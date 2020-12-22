Business News
Naira strengthened at black market as external reserve loses $437 million in 2 weeks
The Naira appreciated marginally against the dollar – closing at N476/$1 at the parallel market on Monday, December 21, 2020,
Forex turnover dropped by 43.32%, as the Naira’s exchange rate at the NAFEX window remained stable against the dollar to close at N394/$1 during intra-day trading on Monday, December 21.
Also, the Naira appreciated marginally against the dollar – closing at N476/$1 at the parallel market on Monday, December 21, 2020 – as Nigeria’s external reserves lose $437 million in 2 weeks, declining from $35.262 billion as of December 3, 2020, to $34.825 billion as of December 17, 2020.
This puts more pressure on the country’s external reserve as it impacts on CBN’s capacity to intervene in the foreign exchange market.
According to information from Abokifx – a prominent FX tracking website, at the black market where forex is traded unofficially, the Naira appreciated against the Dollar to close at N476/$1 on Monday – a N1 gain when compared to the N477/$1 that it exchanged for on Friday, December 18.
- The local currency had strengthened by about 7.8% within one week in September at the black market, as the CBN introduced some measures targeted at exporters and importers.
- This is to boost the supply of dollars in the foreign exchange market and reduce the high demand for forex by traders.
- However, the gains appear to have been completely erased with the recent crash of the exchange rate.
- The CBN has sold over $1 billion to BDCs since they resumed forex sales on Monday, September 7, 2020.
- This was expected to inject more liquidity into the retail end of the foreign exchange market and discourage hoarding and speculation.fe
- However, the exchange rate against the dollar has remained volatile after the initial gains made, following the CBN’s resumption of sales of dollars to the BDCs.
- Despite the CBN intervention, the huge demand backlog by manufacturers and foreign investors still puts pressure and creates a volatile situation in the foreign exchange market.
NAFEX
The Naira remained stable against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Monday, closing at N394/$1.
- This was exactly the same rate that it exchanged for on Friday, December 18.
- The opening indicative rate was N391.63 to a dollar on Monday. This represents a 98 kobo gain when compared to the N392.61 that was recorded on Friday.
- The N406.75 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before, it still closed at N394 to a dollar. It also sold for as low as N386/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover: Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window declined by 43.32% on Monday, December 21, 2020.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover dropped from $147.33 million on Friday, December 18, 2020, to $83.50 million on Monday, December 21, 2020.
- The CBN is still struggling to clear the backlog of foreign exchange demand, especially by foreign investors wishing to repatriate their funds.
- The drop in dollar supply after the previous trading day’s increase reinforces the volatility of the foreign exchange market. The supply of dollars has been on a decline for months due to low oil prices and the absence of foreign capital inflow into the country.
- The average daily forex sale for last week was about $169.93 million, which represents a huge increase from the $34.5 million that was recorded the previous week.
- Total forex trading at the NAFEX window in the month of September was about $1.98 billion, compared to $843.97 million in August.
- The exchange rate is still being affected by low oil prices, dollar scarcity, a backlog of forex demand, and a shaky economy that has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
- Some members of MPC of the CBN had expressed serious concerns over the increasing demand pressure in the country’s foreign exchange market. This is an obligation of manufacturers to their foreign suppliers that continues to increase in the face of dollar shortages.
Covid-19: New Coronavirus strain in the UK may infect children more
Unlike previous strains, the new variant of the Coronavirus carries mutations that could infect more children as it spreads.
The new variant of the Coronavirus, which is spreading in the UK, carries mutations that could infect more children as it spreads, unlike previous strains.
This was disclosed by UK Scientists under the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) and reported by Reuters.
The scientists revealed that the variant being tracked had become the dominant strain of coronavirus in South England and might soon spread across the country.
Peter Horby, Chair of NERVTAG, said:
- “We now have high confidence that this variant does have a transmission advantage over other virus variants that are currently in the UK. There is a hint that it has a higher propensity to infect children. We haven’t established any sort of causality on that, but we can see it in the data. We will need to gather more data to see how it behaves going forward.”
The UK government says the SARS-CoV-2 variant is 70% more transmissible, which has already caused European countries to close their doors to travellers from the United Kingdom. Flights and trains have been banned over concerns about the new coronavirus strain.
What you should know
- The Nigerian media reported on Monday that the new variant was in Nigeria, according to scientists at the Africa Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID), at the Redeemers University in Ede, Osun State.
- Nairametrics reported that the UK Government warned that the new strain of Coronavirus spread faster and might already have left the UK. The country said it was working hard to contain the spread.
Mastercard and JA Nigeria to empower digital entrepreneurs
Mastercard and Junior Achievement Nigeria have partnered to offer a series of programs that will equip school students and young adults in Nigeria.
Mastercard has partnered with Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) to offer a series of programs that will equip school students and young adults in Nigeria with essential skills that will bridge the digital and financial literacy gap and prepare them for future success as digital entrepreneurs.
