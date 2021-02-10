Business
JAMB to prosecute 200 exam cheats caught in 2020 UTME with N500,000 each
JAMB to prosecute 200 exam cheats/impersonators with the sum of N100 million.
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is to prosecute 200 out of the 400 exam cheats/ impersonators with N500,000 each, total of N100 million. The admission fraud was committed in the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
This was disclosed by the Registrar, JAMB, Prof. Ish-aq Oloyede, during a press conference held in Abuja on Tuesday.
The Registrar alerted Nigerians to the merchants of malpractices in the centres of its 2020 UTME in some Northern parts of the country.
He explained that examination scam syndicates in the Computer-Based Test centres, which used to be in the Southern part of Nigeria, has now crept into the North.
He said, “We had over 400 people that were caught whereby those who wrote the exams were different from those who applied. About 200 of the candidates would be prosecuted, five from each state of the federation, as JAMB does not have the resources to prosecute all the 400 candidates. Prosecuting a candidate would cost the board over N500,000.”
While alleging that some tertiary institutions were accomplices in the widespread irregularities, he said the first 64 cases of CBT infractions treated by JAMB were from the North, with some having multiple cases of up to 96 irregularities.
He said, “In Nigeria, people don’t copy good things but the bad things. The cases of exam malpractices which used to be in the South has now crept to the North and the first 20 of such cases we tracked came mostly from the North, especially Kano.”
What you should know
- JAMB had paraded one Buhari Abubakar, who was reportedly caught in an attempt to impersonate one Muhammad Sanusi, his alleged accomplice, in examination malpractice.
- Both suspects, from Kano State, were arrested by men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.
Business
NNPC calls for stakeholders’ support over slashing operation cost
NNPC called on stakeholders in the oil and gas industry to support in reducing operations costs.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has called on stakeholders in the oil and gas industry to support in reducing operations costs to achieve the $10 or less per barrel production cost target.
This was disclosed by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, Dr. Kennie Obaterui in a statement seen by Nairametrics when shared via the corporation’s Twitter handle on Wednesday.
Obateru stated that the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, made the call, Tuesday at the launch of the Nigerian Upstream Cost Optimisation Programme (NUCOP), which was held in Abuja.
He explained that the current reality dictated by the global energy transition and demand erosion occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic has made cost optimization imperative.
He said, “It is in our informed interest to optimize our cost of production. The realities of energy transition and investor choices are very much clear to us. There is nowhere in this world where a less cost-efficient operator can survive today.”
The NNPC boss tasked operators to adopt measures like transparency, collaboration, efficiency and shared services to help in driving down costs in order to meet the target.
Mallam Kyari added that under the NNPC operational theme for the year known as ‘Execution Excellence’, the Corporation would achieve a contracting cycle of six months or less which would help create efficiency and drive down unit operating cost to sub $10 per barrel level.
Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, said, “Engagement with industry stakeholders, under the NUCOP, is part of the resolve of this administration to confront this challenge of high production cost. I expect robust discussions and a realistic roadmap to achieve the cost optimization objectives.”
PRESS RELEASE:@NNPCgroup Rallies Industry Stakeholders for Upstream Cost Optimization….As @HETimipreSylva Launches #NUCOP
The #NNPC has called on stakeholders in the oil & gas industry to join in working towards reducing operations cost to achieve…https://t.co/IV3YA7vaAp pic.twitter.com/Zh5xk5g9VH
— NNPC Group (@NNPCgroup) February 10, 2021
Why it matters
- The average cost for Joint Venture production was below $30 per barrel while that of Production Sharing Contract (PSC) production was below $20 per barrel.
- There was a need for cost optimization in order to keep the Oil and Gas Industry afloat in Nigeria.
What you should know: NUCOP is an industry-wide initiative designed to optimize Nigeria’s upstream operating expenses through process enhancement and industry collaboration to ensure improved and sustainable profitability for all stakeholders.
Business
Kano-Maradi rail would serve import and export of goods in W’Africa through Nigerian ports – FG
When completed, the Kano-Maradi rail will serve West African countries as they pass their goods through Nigerian ports, Buhari has said.
President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that the Kano-Maradi rail project when completed, would serve import and export of goods for the Niger Republic and other countries in the sub-region through Nigerian ports.
Buhari disclosed this at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kano-Katsina-Jibiya-Maradi rail line with a branch line from Kano to Dutse on Tuesday.
