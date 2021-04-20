Standard Bank Group appoints Yinka Sanni as new Chief Executive of Africa Regions

The Standard Bank Group has announced the appointment of Yinka Sanni as the new Chief Executive of Africa Regions.

This announcement was made by the Group in a post shared via its official LinkedIn account. The bank revealed that Sanni will be replacing Sola David-Borha who is retiring after 31 years of distinguished service to the group.

His appointment will play an integral role in driving the growth of the Standard Bank Group in Africa further in the years ahead.

He is expected to build on the work of David-Borha, a renowned professional who played a key role in growing the Group’s Africa Regions portfolio in terms of capacity, market share and contribution to the group’s headline earnings.

What you should know