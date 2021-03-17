Macro-Economic News
Nigeria records highest trade deficit since 1981
Nigeria recorded its highest foreign trade deficit since 1981 as the country’s trade balance stood at -N7.38 trillion in 2020
Nigeria has recorded its biggest foreign trade deficit since 1981 as the trade balance stood at a deficit of N7.38 trillion in 2020. This is according to available data obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
According to the recent foreign trade report, total imports in the year 2020 was valued at N19.9 trillion surpassing the total exports of N12.52 trillion, indicating a trade deficit of N7.38 trillion. This is the second time Nigeria is recording a negative trade balance in the past 10 years.
In 2016, during a similar recession as the one recorded last year, Nigeria recorded a negative trade balance of N290.1 billion, owing to an 11.1% decline in the value of exports. However, the current trade deficit is more than 25 times higher than that recorded in 2016.
Although Nigeria’s economy grew by 0.11% in Q4 2020, marking the exit from the COVID-19-induced recession, the Q4 2020 trade deficit of N2.73 trillion was the highest recorded in the year. The plunge in the value of Nigeria’s export could be attributed to the crash of oil prices and the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
Oil price dilemma
- Since 2010, crude oil export has contributed more than 70% of Nigeria’s exports followed by non-crude oil exports which contributed an average of 24.10% between 2010 and 2020.
- The value of crude oil export is determined by two major factors, oil price and the volume of oil production.
- Nigeria recorded its highest trade surplus in the past decade in 2012 (N16.82 trillion) when Brent oil traded for an annual average of $111.67 and Nigeria produced an average of 2.35mbpd.
- However, in recent years oil prices have been declining which has subsequently led to volatility in Nigeria’s balance of trade due to our dependence on oil sales as a source of export income.
- In 2016, during Nigeria’s last recession, it recorded its first trade deficit of N290.13 billion since 1982. Similar to the current happening, there was a glut in the oil market which pushed the oil price to an annual average price of $52.39 in 2015 and $43.73 in 2016.
- Due to the impact of the Coronavirus on economic activities in 2020, history repeated itself as oil price significantly fell by an estimated rate of 34% to an annual average price of $42.34.
- Nigeria was also faced with the challenge of the quota placed on its production as a member of OPEC which declined its production by about 12% year-on-year.
Impact on Naira Valuation
In a free market, a trade deficit usually leads to currency depreciation as the market will rebalance itself by repricing imports higher and repricing exports lower to eliminate the deficit.
- However, Nigeria practices a managed floating system which means although the market determines the exchange rate, the CBN comes into the market to mop up the excess supply of naira to prevent naira depreciation.
- The CBN’s foreign reserve is however affected by this activity as the purchase is financed from the foreign reserve.
- Despite the management by the CBN in 2020, the exchange rate was devalued twice in the year, first on March 20 when the exchange rate went from N307 to about N360 and on August 6th when it went from N360 to N380 to the dollar respectively.
- The foreign reserve also depleted by 8.35% in 2020 from $38.60 billion as at December 31, 2019 to $35.37 billion on December 31 2020.
- In the parallel market which is the closest to `the free market’, the exchange rate depreciated by 27.42%, moving from N361/$ at the end of December 2019 to N460/$ at the end of December 2020.
Bottom line
- After a turbulent year in the oil market, the oil price has returned to pre-pandemic levels, reaching Goldman Sachs’ target for the year in the first quarter of 2021. Nigeria’s oil production levels however remain a large variable in the recovery process as OPEC+ decided to retain its production level for an additional month.
- Also, the Nigerian foreign reserve has depleted by 1.79% year to date from $35.37 billion as at December 31, 2020 to $34.74 billion on March 8 2021. This is despite the rise in oil prices.
- It can be hoped that Nigeria will recover from its negative trade balance in 2021, as the economy returns back to normalcy and oil prices continue in its recent bullish trend.
Macro-Economic News
Female unemployment rate in Nigeria rises to 35.2% in Q4 2020
Female unemployment rate in Nigeria as of Q4 2020 increased to 35.2% from 31.6% recorded in Q2 2020.
Female unemployment rate in Nigeria as of Q4 2020 increased to 35.2% from 31.6% recorded in Q2 2020. This is according to the recent labour force report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
According to the report, a total of 61.63 million women were in the working population (15 – 64 years of age) as of Q4 2020 accounting for 50.5% of the total working population.
However, only 30.15 million of these women were willing and able to work i.e labour force, which represents about 43.3% of the total labour force in the period under review.
READ: How Crypto can curb Nigeria’s high unemployment rate
Highlights
- Distributing women in the working population by their age groups, women within the age bracket of 15-24 years were the largest, accounting for 30% (18.48 million) of the total women in the working population.
- Women within 25-34 years followed closely with about 17.98 million being in the working population, while 12.79 million women in the working population were within the age bracket of 35-44 years.
