Standard Bank set to raise its stake in Angola – Sola David-Borha, CEO
Standard Bank is interested in buying more shares in its Angolan unit after government authorities seized an investor’s shares.
The Johannesburg-based Standard Bank has expressed interest in raising its stake in its Angola unit after an investor in the business was detained and his shares seized by authorities.
The Angolan authorities seized the assets of Carlos Sao Vicente, Standard Bank’s 49% partner in the Luanda unit of the bank on accusations of fraud.
According to the news report by MoneyWeb, this disclosure was made by Olusola David-Borha, the chief executive officer of Africa for Standard Bank Group Ltd in a video call recently.
According to David-Borha,
- “Over the last two years we have increased our stake in our subsidiaries in Kenya and in Nigeria, If the opportunity arises in Angola as well, we will do so.
- “Standard Bank will continue to look for more business in sub-Saharan Africa, where the International Monetary Fund is forecasting economic growth of 3.2% this year. This includes a bigger push into Ethiopia, where the government is opening up some sectors to private investors, and taking advantage of opportunities in Mozambique’s gas sector.”
What you should know
- A rule barring foreign companies from full ownership of businesses in Angola was in force when Standard Bank opened its unit in Angola in 2020, but has since been scrapped for some industries.
- Authorities seized the assets of Carlos Sao Vicente, Standard Bank’s 49% partner in the Luanda-based division.
- On suspension of Sao Vicente as a director on the board of Standard Bank, his stake in Standard Bank was taken over by Angola’s state-asset management institute, known as IGAPE.
- Angola is among the top six contributors to Standard Bank’s earnings from operations on the continent outside of South Africa
UBA’s Non-Executive Director acquires additional shares of the bank
Mr Fashola, UBA’s Non-Executive Director has acquired additional shares of the bank worth N890,000.
Mr Kayode Fashola, a Non-Executive Director of United Bank for Africa has increased his stakes in the leading Pan-African Bank with the purchase of 100,000 additional shares of the bank.
This is according to a Notification of Share Dealing by an Insider, signed by the company secretary, Mr. Bili A. Odum, and published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
It is important to note that the notification is compliant with The Exchange’s policy on insider dealing.
The statements revealed that the Non-Executive Director increased his stakes in the UBA with the acquisition of exactly 100,000 additional shares of the bank at N8.9 per share, on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on 30th December 2020.
This puts the total consideration for the shares purchased by Mr Fashola at N890,000.
Why this matters
- Dealings by insiders of listed companies are corporate actions to be disclosed by the management of the company.
- This is in compliance with NSE’s policy on insider dealing, as the disclosure is key in the effort to ensure transparency and reinforce the trust of the investing public.
- The purchase of the shares of UBA further cements the Director’s position as a substantial shareholder of the company.
11 Plc considers N213.90 as exit price for NSE delisting
11 Plc issued an explanatory note to its shareholders as regards its proposed delisting of a total of 360,595,262 ordinary shares on the NSE.
11 Plc on the 9th of February 2021 issued an explanatory note to its shareholders via the Nigerian Stock Exchange as regards its proposed delisting of a total of 360,595,262 ordinary shares of 11 Plc, currently listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
The Nigerian oil company stated that the interest of dissenting shareholders shall be bought by the Company for a consideration of N213.90 per ordinary share, being the highest price at which 11 Plc shares have traded, six (6) months preceding the notice of the AGM at which the resolution to delist was deliberated, as provided by the rules of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
It is important to note that the six months 11 Plc. used for its exit price consideration was the highest closing price between March 13th, 2020, and September 16th, 2020.
According to the leading oil downstream company, the objective of such delisting was to enable the Company to explore strategic opportunities, alliances, and collaborations that can bolster earnings and/or provide synergized benefits with little or no regulatory requirement.
The company stated that following the conclusion of the delisting process, 11 Plc will become an Unlisted Public Liability Company. It also stated that shareholders who disapprove of the delisting can indicate their dissent through the registrar for appropriate consideration
At the time of drafting this report, the oil company was trading an N228 per share 6% above its delisting mark price.
In case you missed it
- The process of delisting for 11 Plc began in February 2020 after the Board of Directors approved the voluntary delisting of the multinational oil marketing from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) subject to the approval of the shareholders.
- Recall about a week ago, Nairametrics reported of minority shareholders growing wary of getting a good return on their investment in the leading oil company as the current value of the stock trades at N228.
- Khalil Woli, an Oil & Gas analyst at CardinalStone Partners in an exclusive interview with Nairametrics shared insights on the exit price minority holders are anticipating after shareholders approved the delisting of the stock from the NSE at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on October 19, 2020.
- Woli said, “According to SEC rules, the company has to offer a price not lower than its highest in the last six months to minority shareholders in the event of a ticker delisting. MOBIL’s highest trading price in the last six months is N249.95, a 9.6%% premium to its last closing price of N228.00.”
Profit-taking at Nigerian Stock Market persists, NEM, NNFM drop
The market breadth closed positive as CHAMPION led 23 Gainers as against 22 Losers topped by NNFM at the end of today’s session.
Nigerian stocks ended Tuesday’s trading session on a poor note. The All Share Index dropped by 0.13% to close at 41,510.16 index points as against the 0.34% plunge recorded on Tuesday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +3.08%.
Nigerian bourse trading turnover today also printed negative, as volume dipped by 10.10% as against -29.43% downtick recorded yesterday FBNH, GUINNESS and RTBRISCOE were the most active to boost market turnover.
The market breadth closed positive as CHAMPION led 23 Gainers as against 22 Losers topped by NNFM at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- LINKASSURE up 10.00% to close at N0.66
- MORISON up 10.00% to close at N0.55
- RTBRISCOE up 10.00% to close at N0.22
- CHAMPION up 10.00% to close at N2.75
- WEMABANK up 7.69% to close at N0.7
Top losers
- NNFM down 9.94% to close at N7.79
- NEM down 9.20% to close at N2.27
- NIGERINS down 9.09% to close at N0.2
- JAPAULGOLD down 8.86%to close at N0.72
- MULTIVERSE down 7.69% to close at N0.24
Outlook
Nigerian stocks ended the second trading session of the week on a bearish note amid profit-taking across the market spectrum.
- Downtrend was driven by price depreciation medium and small capitalized stocks amongst which are; NEM, NNFM, JAPAUL GOLD, MULTIVERSE.
- That being said, Nairametrics envisages cautious buying on the account that certain market indicators reveal investors are taking some of their gains across the market spectrum.
