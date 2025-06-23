Flutterwave, Africa’s leading financial technology company, is reinforcing its commitment to businesses in Cameroon with a comprehensive suite of digital payment services that are officially licensed by the Central Bank for Central African States.

As one of the few fintechs authorized to operate in the country, Flutterwave is helping businesses in Cameroon — whether small shops, service providers, or large corporations — accept payments, make payouts, and manage financial operations with ease and security.

Flutterwave’s digital payment license, obtained through a technical partnership with Ecobank, ensures that all services offered by Flutterwave in Cameroon are in full compliance with regional regulations, giving businesses the confidence to operate and grow using a trusted, recognised provider.

For local businesses, Flutterwave makes it simple to accept customer payments through popular methods like mobile money, cards, and bank transfers — without needing to invest in expensive infrastructure. A boutique in Yaoundé can set up a payment link and share it through WhatsApp or Instagram, just like a restaurant in Douala can send digital invoices to customers with built-in payment options, and a logistics business can pay its delivery team and vendors through a single, unified dashboard.

A global e-commerce company can use Flutterwave to collect payments from Cameroonian customers in local currencies, manage settlements, and issue refunds — all while staying compliant with local regulations. A streaming company can easily receive payments from its customers in Cameroon without having to integrate multiple payment methods. With robust reporting, fraud management tools, and localized support, Flutterwave simplifies what used to be complex financial processes for global companies entering Central Africa.

Olugbenga ‘GB Agboola, Founder & CEO, Flutterwave, said: “Cameroon holds a central place in the future of Africa’s digital economy, and we’re proud to play a part in unlocking its potential. By offering secure, compliant, and accessible payment solutions, we’re creating opportunities for businesses of all sizes, from local merchants to global brands; to grow and thrive. Our presence here is not just about technology; it’s about long-term partnership, trust, and enabling prosperity across Central Africa.”

Bode Aregbesola, Senior Vice President for Sales, West Africa, added: “We know what it takes to run a business in Africa, and we’ve built our solutions to support that reality. Flutterwave is helping everyone — from local businesses to international brands — accept payments, streamline operations, and expand with confidence. With our digital payments license, we’re able to do all of that securely and at scale in Cameroon.”

Flutterwave currently supports payments in 34 African countries, connecting thousands of businesses to their customers across borders. The fintech company powers transactions for entities such as Uber, Netflix and more. Backed by regulatory approval in Cameroon and years of experience across the continent, Flutterwave will make it easier than ever for businesses in Cameroon — and those entering the market — to get paid, pay others, and unlock new growth opportunities.