- The numbers however started to drop significantly in the older age ranges as only 7.94 million women in the working population were between 45-54 years of age.
- Similarly, women in the working population between 55-64 years stood at 4.43 million as of Q4 2020.
READ: Nigerian banks top list of NSE companies with highest employees
It is worth noting that out of the 30.15 million women in the workforce during the period under review, a total of 10.61 million women were unemployed indicating a female unemployment rate of 35.2%. The under-employment rate of women during the period was however lower, standing at 24.2%.
The Q4 2020 female unemployment rate of 35.2% is a rise from the 31.6% recorded as at the last time the labour force report was released by the NBS, although the under-employment rate declined from 31.0% in Q2 2020 to 24.2% in Q4 2020.
A closer look at the numbers showed that women in the labour force fell from 38.63 million in Q2 2020 to 30.15 million in Q4 2020.
READ: Agriculture vs Unemployment: Buhari’s farming policy has a major flaw
What this means
- The latest unemployment figures show that despite the relatively equal representation of the female gender in the working population, women accounted for just 43.3% in terms of labour force as against 47.7% for males.
- Also, considering the number of fully employed and underemployed labour force, females accounted for 40% and 45.9% respectively.
- Meanwhile, the total number of unemployed females stood at 10.61 million (35.2%) relative to 12.58 million unemployed males (31.8). This shows that more females in the working population in Nigeria are either unable or unwilling to work as at the reference period.
Macro-Economic News
Nigeria’s inflation rate rises to 17.33% in February 2021, highest in four years
Nigeria’s inflation rate rose to 17.33% in February 2021, from 16.47% recorded in the previous month.
Nigeria’s inflation rate rose to 17.33% in February 2021, from 16.47% recorded in the previous month. This represents the highest inflation rate recorded in four years.
This is according to the latest inflation report published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
The last time Nigeria recorded an inflation rate this high was in February 2017, when it declined to 17.78% from 18.72%.
On a month-on-month basis, the Headline index increased by 1.54% in February 2021, this is 0.05% point higher than the rate recorded in January 2021 (1.49%).
Food inflation
The closely watched index rose to 21.79% in February 2021 compared to 20.57% recorded in January 2021.
- On a month-on-month basis, the food sub-index increased by 1.89% in February 2021, up by 0.06% points from 1.83 percent recorded in January 2021.
- This rise in the food index was caused by increases in prices of Bread and cereals, Potatoes, yam and other tubers, Meat, Food products n.e.c, Fruits, Vegetables, Fish and Oils, and fats.
READ: Nigeria’s unemployment rate jumps to 33.3% as at Q4 2020
Core inflation
The ”All items less farm produce” or Core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce stood at 12.38% in February 2021, up by 0.53% when compared with 11.85% recorded in January 2021.
- On a month-on-month basis, the core sub-index increased by 1.21% in February 2021. This was down by 0.05% when compared with 1.26% recorded in January 2021.
- The highest increases were recorded in prices of Passenger transport by air, Medical services, Miscellaneous services relating to the dwelling, Hospital services, Passenger transport by road.
- It also includes Pharmaceutical products, Paramedical services, Repair of furniture, Vehicle spare parts, maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment, Motor cars, Dental services and Hairdressing salons, and personal grooming establishment.
The urban inflation rate, however, increased by 17.92% (year-on-year) in February 2021 from 17.03% recorded in January 2021, while the rural inflation rate increased by 16.77% in February 2021 from 15.92% in January 2021.
Worst hit states
In February 2021, all items inflation on year on year basis was highest in Kogi (24.73%), Bauchi (22.92%), and Ebonyi (20.45%), while Enugu (14.73%), Kwara (14.25%), and Cross River (12.97%) recorded the slowest rise in headline Year on Year inflation.
- Meanwhile, in terms of food inflation, Kogi State also led the list at 30.47%, followed by Ebonyi State (25.73%), Sokoto (25.68%), Ekiti (23.82%), and Ogun (23.32%).
- On the other hand, Akwa Ibom recorded the lowest food inflation in the review period at 18.7%, closely followed by Bauchi State at 18.74%, Gomber State (19.32%), Abuja (19.63%), and Abia (19.65%).
What this means
The persistent rise in the consumer price index indicates that Nigerians are spending more thereby reducing the purchasing power of an average consumer.
The inflationary pressure was compounded in 2020 as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, which crippled the supply chain and halted business activities in most aspects of the economy.
Increased inflation rate and a further increase in the country’s unemployment rate at 33.3% is a major cause for worry as to the direction the Nigerian economy is taking.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Sterling Bank projects a 79% increase in profit for Q2 2020.
- Royal Exchange Plc projects N570.92 million profit in Q2 2020.
- Custodian Investment Plc forecasts a 62% increase in profit for Q2 2020.
- AXA Mansard Plc projects N2.9 billion profit in Q2 2020
- Okomu Oil projects a 37% decline in profit for Q2 2020.