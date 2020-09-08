Stock Market
NASDAQ down 2%, Tesla loses over 12%
Leading tech stocks like Netflix, Facebook, Amazon, and Google were all down more than 1%.
US Stocks plunged at the pre-open of the US trading session on Tuesday as global tech brands came under pressure following their worst sell-off in more than five months last week.
The Nasdaq Composite was down about 2% at the time this report was drafted and the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged as much 1.7%. The S&P 500 lost about 1.5%.
Tesla dropped a whopping 12.88% after the S&P Dow Jones surprised investors by failing to add the fast-rising Tesla into the S&P 500 after the bell on Friday.
Investors were betting high on Tesla’s inclusion into the S&P 500, hoping for the stamp. The rejection reveals the risks to the overheating trading session currently in play.
Stock Market
Sells-Offs in GTBank, Zenith Bank stocks intensify, investors lose N42.8 billion
Market breadth closed negative as CAP led 10 Gainers as against 19 Losers topped by ARBICO.
Nigerian bourse continued its second trading session for the week on a bearish note.
The All Share Index gained 0.33% to close at 25,497.32 points as against a 0.09% drop recorded on Monday.
Nigerian Stock Market capitalization presently stands at N13.302 trillion Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -5.01%. Investors’ losses stood at N42.84 Billion.
Nigerian Stock Exchange trading turnover printed negative as volume dipped by 5.07% as against the 39.24% plunge recorded in the previous session. CUSTODIAN, FBNH, and ZENITHBANK were the most active to boost market turnover.
Market breadth closed negative as CAP led 10 Gainers as against 19 Losers topped by ARBICO at the end of today’s session an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- CAP up 2.65% to close at N17.45
- NB up 2.50% to close at N41
- FBNH up 2.02% to close at N5.05
- NAHCO up 1.91% to close at N2.13
- MTNN up 0.76% to close at N119.5
Top losers
- ARBICO down 9.65% to close at N1.03
- GUARANTY down 6.18% to close at N24.3
- ZENITHBANKdown 2.31% to close at N16.9
- UBN down 3.92% to close at N4.9
- GUINNESS down 2.78% to close at N14
Outlook
Nigerian bourse continued its downward trend at Tuesday’s trading sessions, after the U.S dollar’s upward move in value powered down Nigeria’s major export (crude oil), which saw its pricing losing as much as 4% and traded below $40.
In addition, the upsurge in COVID-19 caseloads in key international markets continued to rattle local investors’ nerves.
It should also be noted that significant losses in Nigeria’s tier-1 banks (GTBank, Zenith Bank) neutralized gains recorded by MTN.
Nairametrics envisages cautious buying as market indicators show a degree of increased sell-offs in the coming days.
Stock Market
GTBank, Zenith Bank, UBA record losses, investors down by N12.2 billion
ETERNA led 16 Gainers as against 15 Losers topped by REDSTAREX at the end of today’s session
Nigerian bourse started the first trading session of the week on a bearish note. The All Share Index dropped slightly by 0.09% to close at 25,582.23 points as against a 0.37% uptick movement recorded on Friday.
Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -4.69%. Nigerian Stock Exchange market capitalization now stands at N13.346 trillion, as investors lost about N12.22 billion on Monday.
Nigerian Stock Exchange trading turnover turned negative as volume dipped by 39.24% as against 80.56% uptick recorded on Friday. UBA, ZENITHBANK, and ACCESS were the most active to boost market turnover.
UBN leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
Market breadth closed positive as ETERNA led 16 Gainers as against 15 Losers topped by REDSTAREX at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- ETERNA up 9.13% to close at N2.27
- NEM up 8.70% to close at N2.25
- CILEASING up 8.33% to close at N3.9
- ACCESS up 5.43% to close at N6.8
- STANBIC up 1.32% to close at N38.5
Top losers
- REDSTAREX down 4.37% to close at N3.72
- DANGSUGAR down 3.60% to close at N12.05
- GUARANTY down 2.45% to close at N25.9
- UBA down 2.33% to close at N6.3
- ZENITHBANK down 0.57% to close at N17.3
Outlook
Nigerian bourse unsurprisingly recorded its first trading loss in 7 consecutive trading sessions, after oil prices tanked lower.
The greenback’s strength, adding to the selling pressure on crude and a reported upsurge in COVID-19 caseloads in key international markets, rattled local investors’ nerves.
It should also be noted that significant losses in Nigeria’s tier 1 banks (GTBank, UBA, Zenith Bank) neutralized gains recorded by ETERNA and Access Bank.
Nairametrics envisages cautious buying, as the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic still remains on the major headline across many financial markets.
Company Results
NASD OTC Market Capitalization increases by N2.25 billion
Total trade activity for the year is valued at N10.72 billion.
The market capitalisation of the National Association of Securities Dealers Over the Counter (NASD OTC) gained N2.25 billion Week-on-Week, ending September 4, 2020 with a total market capitalization worth N524.64 billion. This represents a 0.43% increase compared to the previous week’s N 522.39 billion.
The increase was a result of positive movement in price as the economy strives to recover from the pandemic.
For example, the price of Central Securities Clearing System Plc’s share closed at N14.5 this week indicating a 3.57% increase from N14.0 that it ended last week.
The total value traded Week-on-Week increased by 2.41% to N5,482,398.00 from N5,353,298.96 in the previous week. Total trade activity for the year is valued at N10.72 billion.
However, trade volume declined by -69.99% Week-on-Week from 250,906 units recorded the previous week to 75,289 units this week. The total trade volume for the year stands at 7,822,911,433 units as of September 4, 2020.
Trade deals also declined by -8.70% Week-on-Week from 23 trades recorded last week to 21 recorded this week.
Top Trade Deals by Volume
Arm Life Plc led the top trade dealers on a Year-To-Date (YTD) basis, followed by Central Securities Clearing Limited, Food Concepts Plc, Lighthouse Financial Services Plc, and Niger Delta Exploration and Production Plc all in the top five for the week. The market performance is summarized below;
Top Trade Deals by Value
Arm Life Plc also led the top trade deals by value on a Year-to-Date (YTD) basis, followed closely by Niger Delta Exploration and Production Plc, Central Securities Clearing Limited, Friesland Campina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, and Food Concept Plc. Their performances are summarized below:
The summary of the top five deals by value and volume is graphically depicted below;
NASD OTC is a securities exchange registered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to operate a formal Over The Counter (OTC) market in Nigeria. NASD OTC has 238 registered brokers and 152 participating institutions.
