Plc, organized by the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Facts behind the merger
- In a bid to create an overview of the merging entities, CAP plc according to Wright is the 2nd largest player in the Nigerian Paints and Decorative market, with an estimated market share of 11.4%.
- He stated that the company, despite operating in a highly fragmented industry was able to generate a revenue of N8.4 billion in 2019.
- Wright noted that CAP is the most capitalized Paints and Decorative Company listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, as of February 1st 2020, the company has a market capitalization of over N14 billion.
- The Managing Director of Portland Paints, Bolarin Okunowo, on the other hand, disclosed that Portland Paints is the fourth-largest player in the Nigerian Paints and Decorative market, with an estimated market share of 3.5%, and was able to generate N2.6 billion in revenue in 2019.
- She added that the company stands on NSE as the 2nd most capitalized Paints and Decorative Company, with a market capitalization of over N2.78 billion as of February 1st 2020.
About the companies
CAP plays within the premium and standard segments of the Paints, Decorative and Coatings market, with flagship brands such as Dulux positioned in the premium segment and Caplux in the standard segment respectively.
Portland Paints, on the other hand, leverages the benefits embedded in the construction and oil & gas industries, with robust productive offerings, which cut across decorative, industrial and marine/protective coatings segments.
The flagship brand of the company, Sandtex, is renowned for its exceptional quality for residential, commercial and industrial buildings.
On the flip side, the marine and protective coatings offerings of the company, are marketed under the Hempel brand, a leading global brand that delivers the highest quality protection for valuable marine, oil and gas and heavy metal assets.
What to expect from the post-merger entity, “Enlarged CAP“
- The post-merger entity of CAP and PortPaints, “Enlarged CAP” is expected to dominate the Nigerian Market as the largest player in the paints and decorative industry.
- The Enlarged CAP will float an enlarged product portfolio with strong brands, and a rich product mix of CAP and PortPaints in the standard, premium, industrial and marine/protective segments.
- The merger will bring together a formidable product portfolio, leveraging the strength of powerful brands like Dulux, Sandtex, Caplux and Hempel.
- This diversified product range will span through the decorative and marine segments, this diversity in product range will help to create a well-diversified entity, with the broadest distribution channels and retail footprint in Nigeria.
- The broad brand portfolio, expanded products offering, broad distribution capabilities and the benefits from internal economies owing to large scale operations will drive in more value, and this will lead to an increase in revenue and profits.
- The operational and administrative efficiencies which will be unlocked with this merger, will help to create more value for shareholders of the company.
What you should know
- CAP and Portland Paint currently rank number 2 and 4 respectively in the Nigerian Paints and Decorative market. The completion of the merger will create the largest player in the Nigerian Paints and Decorative market by market share, with a combined estimated market share of 14.9%.
- The product portfolio of the company will cut across the Decorative, Industrial, Marine and Protective segments, with 26 product offerings in total.
- These product offerings as implied by the management will be distributed across 91 stores across 32 states in the country, as the enlarged entity will leverage the benefits of a wider distribution network.
Manufacturing
BUA explains why price of cement, sugar remains high
BUA Group says the price of cement and sugar is high because local production of these products could not cater to demand.
The founder of BUA Group has pegged the high price of cement and sugar in the country on demand and supply dynamics in the Nigerian economy.
According to the company, the price of cement and sugar is high in the country today because Nigeria doesn’t produce enough, as demand for these products outstrips supply in the Nigerian market.
According to a report by Vanguard, the company explained that the sugar industry is battling with the same issue with the Backward Integration Programme (BIP) policy in place, as Nigeria has a situation where it has only three players and there is the BIP policy which states that unless you are seen to be doing a plantation you would not be allowed to do sugar refinery.
The company noted that Nigeria has a population of over 200 million people, while cement production last year was under 30 million tonnes. These numbers according to him do not support the assertion that Nigeria has attained a self-sufficient status in cement, and that the country can now start exporting cement.
What BUA Group is saying
While explaining the reason for the high cost of cement in Nigeria, BUA reiterated that Nigeria doesn’t have enough supply of the product.
“In Nigeria, every day people come up to say we are self-sufficient in cement and that Nigeria can now start exporting cement; it not true. Look at the numbers: Nigeria is over 200 million people today in terms of its population. If you look at the production of cement, last year, we were under 30 million tonnes.
“In fact, last year was higher than the year before, which means that in 2019, we were doing between 26 million and 27 million. I am talking about production, and not installed capacity, which is another thing entirely. I am talking about actual cement production,” the statement said.
To understand these figures, the metric that matters is – cement production to population ratio – which shows the amount of cement available to Nigerians per head. This figure, however, can be compared with other countries.
