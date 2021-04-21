Motorcycle “Okada” fare in Nigeria surges by 102.5% in March 2021

The cost of commuting in Nigeria by motorcycle popularly known as “okada” surged by 102.46% year-on-year in March 2021 to stand at N271.44. This is according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report on transport fare watch.

According to the report the average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle, increased by 1.76% month-on-month and 102.46% year-on-year. Specifically, it increased from N134.07 recorded in March 2020 to N271.44 in March 2021.

The increase could be partly attributed to the increase in the price of fuel across the country, the ban on okada in some areas, and the effect of the covid-19 pandemic, which affected most aspects of the country’s economy.

States with the highest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Rivers (N420.35), Taraba (N420.15), and Yobe (N420.1).

States with the lowest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Adamawa (N90.43), Katsina (N147.64), and Niger State (N159.2).

Transport fare by Air

The average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey increased by 18.71% year-on-year to N36,495.41 in March.

On a month-on-month basis, the average fare paid by air passengers increased by 18.71% from N36,458.11 in February 2021 to N36,495.41 in the month under review.

States with the highest airfare were Anambra/Lagos (N38,600.00), Delta/Jigawa (N38,500.00), Bauchi (N38,450.00).

Meanwhile, states with the lowest airfare were Akwa-Ibom (N32,700.00), Sokoto (N33,200.00), and Katsina (N35,150.00).

Transport fare by Bus

The average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city increased by 4.42% month-on-month and by 82.50% year-on-year to N377.27 in March 2021 from N361.31 in February 2021.

Also, the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity increased by 1.62% month-on-month and by 42.58% year-on-year to N2,411.29 in March 2021 from N2,372.87 in February 2021.

States with the highest bus journey fare within the city were Zamfara (N618.23), Bauchi (N597.14), and Ekiti (N500.15) while States with the lowest bus journey fare within the city were Oyo (N197.55), Abia (N209.87), and Borno (N258.14).

States with the highest bus journey fare intercity were Abuja (N4,576.28), Lagos (N3,425.18), and Sokoto State (N3,380.20).

While States with the lowest bus journey fare within the city were Bayelsa (N1,700.19), Enugu (N1,720.45), and Bauchi State (N1,725.35).

Transport fare by Water Way

The average fare paid by passengers for waterway passenger transport increased by 1.81% month-on-month and by 43.52% year-on-year to N808.38 in March 2021 from N794.02 in February 2021.

States with the highest fare by waterway passenger transport were Bayelsa (N2,300.80), Delta (N2,300.60), and Rivers (N2,285.67) while states with the lowest fare by water way passenger transport were Borno (N250.30), Gombe (N320.15), and Abuja (N350.79).

What this means

The transportation sector constitutes one of the major features of the economic development of any country. However, Nigerians continue to pay more for transporting themselves and conveying goods from one place to another.

The increase in transport fare is basically due to higher fuel prices, persistent decline in the exchange rate, and the general increase in the prices of goods and services in the country. Core inflation is currently at 12.67%, the highest in almost four years.