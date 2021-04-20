Appointments
Standard Bank Group appoints Yinka Sanni as new Chief Executive of Africa Regions
Yinka Sanni has been appointed as Standard Bank Group’s Chief Executive of Africa Regions.
The Standard Bank Group has announced the appointment of Yinka Sanni as the new Chief Executive of Africa Regions.
This announcement was made by the Group in a post shared via its official LinkedIn account. The bank revealed that Sanni will be replacing Sola David-Borha who is retiring after 31 years of distinguished service to the group.
His appointment will play an integral role in driving the growth of the Standard Bank Group in Africa further in the years ahead.
He is expected to build on the work of David-Borha, a renowned professional who played a key role in growing the Group’s Africa Regions portfolio in terms of capacity, market share and contribution to the group’s headline earnings.
What you should know
- Yinka Sanni is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers of Nigeria.
- He has served in key positions within the Stanbic Group, as the Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, Deputy Chief Executive of the Bank and Executive Director, Corporate & Investment Banking of the Bank.
- He was also the pioneer Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited and the pioneer Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited.
Appointments
Usman Alkali Baba assumes office as new IG of Police
The FG announced that IGP Usman Alkali Baba assumed duty as the new Inspector General of Police on Wednesday.
The Federal Government announced that IGP Usman Alkali Baba assumed duty as the new Inspector General of Police on Wednesday.
The FG disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday evening, citing that he is taking over from IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, who retired after 35 years of meritorious service to the nation.
What the FG is saying
“The handing/taking over of leadership between the former and new Police Chiefs was held in a brief but colourful ceremony at the Force Headquarters, Abuja. The event was climaxed with the symbolic handover of the Nigeria Police flag.
The new IGP, who is the 21st indigenous Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Usman Alkali Baba, NPM, psc (+), fdc, a fellow of the National Defence College, hails from Geidam in Yobe State. He was commissioned into the Nigeria Police Force on 15th March 1988 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.
He holds a Masters degree in Public Administration (MPA) and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.
The FG also disclosed that the new IGP believes in the provision of motivational and credible leadership driven by professionalism and strategic planning, all directed at stabilizing internal security and modernizing police operations within the framework of citizens’ consent, trust, and the rule of law.
In case you missed it
The Federal Government revealed why President Buhari terminated the appointment of the outgoing Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Adamu, before the expiration of the 3-months extension, saying the ex-IGP’s tenure was terminated following the completion of the selection process for a new Inspector General of Police.
Appointments
FSDH appoints FCMB Director, Bukola Smith as new Managing Director and CEO
FCMB appoints FCMB Executive Director, as new Managing Director and CEO, to replace Hamda Ambah.
Bukola Smith, the Executive Director, Business Development, in First City Monument Bank Limited has been appointed by FSDH Merchant Bank as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos based financial institution.
This information was revealed in a recent post made by Smith, the new MD/CEO of the bank via her official LinkedIn account.
Her appointment will take full effect in mid-April, 2021, as she moves to take over from Hamda Ambah who will retire from the bank with effect from April 27th, 2021, after 28 years of service to the company, including four years and three months as the Managing Director of the Merchant Bank.
Smith is expected to take on the full responsibility of leading FSDH Merchant Bank to greater heights of global success, building on the impressive work Ambah has done in the last four years and three months as the Managing Director of the Merchant Bank.
What they are saying
Commenting on her appointment, Bukola Smith said:
“Super excited to announce my appointment as the new MD/CEO of FSDH Merchant Bank from mid-April, 2021. Thus, bringing an end to 14 beautiful and impactful years at FCMB.”
Special thanks go to all my friends and colleagues, who made my time at FCMB an amazing experience.
It is a privilege to take over from a Super Mentor, Hamda Ambah who has done a great job in steering the ship over the years.”
About Smith
Bukola Smith holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the University of Lagos, and also holds an MBA from Manchester Business School, University of Manchester, United Kingdom.
Smith was appointed Executive Director, Business Development at First City Monument Bank (FCMB) in 2017, and prior to this, she was the Regional Head, Lagos Region of the Bank.
She has occupied several key positions in FCMB as the Group Head Treasury and Financial Institutions; Divisional Head, Investment Banking and Financial Markets; Director Project and Structured Finance; and Divisional Head, Group Internal Audit, since she joined the bank in 2006.
As the Executive Director in charge of Business Development in FCMB, the bank’s Small and Micro business-focused team moved up to the first position in 2019, to emerge as the best SME supporter in the country – according to a KPMG Customer Service Report 2020.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- 2020 FY Results: Guinea Insurance Plc reports a loss of N227.7 million.
- 2020 FY Results: Unity Bank Plc posts profit after tax of N2.09 billion.
- Guinea Insurance Plc reports a loss of N142.13 million in 9M 2020.
- Unilever Nigeria Plc set to hold Annual General Meeting on 6th of May.
- UBA Plc posts profit after tax of N38.16 billion in Q1 2021.