BUA noted that Nigeria has a cement production to population ratio of about 130kg per head. While some countries in Africa, with lower production levels, are doing between 170kg to 200kg per head. It stressed that Nigeria has the capacity to produce at least 300kg per head or about 60 million metric tonnes per annum – which is double the nation’s current production capacity.
With this metric, BUA Group noted that Nigeria is actually producing less than other countries in Africa, apart from maybe the Niger Republic, hence the reason why the price of cement is high.
What you should know
- A few months ago, Nairamterics reported that the Management of BUA Cement Plc disclosed that the Company was set to sign a contract for the building of additional three production lines to be located in Adamawa, Sokoto and Edo States, with an installed capacity of 3 million metric tonnes per annum each this week.
Manufacturing
Industrial index down by 2.07%, as shares of Lafarge, Dangote, others decline on NSE
The overall performance of the companies was bearish as the index closed on a negative note with five losers.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange Industrial Index at the close of trading activities for the fifth week of 2021, depreciated by 2.07%, to close lower at 2,038.22 index points.
It is important to note that the negative performance of the index was driven largely by the fall in the share price of WAPCO, BERGER and DANGCEM, during the week under review.
Findings revealed that the NSE Industrial Index as of the close of trading activities on Friday 5th February 2021, stood at 2,038.22 index points, this is 43.15 index points lower than a week ago, when it closed at 2,081.37 index points.
READ: Despite gaining over 60%, these 5 blue chip stocks are still undervalued
What you should know
- The NSE Industrial Index was designed to provide an investable benchmark to capture the performance of the Industrial Sector. It comprises the most capitalized and liquid companies in the industrial sector and is based on the market capitalization methodology.
- The index monitors the performance of ten industrial companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which includes, Dangote, BUA, and Chemical Allied Products.
- The overall performance of the companies was bearish as the index closed on a negative note with five losers, while the other five companies closed flat. WAPCO (-11.17%) led the loser’s chart for the week, followed closely by PORTPAINT (-10.00%) and BERGER PAINTS (-9.94%).
READ: Nigerian Stocks record highest daily gains in 2020, investors gain N1 trillion
Top losers
- WAPCO down by 11.17% to close at N26.65
- PORTPAINT down by 10.00% to close at N3.15
- BERGER down by 9.94% to close at N7.25
- DANGCEM down by 2.54% to close at N230
- CUTIX down by 2.22%% to close at N2.20
Energy
Nigeria’s first and largest industrial-scale gold mine set to be completed in first half of 2021
Segilola Gold Mine, Thor’s flagship gold project looks set to be completed in the first half of 2021.
Segilola Gold Mine, Nigeria’s first and largest industrial-scale gold mine owned by the Canadian mineral exploration company, Thor Explorations Limited, is set to be completed in the first half of 2021.
The gold mine which was built to place Nigeria on the list of major gold producing nations, is expected to create about 400 direct and 1,000 indirect jobs by carefully exploring the abundant wealth inherent in the gold value chain.
The Gold Mine tagged “Segilola” is a high-grade gold project being developed in Osun, Nigeria, is expected to hasten Nigeria’s diversification of the economy and reduce unemployment among the youth populace.
Pictures of the gold mine surfaced on social media platform – Twitter, suggesting that the country’s first and largest industrial-scale gold refinery will be completed some months from now, this year.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last year that the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite disclosed that Nigeria was set to commence gold production in 2021 after the launch of the Segilola Gold Project in Osun state.
- However, Thor Explorations Limited announced that a set of encouraging drill results from its in-pit and extensional diamond core drilling program revealed that the gold mine is on course to pour its first gold in Q2 2021.
- The Segilola Gold Project, is considered Nigeria’s first and most advanced gold project, with an indicated resource of 556,000 ounces grading at 4.2g/t, an inferred resource of 306,000 ounces grading at 4.7g/t and a probable reserve of 448,000 ounces grading at 4.2 g/t.
- The mine is projected to produce 100 000 ozpa in its first operating year and an average of 80 000 ozpa over its current five-year open-pit lifespan – averaging around 4.2 g/t.
- It is expected to play an active role in driving exponential growth in the Mining sector, as investments in the sector begin to crystallize.
- In line with this shift, the Mining sector has been projected to contribute 3.0% of the nation’s GDP by 2025.
Why this matters
The mine is an open letter to the world on Nigeria’s brewing industrial revolution, as the country looks set to tap into its untapped deposits of metals including iron ore, gold, zinc and lead, in a bid to create value, generate wealth and create employment opportunities for the Nigerian youth.
In addition to the aforementioned, the project is expected to create primary employment for local artisanal miners and mining cooperatives across the solid minerals value chain.
In this regard, the Segilola gold mine when completed will prove to the Nigerian government and the international financing community that mining can be a viable proposition in Africa’s largest economy, as the economic potential of mining communities would be unleashed.
