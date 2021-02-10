JAMB to prosecute 200 exam cheats caught in 2020 UTME with N500,000 each

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is to prosecute 200 out of the 400 exam cheats/ impersonators with N500,000 each, total of N100 million. The admission fraud was committed in the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This was disclosed by the Registrar, JAMB, Prof. Ish-aq Oloyede, during a press conference held in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Registrar alerted Nigerians to the merchants of malpractices in the centres of its 2020 UTME in some Northern parts of the country.

He explained that examination scam syndicates in the Computer-Based Test centres, which used to be in the Southern part of Nigeria, has now crept into the North.

He said, “We had over 400 people that were caught whereby those who wrote the exams were different from those who applied. About 200 of the candidates would be prosecuted, five from each state of the federation, as JAMB does not have the resources to prosecute all the 400 candidates. Prosecuting a candidate would cost the board over N500,000.”

While alleging that some tertiary institutions were accomplices in the widespread irregularities, he said the first 64 cases of CBT infractions treated by JAMB were from the North, with some having multiple cases of up to 96 irregularities.

He said, “In Nigeria, people don’t copy good things but the bad things. The cases of exam malpractices which used to be in the South has now crept to the North and the first 20 of such cases we tracked came mostly from the North, especially Kano.”

