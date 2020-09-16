Financial Services
CBN to increase loans to agricultural sector to 10% of total bank credit
The CBN continues with its support for the agricultural sector.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed that the country needs to increase its level of bank credit to the agricultural sector by over 50% within the next 4 years to boost food production.
The implementation of this is expected to drive the allocation to the sector to 10% of the entire credit in the banking sector from the current 4%.
This disclosure was made by the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the 13th Annual Banking and Finance Conference, organized by the Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIBN) in Abuja.
Emefiele said that the banking sector should focus on increasing its support for the agricultural sector, as the coronavirus pandemic has caused disruptions on global supply chains and food supply from other countries.
The CBN boss stated that some of the opportunities in the agricultural sector that banks should explore include addressing some of the existing gaps in the agriculture value chain like storage centres, transport logistics and technology platforms, that can enable rural farmers to sell their produce directly to the markets.
Emefiele also disclosed to bankers that currently, loans to the food sector accounts for around 4% of the total credit in the banking sector. He said the pandemic had exposed the risk of relying on food and drug imports, as most countries are reluctant to export goods to other countries.
Nairametrics had reported on President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to CBN not to allocate foreign exchange for food and fertilizer imports. He said the Federal Government would rather empower more local farmers and use agriculture as a means to create more employment among Nigerians.
Nigeria is reliant on imports, including food items, to meet its needs due to limited manufacturing capacity. It has been struggling to reduce its $20 billion annual food import bill as it finds it difficult to diversify the economy away from oil.
CBN allows banks to pay winnings, salaries for 7 banned betting & gaming companies
The banned betting and gaming companies are now allowed to access their accounts for limited purposes.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has given some commercial banks instructions to allow betting and gaming companies suspended earlier in the month to approval to honour withdrawals from their accounts to pay for winnings, salaries and other overhead expenses.
Nairametrics saw a copy of the letter addressed to one of the banks.
- Recall on September 5th the central bank instructed banks to post a no debit on account of 38 companies some of which included betting and gaming companies for violating its foreign exchange regulations, freezing their accounts.
- In the prior memo instructing the banks to freeze the accounts the CBN did not mention that it was for forex infractions. However, this memo now confirms that’s what the ban was for.
- However, banks pleaded with the apex banks to allow the betting and gaming companies to meet urgent operational requirements.
In one of the memos seen by Nairametrics, the CBN wrote;
On Quote: “You will recall at the meeting held by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) with your bank and stakeholders of seven (7) betting and gaming companies on September 11 2020, you pleaded for clemency processing some transactions in violation of the extant foreign exchange regulations. Similarly, the betting and gaming companies intreated the Governor to allow them discharge operational expenses.”
The CBN therefore approved that cheque payments and transfers be made out of the accounts provided it was towards winnings, salaries and other overhead expenses.
On quote: “Consequently, the Management of CBN has magnanimously granted your bank the approval to honour instruments presented by the companies for payment of winnings, salaries and other overhead expenses.”
Despite the partial lifting on the ban, the CBN still maintained a “Post No Debit restriction on the account and ordered that “no other transactions should be processed for any of the companies during the period of the waiver” effectively restricting the owners of the companies from accessing to pay capital obligations.
A copy of the letter is attached below;
Banks lay-off 2,477 staff during lock-down
As expected contract staff were the most hit as banks sacked over 2000 employees.
Banks in Nigeria laid off about 2,477 of its employees in the second quarter of 2020, as key Nigerian cities complied with the lockdown directives of the Federal Government to contain COVID-19.
According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, the banking sector reduced its total headcount to 94, 498 as of June 2020 from 96, 975 in March of the same year. Total banking sector employees was 103, 610 at the end of 2019.
Banking sector employees took to social media in the height of the COVID-19 lockdown to complain about the threat of mass sack, as banks looked to contain increasing overheads across board. Personal expenses make up about 21% of commercial banks operating income, and is typically the first port of call for massive cuts.
In the data, contract staff, which represented 43% of total bank staffs, constituted the most affected of the job cuts, making up 2, 239 out of the 2, 477 losses recorded in the period. Since December 2019, banks have laid off a total of 6, 408 contract staff. Staff designated as contract have always been an easy target for lay offs, as their contract do not provide them with the condition of service enjoyed by permanent staff.
