COVID-19 mutant strain cause chaos at Oil markets
Crude Oil prices dropped deeper at the second trading session of the week, following a new strain of COVID-19 virus.
Crude Oil prices dropped deeper at the second trading session of the week in London.
This is coming after heavy losses from the Monday trading session, as a new strain of COVID-19 virus shutdown major economies in Western Europe.
The fast-spreading new COVID-19 strain has already shut down a larger part of the United Kingdom and also prompted many countries to close their borders to English travellers and in some cases their goods.
- At the time of writing this report, Brent crude futures were down more than 2% trading below $50/barrel.
- U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also lost over 2%, to trade at $46.73 a barrel.
Both major benchmark contracts plunged by 3% yesterday, partly wiping recent strong gains on the back of the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, seen as key to easing human mobility restrictions.
What you should know
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, further dug deeper into recent macros weighing heavily on oil prices,
- “Oil slid and then finally crashed off the end of the reflation runway before bargain hunters helped lift Brent crude back above $50.00. The nefarious mobility restriction linked sell-off saw both grades drop about 6% amid the new super -spreading strain of the virus, which sees politicians mandating more mobility restrictions in most of Europe. And with the UK at the epicentre, it triggered absolute border pandemonium.”
What to expect
Oil traders anticipate significant sell-offs at today’s Oil trading session as all those bullish synergies around reflation and a weaker US dollar are reversing a touch with the latest chaos in the UK on the back of the mutant strain of the virus.
Oil prices break below $50 per barrel
Brent crude plunged by over 4.75% to trade at $49.85 a barrel after rising 1.5% to its highest since March on Friday.
Oil prices dropped over 4% at Monday’s trading session amid reports that reveal the fast-spreading new COVID-19 strain has shut down much of the United Kingdom.
This has further led to tighter restrictions in Western Europe, thereby triggering fears among oil traders about a slower recovery in fuel demand.
What you should know
- U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures also dropped by 4.65% to trade at $46.88 a barrel, after gaining 1.5% on Friday to its highest since February.
- U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures also dropped by 4.65% to trade at $46.88 a barrel, after gaining 1.5% on Friday to its highest since February.
Oil prices are drifting lower on the strong rebound seen in the U.S dollar index coupled with the new COVID-19 variant, which is reportedly much more transmissible than the original strain of COVID-19 virus, leading to a wider spread amid the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, countries like Canada, Germany, Italy, Argentina, France, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Chile have banned travelers from going to the United Kingdom with some also banning freight from the United Kingdom.
Oil prices tumble, Oil traders panic over new strain of COVID-19
Brent crude dropped about 3.20% to trade at $50.59 and WTI futures sank by 3.09% to $47.72.
Crude oil prices slumped significantly in the first trading session of the week.
The drop is largely attributed to the discovery of a new COVID-19 strain in the major emerged markets, particularly the United Kingdom which oil traders fear could pause a nascent recovery in energy demand.
At the time of writing this report, Brent crude dropped about 3.20% to trade at $50.59 and WTI futures sank by 3.09% to $47.72.
The COVID-19 variant, which is reportedly much more transmissible than the original strain of COVID-19 virus, leading to a wider spread amid the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, countries like Canada, Germany, Italy, Argentina, France, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Chile have banned travelers from going to the United Kingdom with some also banning freight from the United Kingdom.
What this means: “A new variant of the coronavirus in Britain and tighter travel restrictions in Europe sparked fears over slower economic recovery, prompting investors to unwind long positions … the oil market has been on a bull trend in the past month or so, ignoring negative factors, amid an optimism that a widening vaccine rollout would revive global growth, but investors’ rosy expectations for 2021 have suddenly vanished,” Fujitomi Co. chief analyst, Kazuhiko Saito told Reuters.
What to expect; Oil traders anticipate a small washout at today’s trading session as all those bullish synergies around reflation and a weaker US dollar are reversing a touch with the latest chaos in the UK on the back of the mutant strain of the virus.
Oil prices record longest weekly winning streak since April 2019
Crude oil prices were fired up for the seventh straight week leading to the longest winning streak since April 2019
Crude oil prices were fired up for the seventh straight week, leading to the longest winning streak since April 2019.
Such incredible gains were largely attributed to strong hopes that next year, the global economic recovery will improve significantly amid high expectations that a new Covid-19 stimulus deal worth over $900 billion will soon be approved.
What you should know
At the last trading session for the week, the West Texas Intermediate futures settled up 1.53%, to close at $49.10 per barrel. The trading session’s daily high was $49.10 — less than $1 from the widely-anticipated $50 target of many oil traders.
- For the week, West Texas Intermediate gained more than 5%. The accumulated surge over the seven weeks period was about 36%. It was also the longest winning streak for the black liquid hydrocarbon since April 2019.
- London-traded Brent, the global benchmark for crude gained 1.65%, to close at $52.35 per barrel.
- For the week, Brent crude surged by almost 5%. Its total gain over the seven weeks was about 40%.
Oil bulls are riding high on the bias that record quantitative easing has helped in pushing prime financial assets including commodities prices. This is triggered by the impending COVID-19 stimulus deal and the U.S central bank’s commitment to buying more debt instruments in order to boost the fragile U.S economy.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on key fundamentals keeping crude oil bulls all fired up amid the passage of the long-awaited U.S stimulus bill:
- “Oil markets got pretty revved up by all the factory yard activity going on in Germany and positive PMI around the globe, which suggests the economic effects of the 2nd and 3rd wave is not nearly as problematic as feared. But the clear sentiment ‘tell’ is that crude is trading just short of its recent highs, despite the growing restrictions being imposed in response to Covid-19 infection waves. For sentiment to hold to the current form, Washington appears to be edging towards a new stimulus bill in the aftermath of President-elect Biden being confirmed by the electoral college and several senior Republicans acknowledging his victory.”
Bottom line
The most recent U.S crude oil inventory numbers excited a significant amount of oil traders enough to increase their buying momentum, keeping both oil major benchmarks above $49/barrel.