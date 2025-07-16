Femi Otedola, one of Nigeria’s most prominent business figures, is signaling a possible foray into publishing, following a cryptic social media post that reflects on his career trajectory and the broader evolution of entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

In the post, shared on Wednesday, Otedola spoke of a decade-long transformation in the country’s business environment, noting that “doors have opened for entrepreneurs in Nigeria that once seemed firmly shut.” He attributed this shift to “perseverance, resilience, and the lessons learned from countless setbacks.”

The billionaire went on to suggest he would soon share details about his personal and professional journey, which he described as filled with “challenges and breakthroughs” that shaped his outlook on success.

“I will be sharing something very exciting in the coming days,” he concluded, fueling speculation of an upcoming memoir or biographical release.

Some context

The message arrives at a significant time for the 62-year-old billionaire, who has seen a banner year in both influence and investment.

As Chairman of First Bank Holdings Plc, Otedola recently hosted top government and business leaders, including Vice President Kashim Shettima and governors from Lagos, Ogun, and Ondo, at the groundbreaking ceremony of First Bank’s new 43-story headquarters in Lagos, set to become Nigeria’s tallest building.

In May, during the Nairmaetrics Capital Market Award, Otedola was named ‘Activist Investor and Market Maker of the Year’. This was based on his corporate intervention, value creation and his role in shaping investor confidence.

He was also named Investor of the Year 2024 by The Nation newspaper. The recognition was based on his strategic reforms and stock market gains across Geregu Power Plc and FBN Holdings moves that analysts have described as “Midas-touch” transformations.

Since assuming the role of Chairman at FirstHoldCo in January 2024, Otedola has infused over N320 billion of his personal funds entirely in cash and without debt into repositioning the bank as a dominant player in African finance.

“I didn’t take a gamble. This was a calculated, strategic move to rebuild First Bank into a modern, well-governed, and highly profitable institution,” Otedola said at the 13th Annual General Meeting of FirstHoldCo, where he also reaffirmed his commitment to recapitalization targets set by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

What to know

His investments have been driven by confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms and monetary policy leadership under CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso.

Otedola, who was recently named among the president’s “four wise men” on economic matters, publicly endorsed the administration’s new tax reform law, calling it a “game changer” and a signal for renewed investor confidence.

“I’m inspired to invest more,” Otedola wrote on X in June. “And many other investors share the same sentiment.”

If the recent post is a prelude to a memoir, it would mark the first time Otedola documents his rise from oil magnate to banking power player in his own words. Given his outsized influence on Nigeria’s energy, finance, and capital markets, such a book could provide rare insight into one of Africa’s most calculated and ambitious wealth-building journeys.