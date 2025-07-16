In Nigeria’s dynamic yet often challenging industrial landscape, reliable energy serves as the foundation for progress.

For many agro-allied giants, the rhythm of production often falters against the relentless challenges of unreliable grid power, soaring diesel costs, and the biting impact of high inflation, rising interest rates, and a volatile exchange rate.

Yet, amid these prevailing headwinds, a remarkable story of consistent stability and visionary partnership is unfolding at Psaltry International Company Limited, Africa’s leading cassava processing powerhouse.

Psaltry, a trailblazer that redefines the cassava value chain and proudly stands as the first in Africa and globally to produce cassava-based sorbitol, understands that uninterrupted operations are non-negotiable. In a nation where consistent power is crucial for agricultural processing, value addition, and contributing to food security and export potential, securing a reliable energy source is not just about efficiency, but also about national contribution and global competitiveness. Their success is largely driven by a strategic Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) partnership with Starsight Energy.

Beyond the Grid: Insulating Business from Nigeria’s Energy Volatility

For years, Nigerian businesses have faced an energy paradox: a pressing need for reliable power contrasted with high costs and inconsistent supply. This challenge has become even more pronounced due to recent economic changes, making cost predictability and operational resilience more important than ever.

This understanding of the Nigerian industrial reality led Psaltry to Starsight Energy, with the goal of securing a future where their vision could thrive, unburdened by energy anxieties. They sought a solution that not only guaranteed power but also aligned with their commitment to sustainability and financial prudence, without requiring any upfront capital to meet the energy demands of producing high-quality cassava derivatives for food, pharmaceuticals, and animal nutrition.

“The consistency of our operations is paramount,” states Oluyemisi Iranloye, MD/CEO of Psaltry International Company Limited. “In a market where energy costs can fluctuate wildly and reliability is a constant battle, having a partner like Starsight Energy allows us to keep the lights on and our machines running around the clock. It means we can focus on what we do best: innovating in cassava processing, serving our clients, and expanding our reach, without ever worrying about power.”

A Partnership of Scale: Powering a National Champion

With an impressive 1.16 Megawatt (MW) solar installation, complemented by 1.2 Megawatt-hours (mWh) of advanced battery storage. This is not just another solar project; it stands as one of Nigeria’s largest integrated solar and battery storage solutions, specifically for an agro-processing facility, setting a new benchmark for industrial energy independence.

“This project with Psaltry International is more than just an energy solution; it is a blueprint for industrial resilience across Nigeria,” explains Bukola Badmos, Executive Director/CFO, Starsight Energy. “We understood their need for unwavering power and predictable costs, especially given the current economic climate. Our Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) model means Psaltry acquired this world-class system with zero upfront capital cost, freeing up their precious resources to invest directly into their core business growth. Furthermore, the use of Tier 1 technology ensures that our equipment is of the highest quality, guaranteeing maximum efficiency, durability, and a longer operational life, providing unparalleled reliability for their critical operations. It is a true partnership where we share the risk and the reward of sustainable operations.”

The impact has been immediate and profound. Psaltry now enjoys 100% power availability for its entire manufacturing operations, 24/7, with no interruptions.

This robust system has translated into tangible financial gains, with monthly diesel costs reduced by up to 20%. Moreover, Psaltry is realising additional significant savings from reduced generator maintenance and the extended lifespan of its backup systems. Beyond the immediate financial relief, this transition has dramatically shrunk Psaltry’s carbon footprint and reduced noise pollution around their factory, enhancing their value proposition as an environmentally conscious organisation.

A Model for Nigeria’s Industrial Future

Starsight Energy’s solution has become an indispensable component of Psaltry’s operational backbone. This consistent, clean energy empowers Psaltry’s ability to consistently serve both local and global markets with high-quality products, such as cassava-based sorbitol, which is critical for sectors ranging from food and beverage to pharmaceuticals.

By eliminating operational disruptions, Starsight Energy directly strengthens Psaltry’s contribution to Nigeria’s export capacity, improving manufacturing and turnaround times that are vital for national economic diversification and food security. Psaltry’s network of over 10,000 smallholder farmers also benefits from this stability, as a consistently powered factory means consistent demand for their produce.

Psaltry International’s success story is not just a triumph of local innovation; it is an example of a profound global shift. The Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) model, according to Kings Research, which underpins this partnership, represents a significant global shift, with its global market projected to reach over $100 billion by 2030 as businesses worldwide increasingly recognise its transformative potential.

For Nigerian industries navigating complex energy landscapes, Psaltry’s journey with Starsight Energy offers a compelling blueprint. The tangible benefits of significant energy cost reductions, a dramatically reduced carbon footprint, and the assurance of uninterrupted operations, all achieved with zero upfront capital investment, underscore how a strategic partnership with Starsight Energy can directly fuel business growth, enhance operational efficiency, and contribute to a greener, more stable industrial future for Nigeria.

Unlock Your Growth: A Call to Sustainable Action

For businesses across industries facing similar energy challenges – whether battling unreliable grid power, escalating fuel costs, or the broader economic headwinds – the path to greater efficiency, sustainability, and competitive advantage is clear. By embracing an Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) model, organisations can unlock significant value, empowering them to focus on their core objectives and contribute to a more resilient and sustainable economic landscape.

We invite leaders of other agro-businesses to discover how Starsight Energy can be a strategic partner in achieving similar transformative results, learn more about our tailored energy solutions and join the increasing number of industrial leaders who are choosing energy independence and sustained growth.

About Starsight Energy

The Starsight Energy Africa Group is an Africa-focused pure-play commercial and industrial (“C&I”) renewable energy service provider covering the full scope of C&I projects, from rooftop projects to large-scale corporate Power Purchase Agreement (“PPA”) backed projects, including power-as-a-service and cooling-as-a-service. It provides carbon reduction, power security, and cost savings to blue-chip clients in several key economic sectors, including agro-processing, education, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and data storage.

The company’s presence spans three key geographical hubs (Southern, Western and Eastern Africa) with operations in Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Tanzania and Uganda. Starsight Energy’s primary objective is to offer complete solar solutions at no upfront cost, enabling its clients to reduce their energy expenses, enhance energy efficiency, and reduce their carbon footprint.

For more information about Starsight Energy and the company’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions, visit the website at www.starsightenergy.com or email info@starsightenergy.com. Media Enquiries: Marketing & Communications Email: marketing@starsightenergy.com