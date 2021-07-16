Nigeria’s stock exchange market closed today’s trading session posting gains that increased the index by +80.28 points. The All-Share Index increased by +0.21% closing at 37,947.18 from 37,866.90 index points.

• The stock exchange market value currently stands at N19.78 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -5.77%.

• The market breadth closed positive as CAP led 13 Gainers, and 16 Losers topped by CHIPLC at the end of today’s session.

• The stock market has declined -2,323.54 basepoints since the start of the year.

NGX ASI top gainers

1. CAP up +9.47% to close at N20.80

2. UCAP up +3.17% to close at N6.50

3. OANDO up +2.81% to close at N3.29

4. ACCESS up +2.22% to close at N9.20

5. JAPAULGOLD up +2.00% to close at N0.51

NGX ASI top losers

1. CHIPLC down -9.23% to close at N0.59

2. FTNCOCOA down -8.89% to close at N0.41

3. UNITYBNK down -8.47% to close at N0.54

4. ABCTRANS down -8.33% to close at N0.33

5. REGALINS down -8.16% to close at N0.45

Outlook

• Market sentiments trend bearish as 13 gainers were surpassed by 16 losers.

• Nairametrics advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.