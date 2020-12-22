Coronavirus
Covid-19: New Coronavirus strain in the UK may infect children more
Unlike previous strains, the new variant of the Coronavirus carries mutations that could infect more children as it spreads.
The new variant of the Coronavirus, which is spreading in the UK, carries mutations that could infect more children as it spreads, unlike previous strains.
This was disclosed by UK Scientists under the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) and reported by Reuters.
The scientists revealed that the variant being tracked had become the dominant strain of coronavirus in South England and might soon spread across the country.
Peter Horby, Chair of NERVTAG, said:
- “We now have high confidence that this variant does have a transmission advantage over other virus variants that are currently in the UK. There is a hint that it has a higher propensity to infect children. We haven’t established any sort of causality on that, but we can see it in the data. We will need to gather more data to see how it behaves going forward.”
The UK government says the SARS-CoV-2 variant is 70% more transmissible, which has already caused European countries to close their doors to travellers from the United Kingdom. Flights and trains have been banned over concerns about the new coronavirus strain.
What you should know
- The Nigerian media reported on Monday that the new variant was in Nigeria, according to scientists at the Africa Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID), at the Redeemers University in Ede, Osun State.
- Nairametrics reported that the UK Government warned that the new strain of Coronavirus spread faster and might already have left the UK. The country said it was working hard to contain the spread.
Coronavirus
No need for alarm over reported new Covid-19 variant – WHO
WHO has warned against panicking over the new Covid-19 variant being reported to be spreading in the UK.
The World Health Organization warned against panicking over the new Covid-19 variant being reported to be spreading in the UK and stated that mutations are normal in the cycle of a virus commending scientists for real-life surveillance of the variant.
This was disclosed by WHO officials in a briefing on Monday evening reported by Reuters.
The WHO said transparency is important in reporting the virus cases and urged that mutations are normal in the evolution of a virus
“We have to find a balance. It’s very important to have transparency, it’s very important to tell the public the way it is, but it’s also important to get across that this is a normal part of virus evolution.
“Being able to track a virus this closely, this carefully, this scientifically in real-time is a real positive development for global public health, and the countries doing this type of surveillance should be commended,” WHO emergencies chief Mike Ryan said.
The WHO said so far there is no data to prove that the new variant more deadly, however, it acknowledged that it spread way more often. Mike Ryan added that travel bans were acts of caution in a bid to assess exposure to risks,
“That is prudent. But it is also important that everyone recognises that this happens, these variants occur,” he added.
The WHO also added that the vaccines should be able to handle the newer variants and is making sure processes are put in place to ensure this is so.
“So far, even though we have seen a number of changes, a number of mutations, none has made a significant impact on either the susceptibility of the virus to any of the currently used therapeutics, drugs or the vaccines under development and one hopes that will continue to be the case,” WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said.
What you should know
- The UK Government warned that the new strain of Coronavirus spreads faster, and may already have left the UK, as it works hard to contain the spread.
- European countries started closing their doors to travelers from the United Kingdom on Sunday, with the banning of flights and trains over concerns of the new coronavirus strain that is spreading quickly through the country.
- WHO reported that COVAX, a global initiative, has put plans in place to access nearly two billion doses of various COVID-19 vaccine candidates in the first half of 2021.
Coronavirus
FG plans to purchase vaccines for N400 billion – Health Minister
The Minister said that about N400 billion would be required to vaccinate 70 per cent of Nigeria’s 211 million population, at eight dollars per person.
The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has stated that Nigeria is ready for its Covid-19 vaccination strategy, revealing that the FG plans to acquire vaccines valued at N400 billion.
The Health Minister disclosed this while briefing the Nigerian Senate on Monday in Abuja.
Dr. Ehanire added that the N400 billion would be able to vaccinate 70% of Nigeria’s population at $8 per vaccine, explaining that Nigeria would need to spend N156 billion in 2021 and N200 billion in 2022.
Senate President, Ahmad Lawan expressed concerns over the abilities of the Health Ministry to effectively store and distribute the vaccines in Nigeria.
Lawan added that the Health Ministry would need to convince the National Assembly that they had the abilities and manpower for the Covid-19 vaccination and that the Senate would be ready to support vaccine funding for Nigeria.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that Health Minister, Osagie Ehanire, disclosed last week that plans were underway to vaccinate as many people as possible, starting with 20 million doses of the vaccine.
- This came after the Federal Government announced last month that it would inaugurate an 18-man Covid-19 Vaccine Task Team, in a bid to ensure vaccine security in Nigeria.
- Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, earlier disclosed that negotiations were going on with Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers to get vaccines early enough to developing countries, including Nigeria, from January next year.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: Nigeria considers international travel ban as new strain gains momentum
The Presidential Task Force against Covid-19 is considering restricting international travel into Nigeria
The Presidential Task Force against Covid-19 is considering restricting international travel into Nigeria as fear of a second wave triggered a second lockdown of the country.
The Federal Government on Monday, December 21st, directed all schools to remain closed until at least January 18, 2020, as well as ordering all Federal Government workers on grade level 12 and below to stay at home for the next 5 weeks. The government also announced it has advised states to consider banning bars, nightclubs, event centres all considered super spreader events for Covid-19.
This is as the government said it is considering imposing some new restrictions on international flights due to the discovery of new strains of the coronavirus disease in certain countries.
Ban international travel?
According to tweet posts on his official Twitter handle from the Special Assistant to the President on New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, there are discussions being held around a potential restriction of international travel. The Presidential Task Force (PTF) also said about 20, 216 passengers who arrived in Nigeria from abroad have not shown up for mandatory post-arrival tests.
- A new strain of the virus has been widely reported to originate from the United Kingdom and is thought to be spreading fast. Nigerian online paper.
- Premium Times reported on Monday that the new variant is reportedly in Nigeria according to scientists at the Africa Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID), at the Redeemers University in Ede, Osun State.
- However, they clarified that the new variant was first reported in October when the number of cases was low suggesting that the recent surge in cases may not be a result of the new variant.
- Nevertheless, Nigerians are worried about the resurgence of Covid-19 cases and blame some of this on the international travelers returning home for the holiday.
- A staff of a shipping company who pleaded anonymity informed Nairametrics that he has sent everyone in his department on compulsory work from home and self-isolation after a staff confirmed she tested positive. The staff informed her boss that her hubby had just returned from abroad and earlier tested positive for the virus.
According to Tolu Ogunlesi, “the test positivity rate in travelers arriving Lagos has recently doubled to 6.3%” confirming that more international passengers who have arrived in Nigeria are testing positive. He also said Lagos, Kaduna, and FCT are the “epicenter” of new cases with over 70% of all confirmed cases.
New Travel Bans
While Nigeria ponders on whether to impose travel banks, other countries have already started placing travel restrictions as they seek to contain the spread of the virus.
- Israel, Turkey, Germany, Saudi Arabia and Switzerland have all barred air travel to and from South Africa, following the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus.
- European countries have started to close their doors to travelers from the United Kingdom on Sunday, with the banning of flights and trains over concerns about a new coronavirus strain that is spreading quickly through the country.
FlashBack
On March 18, 2020, the Federal Government via the PTF issued a travel ban against 13 countries to curb the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).
- The Presidential Task Force disclosed that @NigeriaGov is restricting entry into the country for travelers from China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, and Norway. Others are the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, and Switzerland
- At the time, the ban was for an initial 4 weeks but stayed until late August before it was lifted.