The 4th industrial revolution and the birth of a new international monetary system
We could be months and years away from the mass adoption of a new monetary system and a gradual phase-out of fiat currency.
The industrial revolutions have had a direct impact/consequences on the social, economic, political, and health of the human race globally, but for the purpose of this discourse, I will be much concerned about its influence on the monetary system of finance.
The first industrial revolution started from 1760 to 1830 and mostly confined to Britain which gave rise to the use of steam engines and railways with London as the financial powerhouse with the use of pounds sterling as a medium of exchange for trade.
The pounds sterling was replaced with the gold-backed dollar between 1925 and 1944 during the second industrial revolution in the 19th Century with the advent of electricity, crude oil, and gas, and centred around Britain, Europe, North America, and Japan. This era witnessed the establishment of Bretton Woods Institution (World Bank and International Monetary Fund) and the Bank of International Settlement in 1930 until the paper dollar replaced the gold-backed dollar in 1971 by Former President Richard Nixon after the beginning of the third revolution in 1969.
The third revolution brought forth the rise of electronics, telecommunications, and of course computers. This opened the doors to space expeditions, research, and biotechnology. This period has witnessed a massive increase in global trade and gross domestic product(GDP) with the rise in economic power blocs like the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), Gulf Cooperation Council comprising of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirate, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman and the ASEAN nations like Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines.
The Societe for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) was formed in 1974 to facilitate cross-border payments and messages amongst financial institutions. With the United States as the global watchdog and its currency, the Dollar serving as a hegemonic reserve currency accounting for about sixty-two percent of world trade(see The Dollar: The world’s reserve currency www.cfr.org) it has had its downside effect of recording successive trade deficits in the nation’s balance of trade with mounting debt profile also known as the Triffin Dilemma Effect.
The sustainability of this debt-based monetary economy was been put on trial after the global financial crises in the year 2008 leading to the fall of confidence in the Dollar, (a repeat of the loss of confidence in the Pounds Sterling and Gold.
Dollar backed Standard) and a 27.63% increase in the price of Gold from $872.37 in 2008 to $973.66 in 2009 as investors look for safe havens to preserve wealth. The current price of gold per ounce as of March 10 2021 is $1,717.60. With the advent of the Internet built upon the third (digital)industrial revolution, emerging technology breakthroughs in fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, the Internet of Things, quantum computing, nanotechnology, and blockchain technology evolved.
A blockchain is also known as Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) is a system of recording information in a way that makes it difficult or impossible to change, hack or cheat. It’s essentially a digital ledger of transactions that is duplicated and distributed across the entire network of computer systems on the blockchain. The first pioneer digital asset (cryptocurrency) created on this blockchain is bitcoin. It is designed to work as a medium of exchange wherein individual coin ownership records are stored in a ledger existing in a form of a computer database.
A major pitfall of bitcoin is that it has remained anonymous under the name Satoshi Nakamoto whose face has remained unknown, without an office or company behind it, its mined majorly in China and uses up large amounts of electricity which makes it not environmentally friendly and sustainable with no utility or use case but as a source of storage of value and mainly used for speculation.
Other private digital assets, stablecoins, global stable coins by private firms, and recently Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) by countries has evolved for cross border payments which are faster(it takes four to five seconds to receive value and settlement), cheaper in terms of transaction cost($0.0004 per transaction), negligible energy consumption, very scalable(perform 1,500 transactions per second) and interoperable(works across the network).
There is no doubt that distributed ledger technology is disruptive and bound to replace the obsolete and antiquated SWIFT system which has been in operation for over forty-six (46) years and capable of unlocking over twenty-seven trillion united states dollars in nostro-vostro accounts that are lying dormant in global financial institutions according to McKinsey & Company Report.
It’s important to highlight the major policy and legal changes in the ecosystem of the global financial system by the leading superpowers and trading nations to aid the smooth transition to this new international monetary system otherwise known as The Global Reset.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in the United States of America formerly chaired by Brian Brooks made a press release on the 22nd of July 2020 captioned ‘Federally Chartered Banks and Thrifts May Provide Custody Services For Crypto Assets’. Another press release was made on the 4th of January 2021 captioned ‘Federally Chartered Banks and Thrifts May Participate in Independent Node Verification Networks and Use Stablecoins for Payment Activities.
The Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central Bank is looking closely at the prospect of issuing a “digital dollar.” The US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has also signaled interest in backing digital dollar research. US Lawmakers introduce Bill to clarify Crypto Regulation.