In the wake of the Access Bank threat to downsize staff in April, the CBN issued a press release confirming that it had agreed with banks to suspend the sacking of bank staffs. In the press release, the CBN maintained that, “in order to help minimize and mitigate the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on families and livelihoods, no bank in Nigeria shall retrench or lay-off any staff of any cadre (including full-time and part-time).”
It also went further, requiring banks to first obtain its approval before any staff is laid off in the event that it was absolutely necessary.
“To give effect to the above measure, the express approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria shall be required in the event that it becomes absolutely necessary to lay-off any such staff.”
Bottom Line: It appears the over two thousand staff laid off might have been effected under the approval of the central bank, or carried out before the circular was made public.
Non-Performing loans in Nigerian Banks rise to N1.21 trillion in H1 2020
The Nigerian banking industry witnessed a 14% rise in NPLs) ending a 2-year trend of continued decline.
The Nigerian banking industry witnessed a 14% rise in Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) in the first half of 2020 ending a 2-year trend of continued decline in NPLs, since Q3 2018.
According to the latest banking sector report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), non-performing loans in Nigerian banks increased to N1.212 trillion at the end of June 2020, from N1.059 trillion recorded in December 2019, indicating that NPLs across Nigerian banks rose by N152.4 billion or 14.38% in six months.
READ: Oil firms’ debt status: How it affects Nigerian banks
Oil & Gas sector, Construction, others lead the pack
A cursory look at the report reveals that the number of loan defaulters may have started to rise across Nigerian banks.
- At the end of H1 2020, Oil and Gas sector contributed the largest share to NPLs in Nigerian banks, recording a significant 22.2% increase in NPLs from N219.91 billion recorded at the end of Q4 2019 to N268.79 billion in Q2 2020.
- Construction recorded a 93.4% increase, from N86.79 billion in Q2 2019 to N167.86 billion in Q2 2020.
- One of the biggest contributors to NPLs in Nigerian banks was Commerce and Trade as it recorded a significant 17.5% rise from N146 billion to N171.55 billion at the end of Q2 2020.
- Meanwhile, despite the rise in NPLs across critical sectors, some sectors including agriculture, transportation, power & energy, and education recorded a decline.
Why the rising trend?
The recent upward trend in Non-Performing Loans is mostly attributed to non-payment of loans by bank obligors due to the covid-19 induced lockdowns. Nigerian banks have also seen their asset quality decline due to the fall in oil prices.
Earlier in the year banks cut a deal with the CBN as they were granted regulatory forbearance in the restructuring of loans. Over 33% of industry loans are expected to be restructured as part of the deals signaling the spate of economic crunch that has hit the private sector.
A recent Meristem report seen by Nairametrics forecasts further deterioration of asset quality.
A further deterioration in asset quality is likely to occur, particularly for vulnerable sectors like Oil and Gas, Manufacturing and Agriculture. This may however be mitigated by the planned restructuring of33% of industry loans.” The report highlights.
Despite the headwinds expected, the CBN appears satisfied with the level of non-performing loan ratios as highlighted in its July monetary policy communique.
“The Committee noted the decrease in NPLs ratio to 6.4 percent at end-June 2020 from 9.4 percent in the corresponding period of 2019, on account of increased recoveries, write-offs and disposals. The Committee expressed confidence in the stability of the banking system and urged the Bank to monitor the compliance of DMBs to its prudential and regulatory measures to sustain the soundness and safety of the banking industry.” CBN
Bottom Line
At N1.2 trillion Nigeria’s non-performing loans are still relatively low compared to previous years. However, there is concern that this may not be the true reflection of bad loans in the country considering the imminent recession and level economic crunch in the country.
Against the backdrop, pressure may start building on the banks, whose loan books have been hit by Nigeria’s shrinking economy, plunging currency, and foreign exchange shortages, following the slump in oil prices.
Projections by EFG Hermes, reveal that as a result of the current economic challenges, as well as what it calls ‘CBN’s erratic and unorthodox policies over the past five years’, banks are expected to write off around 12.3% of their loan books in constant currency terms between 2020 and 2022, the highest of all the previous NPL crisis faced by financial institutions within the nation.
