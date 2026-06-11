Access Holdings Plc has appointed Mr. Abiodun Adigun as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Oxygen X Finance Company Limited, its digital lending subsidiary focused on financial inclusion.

Access Holdings Plc has appointed Mr. Abiodun Adigun as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Oxygen X Finance Company Limited, its digital lending subsidiary focused on financial inclusion.

The appointment was announced in a regulatory filing to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and has received all necessary regulatory approvals.

According to the company, the leadership change is part of a broader effort to strengthen executive capacity across its subsidiaries and support sustainable long-term growth.

Oxygen X operates as the digital lending arm of Access Holdings, providing technology-driven credit solutions aimed at expanding access to finance.

What they are saying

Chairman of Access Holdings Plc, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, said the appointment reflects the group’s focus on building globally competitive financial services businesses through strong leadership and innovation.

“Abiodun bring proven track records, deep industry expertise, and the leadership capabilities required to accelerate the next phase of growth in their respective businesses,” he said.

He added that the appointments would strengthen the group’s succession pipeline while positioning both subsidiaries to capture emerging market opportunities and improve customer value delivery.

Meet Abiodun Adigun

Adigun joins the company with more than two decades of experience in the financial services industry, covering business development, sales leadership, customer experience, credit management, and business transformation.

Before his appointment, he served as Country Sales Head and Chief Marketing Officer at Credit Direct Finance Company Limited, where he led expansion initiatives and market diversification efforts.

Access Holdings said his experience would support Oxygen X’s next phase of growth as competition intensifies in Nigeria’s digital lending and financial inclusion space.

Adigun holds a Master of Business Administration degree from China Europe International Business School (CEIBS), Shanghai, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and a member of the Institute of Sales and Marketing UK.

In addition, he has completed executive programmes in digital leadership and transformation at institutions including Imperial College London and Singapore Management University.