Christine Largade the President of the European Central Bank gave a speech, ’Payments in a digital world” at the Deutsche Bundesbank online conference on banking and payments on the 10th of September 2020 clearly supporting the use of digital assets for payments. The European Central Bank will decide in April whether to move ahead with a preparatory work to launch the digital euro.
The Bank of England will issue e-pounds within two years as cash dies out. The President of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mrs Kristalina Georgieva has called for a NEW BRETTON WOODS MOMENT.
China has launched its digital yuan officially dubbed Digital Currency Electronic Payment(DCEP)in the Shenzehen region as a second trial of electronic cash.
SWIFT made an announcement on the 20th of April 2016 about a collaboration with Accenture to explore blockchain technology with the use of Distributed Ledger technology in financial services. This collaboration and upgrade /migration resulted to the change of messaging language from ISO 15022 to ISO20022.
The London Interbank Offer Rate known as LIBOR enters its final chapter on the 31st of December 2021 for a full switch to Secured Overnight Offer Financing Rate SOFR.
It’s my strong opinion that we are days and months away from this transition through mass adoption by Central Banks and financial institutions to a new monetary system with the use of digital assets with a gradual and complete phase-out of fiat currency. There is a narrative being built in the media to support and reinforce this transition, that fiat currencies transmit coronavirus, the pandemic that has brought global trade to a halt.
Just as the internet transformed our lives forever and made most post offices redundant, made access to telecommunication services cheaper, faster and more efficient, so also will this new technology lead to the growth of fintech companies acquiring traditional commercial banks and a redundancy in most bureau de change houses and people hawking foreign exchange or forex on the streets of most cities in Nigeria.
As our sovereignty is at stake here, I look forward to seeing the Central Bank of Nigeria issuing further directives and regulatory clarity to navigate the nation’s economy under this new global financial order.
Article was written by Anitche Ndudim Rowland
How content is driving Nigeria’s entertainment development dream
The music industry has also enjoyed a massive amount of success due to MultiChoice’s involvement.
When it comes to entertainment on the continent, Nigeria’s status and influence cannot be ignored. From having the second-largest movie industry in the world to the most recognized music with globally known stars like Wizkid and Davido, Nigerian entertainers lead the way as Africa makes its mark in worldwide entertainment.
The country did not achieve its position as Africa’s entertainment powerhouse overnight. It was done gradually with consistent, high-quality output and, more importantly, widespread distribution. MultiChoice Nigeria contributed significantly to this success.
Since its establishment in the 90s, MultiChoice Nigeria has been intentional about producing and distributing locally-sourced content and talent. The change was most evident in the film industry, which had constraints with the distribution of videocassette recorders (VCRs), compact disks (CDs), and digital video disks (DVDs) due to piracy and logistics.
Then came MultiChoice with the solution: pay-TV. Filmmakers didn’t have to worry about getting original content to their audience without losing revenue due to piracy. MultiChoice handled that with DStv, its first pay-TV product.
They bought the rights to movies and shows so that customers could watch their favorite all day without having to source for the CDs. This also enabled Nollywood content to reach a global audience. Nigerians and non-Nigerians with access to a DStv bouquet could consume locally made content and be a part of the worldwide Nollywood community.
As the years went by, the pioneer station for Nollywood movies, Africa Magic, which began as a single channel, became seven different outlets, with separate stations for the major indigenous Nigerian languages. The establishment of stations like Africa Magic Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa has allowed local content to go mainstream. Something which wasn’t possible before the coming of MultiChoice.
The company has invested a lot in creating and producing long-running shows like Tinsel, current shows like Riona, and many comedy and drama flicks. There’s also, of course, the biggest reality show in Africa, Big Brother Africa, and even Big Brother Nigeria. These shows have commanded millions of fans globally while giving the country and its talent a spotlight to showcase what they are good at.
Another proponent of Nollywood’s content is the much-publicized Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). Since their inception, these awards have brought much more recognition and prestige to Nigeria’s film ecosystem, with Nollywood content and stars claiming the most coveted awards.
The music industry has also enjoyed a massive amount of success due to MultiChoice’s involvement.
The platform that MultiChoice gave when they onboarded popular music channels like Trace, MTV, and SoundCity is mainly responsible for the widespread fame of contemporary Nigerian music. This music has penetrated foreign markets with an inflow of Nigerian content because of MultiChoice’s groundwork.
