Naira gains at NAFEX window despite 26.2% drop in dollar supply
The naira appreciated against the US Dollar on Wednesday, 31st March 2021, at the NAFEX window to close at N408.67 to a dollar.
Wednesday, 31th March 2021, the exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar closed at N408.67/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window.
The naira appreciated against the US Dollar on Wednesday, 31st March 2021 gaining for the fifth consecutive day at the NAFEX window to close at N408.67 to a dollar despite a 26.2% drop in dollar supply.
This represents a 0.08% gain, when compared to N409/$1 recorded on Tuesday, 30th March 2021.
However, the naira remained stable at the parallel market, closing at N486/$1, the same rate recorded on the previous trading day.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The naira appreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday to close at N408.67/$1. This represents a 33 kobo gain when compared to N409/$1 recorded on Tuesday, 30th March 2021.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N409 to a dollar on Wednesday. This represents a 7 kobo gain when compared to the N409.07/$1 that was recorded on Tuesday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N412 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it closed at N408.67/$1. It also sold for as low as N381/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window dropped by 26.2% on Wednesday, 31th March 2021.
- A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover declined from $47.93 million recorded on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, to $35.37 million on Wednesday.
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin, the most priced and popular cryptocurrency in the world gained 0.05% on Wednesday evening to trade above $58, 956.87 as it inches closer to the $60,000 mark.
- Goldman Sachs will reportedly jump on the bitcoin bandwagon as it will soon offer its private wealth management clients avenues to invest in bitcoin and other digital currencies.
- The decision by Goldman shows major financial institutions are beginning to embrace cryptocurrencies after years of scepticism over to their volatile nature.
- Bitcoin’s rally over the past few months has intrigued wealthy investors in a new way.
- European Central Bank President, Christine Lagarde said her institution could launch a digital currency around the middle of this decade if her fellow policymakers give the project the green light this summer.
- Ethereum also gained 2.18% to trade at $1,927.55 as of Wednesday night.
Oil prices show contrasting movement
Oil prices recorded contrasting trading result on Wednesday with a drop by Brent crude while WTI crude rose during the day’s trading.
- Brent Crude as of Wednesday evening traded at $63.54 after France announced that it will start a month-long lockdown.
- OPEC+ has also expressed its concern about the strength of oil demand ahead of its meeting on Thursday, where a decision on output is expected to be taken.
- An OPEC+ panel advising the group has revised down its global oil demand forecast for 2021 by 300,000 barrels per day (BPD) due to the renewed lockdowns in Europe amid a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Meanwhile, despite recent signs of weakening oil demand as Europe grapples with a new wave of Covid-19 cases, analysts have said that the crude oil futures market structure still points to demand beginning to outpace supply in the second half of 2021.
- Brent crude dropped by 0.94% during intra-day trading on Wednesday while WTI Crude rose by 0.68% during the same period after it initially fell by $1.39 earlier in the morning.
- Brent ($63.54), WTI crude ($59.56), Bonny Light ($63.13), OPEC Basket ($63.37), and Natural Gas ($2.604).
External reserve rebound continues
Nigeria’s external reserve increased by 0.09% on Tuesday 30th, March 2021 to stand at $34.79 billion.
- This represents the seventh consecutive day increase, gaining a total of $370 million from $34.42 billion recorded as of March 18, 2021, to $34.79 billion as of 30th March 2021.
- Nigeria’s reserve had lost about $860 million year-to-date before recording increases in the past seven days, which indicates that the recent oil price rally is beginning to reflect in the country’s external reserve.
- It is important for Nigeria that the increase continues as it will help the Central Bank stabilise the exchange rate against other currencies and meet up with pent-up obligations due to the lockdown embarked on in 2020.
Naira gains at NAFEX window despite low liquidity in forex market
The naira appreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Monday to close at N409.13/$1.
Monday, 29th March 2021, the exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar closed at N409.13/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window.
