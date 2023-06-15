Mr Yinka Sanni has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc.

The Board of Directors of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Yinka Sanni as a Non-Executive Director.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and seen by Nairametrics.

According to the company, the appointment follows the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

Profile of Yinka Sanni

The statement was signed by Chidi Okezie, the Company Secretary, Yinka is the current Chief Executive of Africa Regions at the Standard Bank Group (SBG); a role he assumed in 2021, having previously served as the Regional Chief Executive for West Africa.

He has held several leadership positions across the Stanbic IBTC Group including Chief Executive, at Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, as well as Executive Director, Deputy Chief Executive, and Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC.

Yinka was also the pioneer Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited as well as the pioneer Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited.

Yinka possesses a wealth of experience spanning over three decades in the financial services sector across investment banking, retail banking, and asset management.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and a master’s in business administration from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

He has also undertaken the Harvard Business School, Boston, Advanced Management Program (AMP), and the Global CEO Programs at CEIBS, Wharton, and IESE Business Schools.

The statement noted that the Board was pleased to welcome Mr Sanni as a member of the Board of the Company and will undoubtedly benefit immensely from his wealth of experience.