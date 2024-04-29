Seplat Energy Plc has released its unaudited financial statements for Q1 2024.

The company posted a pre-tax profit of $69.3 million, representing a 19.5% year-on-year decline from the $86.1 million pre-tax profit posted in Q1 2023.

However, due to an incurred deferred taxation charge of $57.3 million during the quarter, the company reported a net loss of $1.93 million, reflecting a 103% year-over-year decline from the $57.5 million net income posted in Q1 2023.

During the quarter, the group incurred a deferred taxation charge of $57.3 million, thus pushing its tax expense to $71.2 million.

The company recorded a revenue of $179.8 million during the quarter, marking a 45.7% YoY decline from the $331 million posted in Q1 2023.

Taking into consideration the Naira, the group’s revenue hit N268.6 billion during the quarter, representing a 77% increase from the N152 billion posted in Q1 2023.

Key Highlights (Q1 2024 vs Q1 2023) in US Dollars

Revenue: $179.8 million, -46% YoY

$179.8 million, -46% YoY Cost of sales: $137.1 million, +3% YoY

$137.1 million, +3% YoY Gross profit : $42.7 million, -78% YoY

: $42.7 million, -78% YoY Operating profit : $81.9 million, -21% YoY

: $81.9 million, -21% YoY Net finance cost: $15.4 million, -13% YoY

$15.4 million, -13% YoY Profit before taxation: $69.3 million, -19% YoY

$69.3 million, -19% YoY Income tax expense: $71.2 million, +150% YoY

$71.2 million, +150% YoY (Loss)/profit for the year: ($1.9 million), -103% YoY

($1.9 million), -103% YoY Total assets: $3.3 billion, -4% YTD

Key Highlights (Q1 2024 vs Q1 2023) in Naira

Revenue: N268.6 billion, +77% YoY

N268.6 billion, +77% YoY Cost of sales: N204.8 billion, +236% YoY

N204.8 billion, +236% YoY Gross profit: N63.8 billion, -30% YoY

N63.8 billion, -30% YoY Other income: N97.2 billion, +387% YoY

N97.2 billion, +387% YoY Operating profit: N122.4 billion, +157% YoY

N122.4 billion, +157% YoY Net finance costs: N23.0 billion, +182% YoY

N23.0 billion, +182% YoY Profit before taxation: N103.5 billion, +162% YoY

N103.5 billion, +162% YoY Income tax expense: N106.4 billion, +712% YoY

N106.4 billion, +712% YoY ( Loss)/Profit for the year: (N2.9 billion), -111% YoY

(N2.9 billion), -111% YoY Total assets: N4.6 trillion, +50% YTD

What you should know

Seplat Energy recorded an average realised crude oil price of $86.17/barrel in Q1 2024, despite the average Brent crude oil of $81.76/barrel recorded during the quarter.

However, the company recorded a 49.4% YoY decline in crude oil revenue during the quarter, hitting $150.8 million in Q1 2024, against $297.9 million in Q1 2023.

The drop in crude oil revenue was due to the 51% YoY drop in crude oil lifted during the quarter. In Q1 2024, Seplat produced 1.8 million barrels of oil, compared to 3.6 million barrels of oil.

However, the company outlined the crude overlift recorded in Q1 2023.

During the quarter, the company’s gas revenue decreased by 12.4% to $29.0 million compared to $33.1 million posted in Q1 2023.

The decline was attributed to delays in new gas wells. Despite a decrease in production, the average realized gas price rose by 8.0% to o $3.11/Mscf (thousand standard cubic feet) in Q1 2024 from $2.88/Mscf in Q1 2023.