Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, today announced the relaunch of its flagship remittance solution, Send App, across US states following its newly acquired Money Transmitter Licenses (MTLs).

This comes after Flutterwave secured 20 additional MTLs in the US, adding to the 14 licenses the brand has held since 2023.

Altogether, this achievement raises Flutterwave’s total number of direct licenses to 34, allowing the company to operate across many US states and territories without partners or intermediaries.

Users in the US can now send money to Nigeria, Ghana, and Egypt, unlocking new remittance corridors that were previously unavailable. Alongside this expansion, the onboarding process has been streamlined with a quick ID check, making it faster and easier for new users to get started.

Additional improvements include optimized payment support for US-issued Visa and Discover cards, enhanced security measures to safeguard transactions and maintain compliance, and improved in-app flows for a simpler, more efficient sending experience.

This return also highlights Flutterwave’s commitment to delivering a seamless, secure, and regulatory-compliant user experience for all Send App customers in the US. Users can now send money from DC, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Michigan, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Other US states and territories where Send App by Flutterwave supports outward remittances include Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Commenting on the relaunch, Olugbenga “GB” Agboola, Flutterwave Founder and CEO, said:

“By expanding our reach and enhancing our services, we are empowering millions of Africans in the US to maintain strong financial ties with their home countries, support their families, and contribute to economic development across the continent. Additionally, we are staying true to our core mission of bridging Africa with the global economy and vice versa.”

Earlier this year, Flutterwave integrated Swap into Send App for seamless FX transactions and strengthened its services in Ghana by securing approval for inward remittance from the Bank of Ghana.