Buhari said the rail line traverses the major commercial and administrative center of Kano and will pass through other economic hubs of the country including Kazaure, Daura, Katsina, and up to the border town of Jibiya and the Niger Republic city of Maradi.
READ: Nigeria to import petroleum products from Niger Republic, sign MoU on transportation, storage
“This vital infrastructure line will establish an end-to-end logistic supply chain in railway transport services between Northern and Southern regions of the country, reaching Nigerian southern ports of Lagos and Warri,” he stated.
He added that the FG identified rail lines as an important route that would boost the movement of passengers and freight to the hinterland, especially raw materials from both agricultural and mineral resources for industries.
” The project, when completed, would serve import and export of goods for the Niger Republic and other countries in the sub-region through Nigerian ports.
“The country would earn revenue through expansion of trade and commerce, while the people of Niger Republic will benefit from the ease of transportation logistics at an affordable cost in their import and export business,” he said.
READ: Ticketing, social distancing, seat drama, my experience on Lagos-Ibadan train ride
Buhari said the FG has also embarked on the completion of the 1,424 Kilometer Lagos–Kano rail line to join the Kano-Maradi rail for the country’s Western axis.
“On the Eastern corridor of the country, the Port Harcourt – Enugu – Makurdi – Maiduguri rail line with branches to Owerri, Imo state and Damaturu, Yobe state have been awarded for reconstruction to include a deep seaport in Bonny Island and a Railway Industrial Park in Port Harcourt,” he added.
Buhari revealed that the FG is concluding financial arrangements for the development of the West-East Coastal rail line from Lagos to Calabar and linking Onitsha, Benin, Warri, Yenegao, Port Harcourt, Aba, and Uyo.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported on September 2020 that the Federal Executive Council approved the disbursement of $1.96 billion, for the railway line from Kano in Nigeria to Maradi in the Niger Republic.
- Nairametrics also reported that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi said that the Kano-Maradi (Niger Republic) railway project will cost the Federal Government the sum of $1.9 billion, with the funds expected to be mostly sourced from Europe
Business
NPA MD says e-call up system for trucks will end traffic around ports
Port users have been assured that the irresponsible parking of trucks on the port access roads would soon be a thing of the past.
The Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman, has given assurances to port users that the irresponsible parking of trucks on the port access roads would soon be a thing of the past.
This follows the introduction of the Electronic Truck call-up system (e-call up system) designed for the management of truck movement and access to and from the Lagos Ports Complex and the Tin Can Island Ports, Apapa.
According to a statement signed by NPA’s Assistant General Manager Corporate and Strategic Communications, Mr Ibrahim Nasiru, for the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, this assurance was given by Bala-Usman, after leading a stakeholders’ facility assessment audit of the Truck Transit Park (TTP) at Lilypond, Ijora, Lagos, on Tuesday.
READ: Moving big stuffs just got easier – Williams Fatayo, CEO TruQ
What the NPA Managing Director is saying
Bala-Usman said that the tour of the facility was to ascertain the degree of preparedness of the park for the formal take-off of the e-call up system later in the month.
She said, “The truck electronic call-up system which is being powered by a web application called “Eto”, will put an end to the perennial logjam caused by articulated trucks within the port corridor.
“It is critical we put an end to the intractable Apapa traffic to restore sanity to cargo operations at our ports in Lagos.’’
The NPA boss noted that the web application (Eto) would enthrone transparency and orderliness to truck movement as scheduling was done automatically on a first-come, first-served basis.
She was also full of praises for TTP LTD for the renovations carried out at the Lilypond Truck Transit Park facility.
Speaking during the occasion, TTP LTD Management led by Mr Temidayo Adeboye, Chief Operating Officer, assured truck owners and drivers of quality service delivery at the facility.
He later demonstrated the functionality of the Eto app to the delight of the visiting delegation.
READ: Dangote Group: Report illegal haulage
What you should know
- It can be recalled that about 3 weeks ago, the NPA announced the launch of Eto, an Electronic Truck call-up system designed for the management of truck movement and access to and from the Lagos ports and solicited the cooperation of stakeholders on its rollout.
- This was designed to complement the drive for a business-friendly and secure environment for port business in Nigeria.
- During the implementation of the new system, all trucks doing business at the ports will be required to park at the approved truck parks until they are called up into the port through the Eto app.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]
- Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc post 77% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results
Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc […]
- 2020 FY results: Presco Plc post 83% growth in profits
Presco Plc released its 2020 unaudited […]