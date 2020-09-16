Economy & Politics
UK to impose visa ban, seize assets of Nigerians for electoral offences
The UK will take action against individuals identified as being responsible for electoral violence.
The United Kingdom (UK) government has threatened to impose visa ban, carry out asset seizure, or even prosecute under international law, Nigerians, over election-related activities in the country.
The UK said it would take action against individuals who have been identified as being responsible for violence during the upcoming gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo states.
The disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the British High Commission in Abuja on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
The statement from the UK government is coming barely a day after the United States government imposed a visa ban on some Nigerians over their roles in the rigging of the November 2019 Governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states, and some others over their activities in the run-up to September and October 2020 Edo and Ondo states elections.
The UK government stated that as a friend and partner of Nigeria, it is closely following the lead up to the off-cycle governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states scheduled for September 19 and October 10 respectively. It noted that these elections are important, both as an essential element of effective governance within both states and an indicator of the strength of Nigeria’s democratic institutions.
Part of the British High Commission’s statement reads, “Our High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has held meetings with leaders of the two main political parties, the APC and PDP. The discussions focused on the need for the parties’ leaders to prevail on supporters to avoid violence before and after the elections and we welcome the Edo candidates’ signature of the National Peace Committee and INEC convened peace accord today.
“We will be deploying observation missions to both the Edo and Ondo elections and supporting civil society led observation. The UK takes a strong stand against election-related violence and, just as we did in the general election in 2019, will continue to take action against individuals we identify as being responsible for violence during the elections. This could include restrictions on their eligibility to travel to the UK, restrictions on access to UK based assets or prosecution under international law.’’
The UK, however, said it would continue to provide support and engagement as they all move towards the elections.
They also urged INEC, the Police, and all other agencies involved to work together to deliver free, fair and credible elections.
As we all rebuild from #COVID19, countries must continue to embrace the tenets of #Democracy – Transparency, responsiveness & Accountability. We look forward to seeing peaceful #Edo and #Ondo states elections, where the mandate of the people is respected and protected. pic.twitter.com/qfK1a4xnCh
— UK in Nigeria🇬🇧 (@UKinNigeria) September 15, 2020
JOHESU begins 7-day strike today
The union said it has exhausted all alternative measures before it declared a strike.
Health workers, under the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), have embarked on a 7 day strike today, Monday 14th. The union had earlier warned of an impending strike action, to protest of poor funding and infrastructural decay in the health sector.
This was announced yesterday, in a tweet by the official handle of the Union. The union said it had exhausted all alternative measures before declaring strike.
This is the second major strike by health workers in Nigeria in 2020. In June, Members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), embarked on an indefinite nationwide strike, over non-payment of special allowances for the resident doctors, deplorable state of hospitals, and lack of protective equipment for members of the union treating COVID-19 patients, leading to the death of some doctors in recent times.
By July, the FG announced payment of N15.8 billion hazard allowance to medical doctors in teaching hospitals, and primary healthcare centers across the country.
JOHESU said the strike action is to, “press home our demands, including poor funding and infrastructural decay in health sector, discriminatory policies and favoritism, poor welfare of our members,”
“owing backlog of salaries, and allowance of our members among other things. Nigerians should take note, we have exhausted all alternative means of dispute resolution, before declaring this warning strike. Failure to respond to our demands will result in indefinite strike action.”
The Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, warned that the strike action during a pandemic, ” is inimical to an equable settlement of the dispute, bearing in mind especially that this is a grave period of a pandemic, where the Federal Government has spent about N20 billion to pay April/May, and an additional N8.9 billion for June 2020 on COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowances, respectively, to all categories of health workers that are mainly JOHESU members.”
Fire destroys Smart Card Readers at INEC, Akure ahead of gubernatorial election
Fire destroyed a container housing Smart Card Readers in Akure, Ondo State capital.
There was a fire outbreak at the Akure office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in the late hours of Thursday, September 10. The fire destroyed a container housing Smart Card Readers, according to a tweet on its official Twitter handle @inecnigeria.
FIRE AT INEC OFFICE IN AKURE
Fire broke out today, Thursday September 10,2020 at the Ondo State Head Office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Akure. The inferno, which gutted the container housing Smart Card Readers, started at pic.twitter.com/XuXh2j9WON
— INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) September 10, 2020
This is happening exactly a month to Ondo State’s October 10 gubernatorial election. The National Commissioner, INEC, Barrister Festus Okoye, also announced that a prompt investigation would commence, to determine the cause of the fire after the unfortunate incident has been contained.
There are no reported cases of deaths or injuries as at the time of report.
No foreign exchange for food and fertilizer importers – Buhari
The President would rather empower local farmers and producers than give forex to importers of fertilizer.
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that food and fertilizer importers should not be given access to foreign exchange by the CBN. He said that the country would rather empower more local farmers, and use agriculture as a means to solve unemployment among youths.
The President announced this via his official Twitter handle, @MBuhari on Thursday evening.
I am restating it that nobody importing food or fertilizer should be given foreign exchange from the Central Bank. We will not pay a kobo of our foreign reserves to import food or fertilizer. We will instead empower local farmers and producers.
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) September 10, 2020
“I am restating it that nobody importing food or fertilizer should be given foreign exchange from the Central Bank. We will not pay a kobo of our foreign reserves to import food or fertilizer. We will instead empower local farmers and producers.
“We have a lot of able-bodied young people willing to work, and agriculture is the answer,” Buhari stated.
This comes after the Nigeria Customs Service confirmed that 4 companies were given CBN emergency approval to import 262,000 tons of maize into Nigeria, due to maize scarcity, which had nearly crippled the poultry sector, after the CBN banned the processing of Forms M for maize/corn importation into the country.