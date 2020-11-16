Covid-19: Coronavirus in Italy since September 2019 – Researchers

Coronavirus
A new study suggests that the Coronavirus may have spread from China to other parts of the world earlier than previously thought.
A team of researchers at Italy’s National Cancer Institute (INT) revealed that the coronavirus may have been in Italy long before the World Health Organization announced the virus in December 2019.
This was disclosed in a Reuters report on Sunday evening. Italy officially reported its first case in the Lombardy region on the 21st of February.
Italian researchers disclosed that 11.6% in a lung cancer screening trial between September 2019- March 2020 already had covid-19 antibodies before February.
The Institute said Italy’s Lombardy region had reported higher than normal cases of flu and pneumonia in the 4th quarter of 2019, which are symptoms of the virus and a sign that the virus may have been in Europe before the WHO announced the news of the disease to the world.
“A further specific SARS-CoV-2 antibodies test was carried out by the University of Siena for the same research titled “Unexpected detection of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the pre-pandemic period in Italy.
“It showed that four cases dated back to the first week of October were also positive for antibodies neutralizing the virus, meaning they had got infected in September,” Giovanni Apolone, a co-author of the study told Reuters.
Researchers disclosed that trialists had developed no symptoms and also had antibodies able to kill the virus,
“It means that the new coronavirus can circulate among the population for long and with a low rate of lethality not because it is disappearing but only to surge again,” Apolone added.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 15th of November 2020, 152 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 65,148 confirmed cases.
On the 15th of November 2020, 152 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 8,265 samples across the country.
To date, 65,148 cases have been confirmed, 61,073 cases have been discharged and 1,163 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 705,809 tests have been carried out as of November 15th, 2020 compared to 697,544 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 15th November 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 65,148
- Total Number Discharged – 61,073
- Total Deaths – 1,163
- Total Tests Carried out – 705,809
According to the NCDC, the 152 new cases are reported from 8 states- Lagos (136), Kano (4), Niger (3), Ekiti (2), Kaduna (2), Ogun (2), Taraba (2) and FCT (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 22,404, followed by Abuja (6,372), Plateau (3,719), Oyo (3,617), Rivers (2,914), Kaduna (2,764), Edo (2,685), Ogun (2,101), Delta (1,823), Kano (1,764), Ondo (1,720), Enugu (1,332), Kwara (1,084), Ebonyi (1,055), Katsina (965), Osun (940), Gombe (938). Abia (926), Borno (745), and Bauchi (744).
Imo State has recorded 648 cases, Benue (493), Nasarawa (485), Bayelsa (423), Ekiti (343), Jigawa (325), Akwa Ibom (319), Niger (286), Anambra (285), Adamawa (261), Sokoto (165), Taraba (155), Kebbi (93), Cross River (89), Yobe (82), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Covid-19: Nigeria to seek $750 million from World Bank- Finance Minister
Loan is to help combat the effects of the pandemic on Nigeria’s economy.
The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed disclosed that Nigeria is seeking a $750 million loan from the World Bank to help combat the effects of the pandemic on Nigeria’s economy.
This was reported by Channels TV after the Minister attended the inauguration of the Federal Steering Committees of the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (N-CARES) program in Abuja on Friday.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in August that the World Bank approved the sum of $114 million to assist Nigeria in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a statement, the funds came in the form of a $100 million credit facility from the International Development Association (IDA) and $14 million grant from the Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility.
The World Bank, in its report for October 2020, titled “Charting the road to recovery,” warned Nigeria and other Africans not to relax despite recording lower cases and mortality rates compared to other regions of the world.
The Minister warned on Friday that Nigeria must develop plans to lift herself from the economic effects of the pandemic or face consequences.
“As part of windows of opportunity to mitigate the effect of Covid-19, the Federal Government is in the process of accessing a World Bank loan of 750 million dollars on behalf of the states to stimulate the local economy and support vulnerable household’s consumption,” she said.
“The consequences will be too high if we ignore the root cause of rising civil unrest in our country. We must, therefore, fashion out ways of ensuring that post-Covid-19 is not injurious to the Nigerian people and the economy.”
She added that members of the newly inaugurated committee were selected because the MDAs have an important role in lifting the economy back to prosperity, as Nigeria’s population is too large to remain under poverty.
“Members of the Federal Steering and Technical Committees because of the important role MDAs play in the recovery of the Nigerian economy as well as the fulfillment of lifting 100 million people out of poverty.
“The inauguration of the committees is expedient given the nature of this emergency intervention; Nigeria as the biggest economy in Africa cannot afford to remain in recession; the survival of over 200 million population is germane to all we do and we must address the concerns of the majority of our populace,” she said.
The World Bank announced plans in September for a $12 billion coronavirus financing initiative that will help poor and developing countries purchase enough Covid-19 vaccine doses to treat up to 2 billion people as soon as they become available in the coming months.
FG inaugurates steering committee on Covid-19 economic recovery
Committee consists of Ministers and Permanent Secretary.
The Nigerian Government has inaugurated a Federal Steering Committee and Federal Technical Committee of the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery for Economic Stimulus (N-CARES).