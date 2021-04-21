Currencies
Naira falls against US dollar as external reserves plunges
The naira depreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday to close at N410.67/$1.
Tuesday, 20th April 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N410.67/$1 at the investors and exporters window, where forex is traded officially.
Naira depreciated against the US dollar to close at N410.67 to a dollar on Tuesday, 20th April 2021. This represents a 0.08% decline when compared to N410.33/$1 recorded on Monday, 19th April 2021.
Naira also declined against the US dollar in the parallel market on Tuesday, as it closed at N486/$1, representing 0.83% depreciation compared to N482/$1 recorded on Monday, 19th April 2021.
Nigeria’s foreign reserve dipped for the first in about 19 days, as it declined by 0.1% to stand at $35.22 billion.
READ: Naira gains at NAFEX window despite 26.2% drop in dollar supply
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The naira depreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday to close at N410.67/$1. This represents a 34 kobo decline when compared to N410.33/$1 recorded on Monday, 19th April 2021.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N409.5 to a dollar on Tuesday. This represents a 50 kobo depreciation, compared to N409/$1 recorded the previous day.
- Also, an exchange rate of N437.41 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it closed at N410.67/$1. It also sold for as low as N381/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window improved by 42.7% on Tuesday, 20th April 2021.
- A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover increased from $69.71 million recorded on Monday, April 19th, 2021, to $99.49 million on Tuesday.
READ: Naira appreciates at NAFEX as CBN sells forex to foreign investors, first in 2021
Cryptocurrency watch
The world’s most sought-after digital asset, Bitcoin grew by 1.56% to trade at $56,562.53 on Tuesday, 20th April 2021.
- Bitcoin increased by $867.98, while Ethereum also grew by 7.96% to trade at $2,336.1.
- The cryptocurrency had fallen to $52,000 on Sunday, sharply off its record high last week of above $64,800 due to a large sell-off tied to rumours of a regulatory crackdown in the US.
- It is worth noting that Bitcoin has risen by 680% in the past 12 months.
READ: Naira gains at NAFEX window despite 26.2% drop in dollar supply
Crude oil price slumps
Crude oil prices slumped on Tuesday, 20th April 2021 as Brent Crude dipped by 0.72% to close at $66.57.
- The decrease could be attributed to the growing cases of the covid-19 disease in most European countries.
- According to reports, Funds have cut their positions across the six major oil contracts for two out of the last three weeks, given the pandemic situation and the persistent uncertainty around jet fuel demand recovery.
- Oil prices had posted modest gains in the early hours of Tuesday following reports of an outage in Libya. However, demand concerns sent prices falling to close at $66.57.
- Brent Crude closed at $66.57 (-0.72%), WTI Crude closed at $62.44 indicating 1.48% decline, Bonny Light, $65.17 (-0.12%), OPEC Basket (-0.17%) to close at $65.1 while natural gas also dipped by 0.29% to close at $2.719.
READ: Has the Naira been devalued?
External reserve
Nigeria’s external reserve decreased by 0.1% on Monday, 19th April 2021 to stand at $35.22 billion.
- Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserve dipped for the first time in 19 days, after enjoying positive growth since the 18th of March, 2021.
- The recent increase had been attributed to the increase in the price of crude oil after enduring a significant price crash in 2020.
- The CBN policy on diaspora remittances might have contributed to the recent positive movement in Nigeria’s external reserve.
- Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria has ordered Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and Bureau De Change operatives to accept old and lower denominations of dollars from their customers as legal tender or face sanctions.
Currencies
CBN to sanction banks, BDCs for rejecting old, smaller denomination of US dollars
The CBN cautioned forex dealers to desist from defacing or stamping dollar banknotes as such notes always failed authentication tests during sorting.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has ordered Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and Bureau De Change (BDC) operators to, henceforth, accept from their customers, old and lower denomination of US dollars as legal tender or face sanctions.
This follows numerous complaints from members of the public on the rejection of old/lower denominations of the dollar by these banks and other authorised forex dealers.
The CBN directive is contained in a circular signed by its Director for Currency Operations Department, Mr Ahmed Umar.
Umar, in his statement, said that the apex bank had been faced with complaints of the rejection of old/lower denomination US dollar deposits in the banks, adding that the CBN would sanction any of the banks or forex dealers, who failed to accept such denominations from their customers.
READ: CBN to support maize farmers, projects 12.5 million metric tons in 18 months
What the CBN’s Director of Currency Operations is saying
Ahmed said, “The CBN has, in recent times, been inundated with complaints from members of the public on the rejection of old/lower denominations of the US dollar bills by DMBs and other authorised forex dealers. All DMBs and authorised forex dealers should, henceforth, accept both old series and lower denominations of USD that are legal tender for deposit by their customers.
READ: CBN raises alarm over fake tweet posts on N50 billion COVID-19 fund
“The CBN will not hesitate to sanction any DMB or other authorised forex dealers who refused to accept old series or lower denominations of the USD bills from their customers,” he warned.
He also cautioned forex dealers to desist from the habit of defacing or stamping dollar banknotes as such notes always failed authentication tests during sorting.
Currencies
U.S dollar under pressure amid rising inflation
At press time, the U.S. dollar index, which tracks the U.S dollar strength against major currencies dropped by 0.12% to trade at 90.945 points.
The greenback dropped significantly against its rivals on Tuesday as currency analysts anticipated more selling pressure on the U.S dollar despite concerns that the U.S Federal Reserve might raise rates sooner than expected.
At the time of writing this report, the U.S. dollar index, which tracks the U.S dollar strength against major currencies dropped by 0.12% to trade at 90.945 points.
Currency traders and analyst anticipate the second coming of dollar strength, might not last long with inflation picking up at record levels coupled with an unlikely aggressive approach towards tightening monetary liquidity from the U.S Apex Bank.
READ: Crypto Armageddon: Over $200 billion wiped off in the Crypto market
The U.S. Dollar Index tracks the American dollar against a basket of other major currencies (like the Japanese yen, British pound sterling, Swedish Krona, and Euro). Individuals hoping to meet foreign exchange payment obligations via dollar transactions to countries like Europe, and Japan, would need to pay more dollars in meeting such obligations.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics gave valuable insights on the macros weighing on the dollar in the near term.
“It looks very much like a textbook case of US dollar weakness as the pieces are slowly falling into place for a dollar selling trend to resume.
“A deteriorating US trade deficit, a retracement in Fed. pricing, a significant upturn in European vaccination rates and upcoming growth acceleration support the view.”
What to expect
The currency market is now turning more consensus by the day that the next recovery spurt should be relatively short-lived and are now deferring to the Fed’s “broad-based and inclusive” labour market progress to satisfy its maximum employment objective.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- DEAL: Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) lists Fidelity Bank’s N41.2 billion series 1 bond.
- 2020 FY Results: Guinea Insurance Plc reports a loss of N227.7 million.
- 2020 FY Results: Unity Bank Plc posts profit after tax of N2.09 billion.
- Guinea Insurance Plc reports a loss of N142.13 million in 9M 2020.
- Unilever Nigeria Plc set to hold Annual General Meeting on 6th of May.