CAP Plc wins big at the Businessday Awards
Chemical Allied Products Plc (CAP) manufactures of Dulux paints and industrial products has added another feather to its cap by emerging the Best performing Stock industrial goods building material chemicals and paints and the Most Profitable company industrial goods, building materials chemicals and paints at the Businessday Nigerian investor value awards (NIVA) held in Lagos recently.
The award ceremony held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Lagos Continental hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos attracted top CEOs, top decision-makers in the financial services sector and a host of other distinguished personalities in Nigeria.
Responding while receiving the award CAP Plc’s CEO, David Wright thanked the organizers of the award for finding CAP Plc worthy of the honour.
In his words, “This award is a call for continuous improvement. It lays credence to our overall efforts devoted to enhancing business operating models and a boost to CAP Plc persistent pledge to delivering on market efficiency edges.
“I would like to express my deep gratitude to our regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission as well and the Board of Directors of CAP for their meticulous oversight and for ensuring sound governance, which I believe is essential to every corporate’s sustainability and long-term value creation,” Wright concluded.
CAP Plc currently reported a N14 bn market capitalization as at February 1st, 2021 and its growth trajectory looks ever so promising. Its announcement of the proposed merger with Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc, another top tier player in the Paints industry, in the fourth quarter of 2020 has also boosted investor confidence in the company. Expected to be concluded in the second quarter of 2021, subject to receiving final regulatory approvals, this milestone is undoubtedly a landmark one in the Nigeria Decorative & Industrial subsector of the manufacturing industry.
The Businessday Nigerian Investor Value (NIVA) Awards, formerly known as the Top 25 CEOs & Next Bulls Awards, celebrates CEOs of public companies who have created sustainable alpha-generating value through strategic intelligence, operating efficiencies, market leadership and organisational values.
Since the first edition held in 2014, the annual awards have served as a capital markets bellwether used in identifying the best performing chief executive officers and stocks on the Nigerian Stock Exchange as well as leading privately-held companies.
First Bank confirms it has obeyed CBN directive, Adeduntan resumes as CEO
FBN Holdings has issued a press release confirming it has accepted the Central Bank of Nigeria’s directive to reinstate Dr. Adesola Adeduntan as MD/CEO.
See statement below;
We refer to the Central Bank of Nigeria Limited (CBN) pronouncement on the reconstitution of the Board of Directors of First Bank of Nigeria Limited.
Further to the press conference held by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele CON on Thursday, 29 April 2021, the Boards of FBN Holdings Plc and First Bank of Nigeria Limited were dissolved and reconstituted, pursuant to its power under Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020.
The Board of Directors of First Bank of Nigeria Limited is now comprised as follows:
- Mr. Tunde Hassan-Odukale – Chairman
- Mrs. Tokunbo Martins
- Mr. Uche Nwokedi
- Mr. Adekunle Sonola
- Ms. Isioma Ogodazi
- Mr. Ebenezer Olufowose
- Mr. Ishaya Elijah B. Dodo
- Dr. Adesola Adeduntan FCA – Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer
- Mr. Gbenga Shobo – Deputy Managing Director
- Dr. Remi Oni – Executive Director
- Mr. Abdullahi Ibrahim – Executive Director
Dr. Adesola Adeduntan has since resumed work as CEO in line with the directives of the CBN.
We can confirm that the Bank is cooperating with the Central Bank of Nigeria and other regulators while the operations of the Bank are not hampered or hindered in any way and are in fact running smoothly.
We further wish to reassure the public, our esteemed customers and stakeholders in the words of the Governor of the Central Bank in concluding his press conference, “The CBN hereby reassures the depositors, creditors and other stakeholders of the bank of its commitment to ensuring the stability of the financial system. There is therefore no cause for panic amongst the banking public, given that the actions being taken are meant to strengthen the Bank and position it as a banking industry giant.”
Signed
Management
Corporate strategy key to grow financial service sector – FITC
An agile strategic planning supported with agile systems, processes, and structures is now more important than ever.
As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, organisations are facing new challenges that demand strategic positioning to gain a competitive edge.
This has become necessary because for organizations to be more resilient and successful in the post-covid era, they would be required to adopt and implement game-changing initiatives, using the right tools and information, and setting strategic priorities for improved output and sustainable market dominance.
As governments ease restrictions, Chizor Malize, Chief Executive Officer, FITC, explained that business leaders around the world are asking critical questions pertinent to their market leadership and control.
Such questions, according to her, include what is going to happen when the pandemic is finally over? What are the short- and long-term implications of the crisis in their business operations and which is the best way to reposition the company for market growth, leadership, and dominance?
She explained that organizational strategy must be resilient to external shocks and adaptable to changing circumstances. For her, agile strategic planning supported with agile systems, processes, and structures is now more important than ever.
She said, “The key trends dominating the insurance industry include the rise of Insurtech, hybrid distribution channels, compliance, and regulatory reforms as well as talent and demographic shifts.
Also in the list are remote working, mergers, and acquisitions, accelerated technology application, digital innovation and digitization, skills and talent shifts, innovative product development, changing customer preferences, virtual customer engagement, artificial intelligence, automation for claims processing as well as management.”
To ensure the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) sustains its leadership and regulatory role in the insurance industry, FITC, during the NAICOM Departmental Retreat, provided tailored, strategy advisory support in revising and rethinking the organization’s strategic initiatives to align with new business realities and expectation.
Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Olorundare Sunday Thomas, said, “The strategy retreat reflected the transformational aspiration of the Management of the Commission and the need to proactively respond to the evolving socio-economic and cultural milieu, which has reinforced the need to refocus our collective efforts towards the attainment of the Commission’s mandate.
With every crisis comes opportunities for competitive innovation and differentiation. This retreat and strategic rethink provide the catalyst for accelerating operational transformation, developing new business models, and connecting more closely with customers.’’
The Commissioner reiterated that the strategic plans of the commission are anchored on effective and efficient service delivery, safe, sound, and stable insurance sector, adequate protection of policyholders and public interest, trust, and confidence in the insurance sector as well as an innovative and developed insurance market.