Naira appreciated against the US Dollar on Monday, 29th March 2021 after gaining for 2 consecutive days at the NAFEX window to close at N409.13 to a dollar despite very low dollar supply.
This represents a 0.21% gain, when compared to N410/$1 recorded on Friday, 26th March 2021.
However, the naira remained stable at the parallel market, as it closed at N485/$1, this was the same rate that was recorded on the previous trading day.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
Naira appreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Monday to close at N409.13/$1. This represents an 87 kobo gain when compared to N410/$1 recorded on Friday, 26th March 2021.
- The opening indicative rate remained stable to close at N409.17 to a dollar on Monday. This was the same rate that was recorded on Friday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N410.50 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it closed at N409.13/$1. It also sold for as low as N400/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window dropped by 57.4% on Monday, 29th March 2021.
- A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover declined from $72.43 million recorded on Friday, March 26, 2021, to $30.84 million on Monday.
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin, the most priced and popular cryptocurrency in the world gained 3.22% on Monday evening to trade above $57,623 following more news of potential mainstream financial adoption of cryptocurrencies by major players.
- Visa had said it will allow the use of the cryptocurrency USD Coin to settle transactions on its payment network.
- Ethereum also gained 7.29% to trade at $1,815.13 as of Monday night.
- Large firms including Mastercard, Paypal and BlackRock have started using some digital coins in recent months.
- Currency watchers have speculated that this is part of the reason for Bitcoin’s recent meteoric rise.
Oil price rebound continues
Oil price increase continued on Monday with the focus moving towards OPEC+ meeting.
- Brent Crude as of Monday evening traded at $65.07 per barrel as OPEC+ is scheduled to hold a meeting this week to decide on its output policy for May.
- While multiple factors may impact the group’s decision, the markets already priced in an expected rollover of current cuts through May.
- The closure of the Suez Canal led to a moderate price rally last week, which came after a significant decline in oil prices triggered by new and stringent lockdowns in Europe.
- The impact of the Suez Canal crisis on oil markets has been marginal due to a number of factors which include: slowing demand especially in the EU, relatively high inventory figures and the low volumes of crude oil passing through the canal (less than 5% of global supply).
- Brent crude gained about 0.77% during intra-day trading on Monday while WTI Crude rose by 0.97% during the same period.
- Brent ($65.07), WTI crude ($61.56), Bonny Light ($63.00), OPEC Basket ($62.56), and Natural Gas ($2.586).
External reserve increase continues for the 5th consecutive day
Nigeria’s external reserve increased by 0.06% on Friday 26th, March 2021 to stand at $34.67 billion.
- This represents the sixth consecutive day increase, gaining a total of $230 million from $34.42 billion recorded as of March 18, 2021, to $34.67 billion as of 26th March 2021.
- Nigeria’s reserve had lost about $980 million year-to-date before recording increases in the past six days, which indicates that the recent oil price rally is beginning to reflect in the country’s external reserve.
- It is important for Nigeria that the increase continues as it will help the Central Bank stabilise the exchange rate against other currencies and meet up with pent-up obligations due to the lockdown embarked on in 2020.
5 big economic developments for today and what is moving the market
CBN’s MPR, the Suez Canal blockade, dividend announcement and more of the major news that made the headlines.
Economic Indicators
CBN holds MPR at 11.5% for the 7th consecutive month
Last week was interesting for investors and stakeholders in the Nigerian economy as the CBN held the MPR rate at 11.5% and Cash Reserve Ratio was retained at 27.5% while the Liquidity Ratio was also kept at 30%. So, how is this important and what does this mean for the stakeholders in the business environment? It begins and ends with the MPR which is basically the interest rate at which the CBN sets as the basis to control the money supply in the economy.
How does this work in Nigeria? With the CBN setting the benchmark interest rate at 11.5% for the 7th straight month since September 2020. The bank has been on a mission to revive the economy since March 2020 when it became clear that the covid-19 virus was going to cause unprecedented damage to Nigeria’s economy.