Leveraging the expertise of Mastercard employee volunteers, the partnership with JAN will inspire young adults across Nigeria through three unique activations:
- Mastercard Girls4Tech Program: An inquiry-based STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) program. Girls4Tech inspires young girls to build the skills they need in STEM to become problem solvers and the leaders of tomorrow, thereby expanding the employment pool for women STEM professionals in the future. The program incorporates Mastercard’s deep expertise in payments technology and innovation, and includes topics such as algorithms, digital convergence and cryptology.
- Mentoring participants of the JA Company Program: JA Company Program teaches senior secondary level students how to start and run their own business, develop a product or service, and market their brand. Mastercard employees will volunteer as mentors to the six finalist teams (companies) who emerged from JAN’s Virtual Company of the Year competition, by helping them refine their business proposals as they compete for the National Company of the Year Award.
- Digital Payments Literacy Webinar: Together, Mastercard and JAN will educate over 200 young adults on the future of payments in Nigeria. Participants will range from senior secondary students to National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members. This session will enlighten the next generation on their role in building and driving the digital economy through technology.
The partnership will also see the first Junior Achievement – Mastercard prize awarded to the most outstanding student company during the virtual edition of the National Company of the Year (NCOY) competition.
What they are saying
Ifeoma Dozie, Director, Marketing and Communications, Sub-Saharan Africa at Mastercard said:
- “Creating inclusive, equal opportunities is a key priority for Mastercard. Through this partnership with Junior Achievement Nigeria, we are able to broaden our commitment to Nigeria’s next generation of women leaders and young entrepreneurs. By encouraging students to embrace subjects and mentoring them through challenges that will prepare them to be part of tomorrow’s workforce, we are collaborating to develop a talented supply of skilled professionals to aid the country’s future economy.”
While commenting on the partnership, the Director of Marketing and Innovation, Junior Achievement Nigeria, Oduolayinka Osunloye, expressed her gratitude to Mastercard, adding that the partnership is a huge step in achieving JAN’s vision of developing 1 million digital entrepreneurs over the next five years.
- “We are very pleased to be partnering with Mastercard to develop young digital entrepreneurs. It took us 20 years to reach our first million students, but with technology and the support of organizations like Mastercard, we are determined to equip and empower another million digital entrepreneurs over the next five years. We are certain our efforts will help our beneficiaries own their economic future, as JAN is committed, more than ever to build conscientious business leaders leading a vibrant economy.”
What you should know
- JAN is part of Junior Achievement Worldwide, the world’s oldest and largest non-profit economic education organization operating in 120 countries.
- Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) delivers practical, experiential hands-on programs under the three pillars of financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship to young people between the ages of 5 and 27. In addition to its own original, home-grown programs designed to meet the unique needs of Nigerian youth, JAN also has access to hundreds of JA programs and initiatives, tried and tested in several countries around the world, which are facing the same issues of developing youth that can compete globally in the 21st Century and beyond.
No need for alarm over reported new Covid-19 variant – WHO
WHO has warned against panicking over the new Covid-19 variant being reported to be spreading in the UK.
The World Health Organization warned against panicking over the new Covid-19 variant being reported to be spreading in the UK and stated that mutations are normal in the cycle of a virus commending scientists for real-life surveillance of the variant.
This was disclosed by WHO officials in a briefing on Monday evening reported by Reuters.
The WHO said transparency is important in reporting the virus cases and urged that mutations are normal in the evolution of a virus
“We have to find a balance. It’s very important to have transparency, it’s very important to tell the public the way it is, but it’s also important to get across that this is a normal part of virus evolution.
“Being able to track a virus this closely, this carefully, this scientifically in real-time is a real positive development for global public health, and the countries doing this type of surveillance should be commended,” WHO emergencies chief Mike Ryan said.
The WHO said so far there is no data to prove that the new variant more deadly, however, it acknowledged that it spread way more often. Mike Ryan added that travel bans were acts of caution in a bid to assess exposure to risks,
“That is prudent. But it is also important that everyone recognises that this happens, these variants occur,” he added.
The WHO also added that the vaccines should be able to handle the newer variants and is making sure processes are put in place to ensure this is so.
“So far, even though we have seen a number of changes, a number of mutations, none has made a significant impact on either the susceptibility of the virus to any of the currently used therapeutics, drugs or the vaccines under development and one hopes that will continue to be the case,” WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said.
What you should know
- The UK Government warned that the new strain of Coronavirus spreads faster, and may already have left the UK, as it works hard to contain the spread.
- European countries started closing their doors to travelers from the United Kingdom on Sunday, with the banning of flights and trains over concerns of the new coronavirus strain that is spreading quickly through the country.
- WHO reported that COVAX, a global initiative, has put plans in place to access nearly two billion doses of various COVID-19 vaccine candidates in the first half of 2021.