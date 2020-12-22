Coronavirus
Covid-19: Nigeria considers international travel ban as new strain gains momentum
The Presidential Task Force against Covid-19 is considering restricting international travel into Nigeria
The Presidential Task Force against Covid-19 is considering restricting international travel into Nigeria as fear of a second wave triggered a second lockdown of the country.
The Federal Government on Monday, December 21st, directed all schools to remain closed until at least January 18, 2020, as well as ordering all Federal Government workers on grade level 12 and below to stay at home for the next 5 weeks. The government also announced it has advised states to consider banning bars, nightclubs, event centres all considered super spreader events for Covid-19.
This is as the government said it is considering imposing some new restrictions on international flights due to the discovery of new strains of the coronavirus disease in certain countries.
Ban international travel?
According to tweet posts on his official Twitter handle from the Special Assistant to the President on New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, there are discussions being held around a potential restriction of international travel. The Presidential Task Force (PTF) also said about 20, 216 passengers who arrived in Nigeria from abroad have not shown up for mandatory post-arrival tests.
- A new strain of the virus has been widely reported to originate from the United Kingdom and is thought to be spreading fast. Nigerian online paper.
- Premium Times reported on Monday that the new variant is reportedly in Nigeria according to scientists at the Africa Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID), at the Redeemers University in Ede, Osun State.
- However, they clarified that the new variant was first reported in October when the number of cases was low suggesting that the recent surge in cases may not be a result of the new variant.
- Nevertheless, Nigerians are worried about the resurgence of Covid-19 cases and blame some of this on the international travelers returning home for the holiday.
- A staff of a shipping company who pleaded anonymity informed Nairametrics that he has sent everyone in his department on compulsory work from home and self-isolation after a staff confirmed she tested positive. The staff informed her boss that her hubby had just returned from abroad and earlier tested positive for the virus.
According to Tolu Ogunlesi, “the test positivity rate in travelers arriving Lagos has recently doubled to 6.3%” confirming that more international passengers who have arrived in Nigeria are testing positive. He also said Lagos, Kaduna, and FCT are the “epicenter” of new cases with over 70% of all confirmed cases.
New Travel Bans
While Nigeria ponders on whether to impose travel banks, other countries have already started placing travel restrictions as they seek to contain the spread of the virus.
- Israel, Turkey, Germany, Saudi Arabia and Switzerland have all barred air travel to and from South Africa, following the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus.
- European countries have started to close their doors to travelers from the United Kingdom on Sunday, with the banning of flights and trains over concerns about a new coronavirus strain that is spreading quickly through the country.
FlashBack
On March 18, 2020, the Federal Government via the PTF issued a travel ban against 13 countries to curb the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).
- The Presidential Task Force disclosed that @NigeriaGov is restricting entry into the country for travelers from China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, and Norway. Others are the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, and Switzerland
- At the time, the ban was for an initial 4 weeks but stayed until late August before it was lifted.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: FG advises states to shut down bars, night clubs, event centres, others for 5 weeks.
The FG has announced the imposition of new Covid-19 restrictions across the country.
The Federal Government on Monday, December 21, 2020, announced the imposition of new Covid-19 restrictions across the country including advising on the shutting down bars, event centres over the next 5 weeks.
This new development follows the outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in various parts of the country. Night clubs, bars, and event centres recorded increased turnout in recent weeks as more Nigerians returned from abroad for the holiday. This also coincided with an increased rate of Covid-19 infections across the country.
According to a series of tweet posts on the official Twitter handle of the Aide to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, the new instruction is contained in a statement issued by the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19, following the President’s authorization at the briefing of the task force in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
The President authorized the PTF to engage with the states and the Federal Capital Territory to assume full ownership of this stage of the response by deploying legal structures and resources, including enforcement to manage the pandemic within their jurisdictions.
Some of these new restrictions advised include;
- Closure of all bars, nightclubs, pubs, and event centres, as well as recreational venues in all states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
- Closure of all restaurants except those providing services to hotel residents, takeaways, home deliveries, and drive-ins.
- Restriction of all informal and formal festivity events including weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars, sporting activities, end of year events to not more than 50 persons.
- Limiting of all gatherings linked to religious events to less than 50% capacity of the facility of use during which physical distancing, mandatory use of face masks shall be strictly enforced.
- Public transportation systems are to carry passengers not more than 50% of their capacity.
What this means
By advising a shutdown, the latest restrictions by the Federal Government do not appear mandatory except the states impose restrictions by themselves.
- If the states choose to comply with the advice of the FG, then it is likely that all bars, nightclubs, event centres, and restaurants will be shutdown.
- It is also likely that states who implement the advice of the FG will clamp down on house parties and any indoor events that could lead to more Covid-19 cases.
- The latest restrictions if implemented will negatively impact shows and events featuring Nigerian artistes and comedians.
- X-mas Weddings are also adversely affected by the new restrictions.
- It is unclear if all states will adhere to the advice of the president. Most states, particularly in the South East and South-South rely on the Christmas and new year holidays to boost their local economy.
