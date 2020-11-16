Business
Rationalize public service jobs as a means to cut costs of governance – Rewane
Rewane insists states should rationalize overstaffing in the public service, which must be in tune with newer private investments.
Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, said State Governors should prioritize rationalizing public office jobs as a means to cut costs of governance.
Mr. Rewane disclosed this on Channels Television on Sunday evening.
“The Governments are starting to realize that profligacy is not a part of governance. The state governments have to run an economy, they are getting about N1.15 trillion from VAT, because 85% goes to the states. If looked individually, some states are doing well, in terms of use of thin resources, for example, Edo state,” he said.
On cutting costs of governance, he said the states should rationalize overstaffing in the public service, which must be in tune with newer private investments – which would ensure a transfer of manpower to the new investments.
“Over staffing of the public service, you need to rationalize, if you are doing that, it must coincide with new investments, so that people who are getting rationalized are going into jobs created by the private sector.
“It’s a thing that has to be done totally; we need private investments and policies that make sense. You can’t have inflation at 14-15%, and interest rates at 2%, nobody is going to invest in that environment – you need to bring those things back up.
“We need efficient fiscal system that complements private sector capital accumulation, to make sure that there is growth. As long as there is no growth and the population is growing at about 2%, there would be difficulties,” Rewane said.
Tony Elumelu conferred with Belgium’s most important national honour
Nigerian billionaire-entrepreneur, Tony Elumelu, has been conferred with Belgium’s oldest and most important national honour.
The Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group, Tony Elumelu, has been conferred with Belgium’s oldest and most important national honour titled: “The honorary distinction of Officer in the Order of Leopold.”
The entrepreneur made the disclosure via his verified Twitter handle. The award is said to be in recognition of his commitment to the eradication of poverty & the economic empowerment of young Africans.
Elumelu tweeted, “Last night, the Kingdom of Belgium conferred on me with the honorary distinction of Officer in the Order of Leopold, the country’s oldest and most important National Honour.
“I am humbled by this recognition of the work @TonyElumeluFDN in catalysing entrepreneurs across Africa and will continue to drive the economic empowerment of our brilliant young #Africanentrepreneurs to propel development in Africa.”
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported that Tony Elumelu had been named in “Times 100” list of 100 most influential people in the world 2020.
Why it matters
The latest award, amongst others, is in recognition of his commitment to the eradication of poverty and the economic empowerment of young Africans.
FG proposes additional tax exemption for small businesses
The FG has proposed, in the draft Finance Bill 2020, the exemption of small businesses from payment of tertiary education tax.
The Federal Government has proposed the exemption of small businesses from the payment of Tertiary Education Tax (TET), which is being collected by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in the new draft Finance Bill 2020.
This disclosure was made by the Chairman, Drafting Sub-committee and member of Fiscal Policy Reforms Committee, Mr Ajibola Olomola, at a virtual consultation and stakeholder engagement on Friday to discuss the economic and fiscal policy drivers underpinning the bill.
According to a report from Punch, the Fiscal Policy Reforms Committee which is chaired by the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Dr. Adeyemi Dipeolu, pointed out that currently, all companies registered in Nigeria are required to pay TET at 2% of assessable profits for each year of assessment.
Mr Ajibola Olomola said the proposal for Finance Bill 2020, “is to introduce an amendment to the Tertiary Education Tax Act, to exempt small businesses from Tertiary Education Tax.’’
He said that this is part of the measures and incentives being introduced by the Federal Government to assist small businesses.
Going further, Olomola said, “The Finance Bill 2020 will include certain provisions that allow the tax authorities to deploy information technology for the collection of taxpayer information of tax and reduce the cost of collection.
“In light of this proposal, stringent rules are also proposed to secure taxpayer confidentiality from unauthorized access by third parties. The Finance Bill 2020 will look to introduce significant penalties for breach of data confidentiality by tax officials.”
Why this matters
This new proposal from the Federal Government comes at a time most businesses especially small enterprises are still battling with the devastating effect of the coronavirus pandemic. This is expected to help mitigate the impact of the VAT rate increase on small vulnerable businesses.
What you should know
Nairametrics had reported that the Federal Government provided some tax incentives to small businesses in the 2019 Finance Bill, which was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari. Some of these tax incentives include reducing corporate tax rate from 30% to 20% for MSMEs, with turnover of between N25 million and N100 million per annum, exempting micro-businesses with a turnover of less than N25 million per annum from corporate tax payment.
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, said that during the 2021 budget presentation, President Buhari indicated that the Finance Bill, “is to support the realization of our 2021 revenue projections and that we will be adopting appropriate counter-cyclical fiscal policies that will enhance the efficiency of fiscal incentives.”
Power Sector: There is a deficit of competent engineers in Nigeria – COO, IBEDC
The COO, IBEDC, has stated that Nigeria’s Power industry is deficit of competent engineers.
Mr. John Ayodele, the Chief Operating Officer, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC) has said that there is a deficit of competent engineers in Nigeria’s power industry to solve challenges posed in the sector and called for grooming of more young Engineers into the industry.
Mr. Ayodele disclosed this at 11th Ralph Alabi Memorial Lecture organized by the Ikeja Branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) in Lagos, themed: “Challenges in Electricity Distribution in Nigeria: What Engineers should do differently.”
He urged for measures to close the skill gap in the sector – to attract more competent skilled young engineers to Nigeria’s Power industry.
“There is a deficit of competent electrical/electronic engineers to solve the problem. Most of our undergraduates do not have power background and it is usually difficult to indoctrinate them,” he added.
Ikeja Chairman of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Mr. Olutosin Ogunmola, disclosed that the NSE would improve its Young Engineers Forum, with the aim of encouraging more engineers to study fields related to Nigeria’s power industry.
He added that the Engineering Society would work with Universities on power engineering specialization, to close the skill gap in Nigeria’s power sector.