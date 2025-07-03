The World Health Organization (WHO) has launched a new global initiative urging countries to increase real prices on tobacco, alcohol, and sugary drinks by at least 50% through targeted health taxes by the year 2035.

The initiative, known as “3 by 35,” comes as global health systems face mounting pressure from the rising burden of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), diminishing development aid, and increasing public debt.

WHO says health taxes on these harmful products could play a crucial role in reversing these trends.

According to the agency, the consumption of tobacco, alcohol, and sugary beverages is a major driver of the global NCD epidemic. These chronic conditions, including heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, are responsible for more than 75% of all deaths worldwide.

A recent WHO-backed report estimates that a one-time 50% price increase on these products could prevent up to 50 million premature deaths over the next 50 years, while also generating substantial revenue that can be reinvested in healthcare and development.

“Health taxes are one of the most efficient tools we have. They cut the consumption of harmful products and create revenue that governments can reinvest in health care, education, and social protection. It’s time to act,” said Dr Jeremy Farrar, Assistant Director-General, Health Promotion and Disease Prevention and Control, WHO.

$1 trillion revenue target over 10 years

As part of its newly launched “3 by 35” Initiative, WHO has set a bold target of raising US$1 trillion in additional revenue over the next 10 years through targeted health taxes.

The organization stresses that this goal is ambitious but achievable.

Between 2012 and 2022, nearly 140 countries increased tobacco taxes, resulting in an average real price rise of over 50%.

According to WHO, this demonstrates that large-scale policy shifts are possible and can deliver meaningful outcomes.

Countries like Colombia and South Africa have already seen positive results, reduced consumption of harmful products, and increased public revenue after implementing health taxes.

However, WHO warns that many nations continue to offer tax breaks to unhealthy industries, including tobacco. In some cases, long-term investment agreements limit governments’ ability to raise tobacco taxes, undermining public health goals.

WHO is urging countries to review and eliminate such exemptions to strengthen tobacco control efforts and protect population health.

Moving toward self-reliant health systems

The agency also notes that many governments are showing interest in transitioning toward more self-reliant, domestically funded health systems and are seeking WHO’s guidance on effective fiscal policies.

To ensure the success of the “3 by 35” Initiative, WHO is calling on national governments, civil society, and development partners to support the campaign and commit to smarter, fairer taxation.

The initiative is seen as a critical step toward advancing universal health coverage and accelerating progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.