Coronavirus
COVID-19: Experts say change in weather and lowering of guard responsible for second wave
The lowering of guard and change in weather conditions have been suggested to have contributed to the spike in COVID-19 cases.
There have higher spikes in the new cases of COVID-19 infections in Europe but recently the US has also joined the league. Experts agree that the lowering of guard due to the reducing number of cases from the first wave and also change in weather conditions have largely contributed to the recent spike in cases.
The big question to ask is why are the figures on the northward swing rather than going down with several preventive measures or protocols put in place by the countries – wearing of masks, observance of social distancing in public places, and strict hygiene practices, etc.
In Europe, there has been an unprecedented rise in confirmed cases, fueling the fear that the second wave of the pandemic is already on the horizon, which could be worse than the first.
The US was almost coming out of the pandemic infections and easing the lockdowns is already in the midst of a second wave, as its daily new cases have even surpassed the daily benchmark.
No doubt there could be several other reasons for the new tide in the infections in Europe and the US; Experts’ opinions are that the lowering of guards/protocol standards and the drop in temperature are highly contributory to the upsurge in the new cases of the infections.
It is alleged that the cold, dry weather is capable of helping the virus survive longer and remain potent, though the evidence is still inconclusive.
What they are saying
According to Shahid Jameel, Director, Trivedi School of Biosciences at Ashoka University, “Europe does seem to have got a bit relaxed in June and July, once the numbers began to come down. People started traveling extensively, even for leisure. And this has contributed to the surge that we are seeing now. This is what we need to learn about this disease, and need to guard against. The virus has not gone anywhere, even when the numbers decline.”
Gagandeep Kang, professor at Christian Medical College, Vellore, also affirmed, “We are coming out of a time when most of Europe was on a holiday and had started traveling… within Europe, but still, traveling.
“In the United States, school holidays ended around the end of August, and colleges started to function. We are two months from all those events, and for the virus to multiply, it takes a bit of time – there is a lag.
“So, this surge is not entirely unexpected. What is a bit surprising is that one would have expected these populations, which are considered to be generally more aware, to have done a better job at doing the non-pharmaceutical interventions to control the epidemic, but that clearly does not seem to have happened.”
In his opinion about the change of weather in raising the numbers, Shahid Jameel said, “As the temperatures go down, more and more people remain indoors. The transmission of the virus becomes much more effective in these settings.
“So, while the virus was always present, the effectiveness of transmission is likely to have increased when people interact mostly in closed spaces. There are studies that have shown that the probability of infection increases during interactions in closed spaces.”
According to Kang, “It is not as if people are isolated at home. As is usual during this time, the activities shift indoors in winters. In places which are small and the ventilation is not good, the chances of the virus sticking around and infecting people is much more.”
What this means
- The second wave of the pandemic is imminent as a lot of people are much more relaxed with the preventive protocols as if the ravaging first wave of infections never happened.
- It is therefore instructive that every country sees what is currently happening in Europe and the US and brace up to the impending challenge, by consciously developing internal capacities and capabilities towards handling the pandemic should it arise.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 1st of November 2020, 111 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 62,964 confirmed cases.
On the 1st of November 2020, 111 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 2,090 samples across the country.
To date, 62,964 cases have been confirmed, 58,790 cases have been discharged and 1146 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 627,600 tests have been carried out as of November 1st, 2020 compared to 625,510 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 1st November 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 62,964
- Total Number Discharged – 58,790
- Total Deaths – 1,146
- Total Tests Carried out – 627,610
According to the NCDC, the 111 new cases were reported from 8 states- Lagos (49), FCT (30), Rivers (11), Plateau (10), Ogun (4), Kaduna (3), Oyo (3), Osun (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 21,238, followed by Abuja (6,118), Plateau (3,6450, Oyo (3,451), Rivers (2,831), Edo (2,666), Kaduna (2,655), Ogun (2,047), Delta (1,814), Kano (1,747), Ondo (1,667), Enugu (1,314), Kwara (1,069), Ebonyi (1,049), Katsina (952), Gombe (937). Osun (929), Abia (898), Borno (745), and Bauchi (713).
Imo State has recorded 617 cases, Benue (493), Nasarawa (482), Bayelsa (413), Ekiti (335), Jigawa (325), Akwa Ibom (295), Anambra (277), Niger (274), Adamawa (257), Sokoto (165), Taraba (146), Kebbi (93), Cross River (87), Yobe (82), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
Coronavirus
Cristiano Ronaldo now tests negative for Coronavirus
Cristiano Ronaldo tested negative for coronavirus after nearly three weeks that he tested positive.
Juventus F.C. star, Cristiano Ronaldo, has tested negative for coronavirus, nearly three weeks after he tested positive.
This was disclosed by his club via its website on Friday.
It stated, “Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for COVID-19. The exam provided a negative result.
“The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation.”
What you should know
Ronaldo had tested positive for COVID-19 on October 13, while playing with Portugal. He had been in self-isolation since returning to Italy.
The 35-year-old missed four games including Wednesday’s 2-0 Champions League defeat to Lionel Messi’s Barcelona, and Juventus’s 2-0 win at Dynamo Kiev in their Group G opener.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s return will be a boost for Andrea Pirlo’s faltering side who are fifth in Serie A, four points behind leaders AC Milan.
Coronavirus
FG warns Nigerians about on-going N3million COVID-19 grant scam
FG has warned Nigerians to beware of scammers using phishing links to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.
The Federal Government has issued a warning to Nigerians about an ongoing N3million COVID-19 scam in circulation.
This was disclosed by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning via its Twitter handle.
According to the government, the scam targets Nigerians looking to benefit from the Federal Government assistance to businesses affected by COVID-19.
READ: #EndSARS: FG creates new N25 billion Youth Fund, to increase to N75 billion in 3 years
In the tweet, it warned about some phishing links being shared on social media, requesting for applications for N3 Million FG Grants.
It tweeted, “The general public should note that these phishing links are generated by Scammers and intended to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.
“Government requests for applications are only via official channels & websites.
READ: FG earmarks over N190 billion for road construction in the 6 geo-political zones by 2021
READ: I won’t approve 2021 budget without provisions for #EndSARS victims, ASUU – Gbajabiamila
“It has come to our attention that a link is being shared via social media requesting for applications for a FG N3 Million grant.
“The general public should note that this is a SCAM. Any requests for applications are only via official channels & websites. Pls beware! #FinMinNigeria.”
READ: #EndSARS: Protests may return if panels do not address all issues in 2 weeks – Former Nigerian Minister
It has come to our attention that a link is being shared via social media requesting for applications for a FG 3 Million grant. The general public should note that this is a SCAM. Any requests for applications are only via official channels & websites. Pls beware! #FinMinNigeria pic.twitter.com/C0Z2EcUbQF
— Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning (@FinMinNigeria) October 27, 2020
What they are saying
Okebunmi Omolaja, has tasked the Federal Government to take its warning further from the social media to other publicity tools in order to spread the information across Nigeria.
He said, “The Ministry can help by carrying the awareness campaigns to States radio stations or federal officers in each States to meet the CDA Leaders of their traditional rulers palaces/govt schools premises.”
READ: 2021 Budget: Senate sets motion for budget defense, commences 2020 review
READ: FG disburses MSMEs Survival Fund in Lagos, Kano, FCT and 9 other states
The Ministry can help by carrying the awareness campaigns to States radio stations or federal officers in each States to meet the CDA Leaders of their traditional rulers palaces/govt schools premises.
— okebunmi omolaja (@Okebunmilajman) October 28, 2020
Explore some Advanced Financial Calculators on Nairametrics