Any event where more than 50 persons are attending is expected to be held outdoors.
Schools are expected to remain closed till at least the 18th of January, 2021.
All government staff on GL.12 and below are to stay at home for the next 5 weeks#PTFCovid19 #Nigeria
— tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) December 21, 2020
2nd wave of COVID-19: President @MBuhari has authorised the PTF to engage with the States & the FCT to assume full ownership of this stage of the response by deploying legal structures and resources, including enforcement to manage the pandemic within their jurisdictions. THREAD:
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) December 21, 2020
Coronavirus
COVID-19: Germany, Turkey, Israel, 2 others bar flights from South Africa
Five countries have barred flights from South Africa to avoid the spread of the new strain of the coronavirus.
Israel, Turkey, Germany, Saudi Arabia and Switzerland have all barred air travel to and from South Africa, following the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus.
The countries disclosed on Monday that the flights had to be barred to avoid further spread of the virus, according to NAN.
The Federal Council of Switzerland stated,
- “Following the discovery of a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus in the UK and South Africa, the Federal Council today decided to take steps to prevent the further spread of this new virus strain. All persons who have entered Switzerland from these two countries since December 14 must go into quarantine for 10 days.”
Will Nigeria be barred by these nations?
Nairametrics had reported that the recent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases is alarming and the need for immediate action to curb the spread before it escalates into restrictions by other nations.
- So far in December, the average monthly cases jumped by 224.6% from an average of 157 cases recorded in November to stand at 509 cases in December; compared to an average of 129 cases recorded in October, it has grown by over 294% in December.
- Nairametrics reported in October that the spike in new cases suggested a looming second wave of the pandemic. However, it is clear that Nigeria has slipped into the second wave of the pandemic.
- In the past 17 days, Nigeria has recorded 8,652 new cases of the disease, which is 84% higher than the total 4,704 cases recorded in the month of November.
What you should know
- Last week, scientists in South Africa confirmed that the new variant could affect more people compared to the initial surge.
- In over two months, the scientist established that 501.V2 variant has between 10 and 20 new mutations. “While it is still unclear whether it is more deadly, it appears to be spreading faster and parts of the Eastern and Western Cape provinces are facing strict lockdown restrictions,” they stated.
Coronavirus
European countries ban flights from UK as new Covid-19 strain spreads
European countries have started to close their doors to travellers from the United Kingdom over the fears of a new strain of COVID-19.
European countries have started to close their doors to travelers from the United Kingdom on Sunday, with the banning of flights and trains over concerns about a new coronavirus strain that is spreading quickly through the country.
As the World Health Organization (WHO) asked its European members to strengthen measures against a new variant of Covid-19 circulating in the UK, Belgium said it would close its borders to flights and trains – including the popular Eurostar service, coming from the United Kingdom.
READ: Covid-19: First world nations oppose waiving intellectual rights for vaccine development
According to a report from Reuters, the Netherlands imposed a ban on UK flights from 6.00 am (0500 GMT), Italy also ordered a suspension of flights from Britain.
Italian Health Minister, Roberto Speranza, said, “The COVID variant recently discovered in London is worrying and will need to be investigated by our scientists. In the meantime, we choose the path of maximum prudence.”
READ: Moderna to supply 80 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to European Union
Germany too will restrict flights from Britain and South Africa, where another variant of coronavirus strain was discovered, according to a government spokesman.
The travel curbs also compound problems for the United Kingdom as it finally exits the European Union on December 31 after a transition period this year. The UK and European Union are yet to reach a post-Brexit trade deal, raising the prospect of chaos in goods traffic.
READ: CBN urges banks to ‘support’ media, aviation industries to avert growing job losses
Broadcaster VRT said that the Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said the ban on incoming travel from Britain covers Eurostar services via the Channel Tunnel and will take effect for at least 24 hours from midnight on Sunday, just as they have been in touch with France over road transit passengers from Britain.
The Italian government barred flights departing from Britain and prohibited anyone who had transited through it in the last 14 days from gaining entrance into Italy.
READ: COVID-19: EU to buy up to 300million doses of BioNTech-Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
The Italian health ministry said flights leaving for Britain would not be affected, to allow those living there to return home.
The Netherlands banned flights carrying passengers from the United Kingdom from Sunday and the restrictions will remain in place until Jan. 1, the Dutch government said.
READ: UN’s COVID-19 basket fund donates N26 billion worth of medical supplies to FG
Government sources said that Germany wants to ban all flights from the United Kingdom from midnight until January 6, just as the health ministry pointed out that Austria is also planning to ban flights from Britain.
What you should know about the new covid-19 strain
- It can be recalled that following the second wave of the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, the UK government warned of a new strain of the disease which spreads faster and may be out of control.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced that the infectiousness of the new strain has forced him to impose a lockdown across much of England during the Christmas period.
- Like other countries in Europe, Britain is battling to contain new waves of the virus.
READ: Covid-19: Prime Minister of Eswatini dies of the virus