The CBN embarked on what is called an expansionary monetary policy when it lowered the interest rate. By doing this they reduced the rate they lend to banks and this, in turn, reduced the interest banks charge when they lend to the real sector. The strategy is to boost economic activity by increasing money in circulation.
However, with inflation rates rising in Nigeria to 17.33% and food inflation over 20%, many were expecting the CBN to raise interest rates to mop up the excess liquidity in the system – this is known as contractionary monetary policy. The CBN has basically washed its hands of controlling Nigeria’s rising inflation, due to banditry and supply chain bottlenecks that are outside of their control. The apex´s bank statement in the last MPC meeting highlights this; ¨The rising inflation was due to the worsening security situation in many parts of the country, particularly, the food-producing areas, where farmers face frequent attacks by herdsmen and bandits in their farms.¨
If this is anything to go by, Nigeria’s inflation problem is not going away soon. With Nigeria’s unemployment rate at 33.3%, the CBN is less incentivized to raise the interest rate. Ladies and gentlemen, we are currently in stagflation.
Is Naira4Dollar already a success?
When the CBN rolled out the Naira4Dollar initiative, the objective was clear. Nigeria badly needed diaspora remittances. The latest data by the CBN revealed that diaspora remittances in the first 9 months of 2020 have dropped by 26.8% from $17.5 billion in 2019 to $12.8 billion.
Nigerians have grown to appreciate diaspora remittances for the sheer size of the dollar liquidity it provides, and how it eases the pressure on the naira. With the dwindling revenue from oil and other alternative channels that remit dollars to the country such as cryptocurrency exchanges, the government needed to find creative ways to attract dollar inflow through the official channels. The Naira4Dollar simply means for every dollar received you get an additional N5 from the CBN. We covered what it means and how it works here.
The news here is that Nairametrics reported that Nigerians in the diaspora had remitted $40 million in one week. It will be interesting to see the impact this will have on the period of this CBN promo. The policy is scheduled to end on the 8th of May, 2021.
Commodities
The Suez Canal and its effects on Oil prices
The 400 meter-long Ever Given cargo ship which got stuck in Suez Canal on Tuesday last week was finally refloated this morning. The market had been largely comfortable throughout the blockage with Brent crude settling at $64.57 on Friday. About 5% of the world’s crude oil transits the canal but oil prices have stayed stable. According to data from Leth Agencies, as of Sunday afternoon, there were 327 vessels awaiting transit due to the blockage. 28 out of the 327 vessels are crude oil tankers, 16 at the Suez and 12 at Port Said 95km North of the Suez Canal.
Although there is a reactionary movement on the oil prices since the refloating. It is not expected to have any significant impact on the market now. The US government had also made plans to intervene and provide support to the Egyptian officials with the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stating they saw some ´potential impacts in the energy market´ if the situation persisted.
It is expected that the traffic of ships affected by the blockage will take about one week to cross the canal and out of the Suez corridor. About 12% of global trade passes through the canal as it provides a shorter route from Asia to Europe rather than a two-week journey across Africa.
Stock Market
Dividends Announced in 2021
Investors in the equity market in Nigeria are mostly interested in dividends and after a market-beating performance for the NSE All-Share index when it ended the year with +50% YTD in 2020. Investors are now out for a good return on their investments and in Q1 2021 so far, a couple of companies are offering really attractive dividends. The companies include; Guaranty Trust bank, CAP Plc, Dangote Sugar, Zenith Bank, and United Capital all offering dividend yields above 8%. You can get more information on this here.
In other general news
Women winning in Nigeria
The month of March is international women’s month and some great women are making great strides in business while some companies are being more intentional about driving workplace gender equality and balance.
Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCO) has appointed Elohor Aiboni as its first female Managing Director. The company has been operating in Nigeria since 1937 and this appointment adds to the list of female executives leading flagship corporations in Nigeria.
Kuda bank made the news last week by creating a job opening for only female interns in a bid to balance the gender gap in the company.
