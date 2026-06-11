Access Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Sa’adu A. Jijji as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access ARM Pensions Limited, as the financial services group moves to strengthen leadership across its subsidiaries.

Access Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Sa’adu A. Jijji as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access ARM Pensions Limited, as the financial services group moves to strengthen leadership across its subsidiaries.

The appointment, which has received regulatory approval, was disclosed in a notice filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Thursday.

According to the company, the move forms part of Access Holdings’ broader strategy to deepen executive capability across its businesses and improve long-term value creation as it transitions “from scale to value.”

What they are saying

The appointment of Jijji was announced alongside that of Mr. Abiodun Adigun, who was named the new Chief Executive Officer of Oxygen X Finance Company Limited, Access Holdings’ digital lending subsidiary.

Commenting on the appointments, Chairman of Access Holdings Plc, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, said leadership quality had become increasingly important as the group advances its strategic transformation agenda.

“These appointments reflect our deliberate investment in building a deeper and stronger executive talent pool across the Group, ensuring that we have the leadership capacity required to drive superior execution, innovation, governance, and sustainable value creation.

“Sa’adu and Abiodun bring proven track records, deep industry expertise, and the leadership capabilities required to accelerate the next phase of growth in their respective businesses.

“Their appointments reinforce our commitment to developing globally competitive financial services businesses powered by exceptional talent,” he said.

He added that the appointment demonstrates the company’s commitment to building a stronger executive talent pipeline capable of driving innovation, governance, and sustainable growth across the group.

Meet Sa’adu Jijji

Jijji brings more than 20 years of experience spanning pension fund administration, investment management, actuarial consulting, and corporate strategy.

Over the course of his career, he has held senior positions at several financial institutions, including Premium Pension Limited, Alexander Forbes Consulting Actuaries Nigeria, and Pension Alliance Limited (PAL Pensions).

He most recently served as Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at PAL Pensions, where he oversaw pension assets valued at more than N1.2 trillion.

Access Holdings stated that during his time at the company, he delivered improvements in operational efficiency, governance, growth, and regulatory compliance.

Jijji holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Ahmadu Bello University.

The company said his appointment reflects its ambition to strengthen its position in Nigeria’s pension industry while improving customer trust, investment performance, and long-term stakeholder value.