Speaking to The Vanguard, the CEO of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said this about the country’s musical talent: “Nigeria is at the heart of music excellence. For us at MultiChoice, it has always been about talent development and giving our subscribers superior content that they can relate to and engage with.”
The company also leads the way when it comes to discovering and recognizing talent for the movie and film industry. For instance, the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy, an education programme that develops emerging TV and film talent in Africa, through an accredited 12-month immersion programme including both theory and hands-on experience in cinematography, editing, audio production, and storytelling. Then there are the AMVCA Trailblazer awards which recognize and reward the tenacity, drive, and ambition of young, up-and-coming filmmakers. Past recipients include JideKene Achufusi, Bisola Aiyeola, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Somkele Iyamah, and Ivie Okujaiye.
The company’s marketing materials are littered with elements of the home country, Nigeria, in this case. Popular slangs, references, and events are regular occurrences in their ads and other promotional materials. All these promote locally made content and push it out to the world. Case in point, the company in 2019 launched two new packages – DStv Confam and DStv Yanga – specifically curated for the Nigerian customer.
MultiChoice Nigeria’s role in developing the Nigerian entertainment industry and Nigerian content cannot be denied. From exposure to distribution, the company has been consistent over the years.
Since it started in the 90s, the company has been responsible—directly and indirectly—for the Nigerian entertainment industry’s widespread success. And it does not look like MultiChoice Nigeria is stopping anytime soon.
Understanding FIFA’s business model
This article highlights the ways FIFA makes its money through a plethora of income streams.
Established in 1904, FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association or International Federation of Association Football) oversees, organizes and promotes international football competitions all over the globe. With over 200 member nations, it has the largest fan following of any sport in the world. According to its official website, it aims to “protect the game of football, protect its integrity, and bring the game to all”.
With its flagship product being the FIFA Men’s World Cup, a tournament that consists of 32 teams slugging it out, FIFA has been able to spread its tentacles all over the world, generating billions in revenue, with most of the earnings used to develop the game. Although FIFA is categorized as a non-profit organization, it has tremendous earning power. This is evidenced by its revenue of $4.6bn in 2018, based largely on the strength of the World Cup held that year in Russia.
The organization mainly makes money through the sale of television, licensing, and marketing rights from its competitions. Ticket sales are also a major source, as millions of fans purchase tickets just to see their favourite teams live in action.
This article highlights the ways FIFA makes its money through a plethora of income streams.
The World Cup As FIFA’s Flagship Product
Like every business that has a flagship product or service, the World Cup represents this for FIFA. Since its inception in 1930, it has grown in leaps and bounds, and the fact that it is only staged every four years adds to the excitement that builds around it. FIFA has the sole right of hosting the World Cup and the Women’s World Cup, and as such, retains access to all the revenues. These events typically rake in billions of dollars for both FIFA and the host country or countries as the case may be.
There is a bidding process involved in hosting the event, which is fiercely contested. Since 2002, FIFA has tried opening up the competition to other continents apart from Europe, North America and South America, with Korea and Japan co-hosting for Asia in 2002, while South Africa represented Africa in 2010.
Hosting these tournaments require a lot of investment in infrastructure, especially in tourism, transport, and hospitality. Before a host is announced, FIFA examines the infrastructure in place, as well as the potential available in terms of fan experience. FIFA does not invest in any infrastructure, instead, it pays the Local Organizing Committee for conducting and organizing the tournament. Prize money is also paid to participating nations for travel and accommodation of their entourage, with staff and match officials also getting their part of the largesse. The major costs to FIFA also include personnel expenses, a financial assistance program, as well as development expenses.
There is also a Legacy Fund for the World Cup host, which is used for the development of the game in the country after the tournament.
Exclusive Rights
FIFA makes the majority of its income from TV rights. 55% (about $2.54bn) of the $4.6bn revenue it generated in 2018 came from TV rights. Being the sole rights holder of the tournament, FIFA gives broadcasting and television stations permission to broadcast football games and related events in selected regions by selling licensing rights to them. With football being a sport widely accepted all over the world, there is fierce competition among broadcasters for these licensing rights.
There is also the marketing rights, which is the next most significant source of income for FIFA. It totaled $1.66bn in the four-year cycle leading to the 208 World Cup. Despite the fact that the cycle coincided with the highly-publicized corruption scandal involving top-level executives of the organization.
FIFA also earns considerable amount of money from the sale of licensing contracts. During the 2015-2018 cycle, it generated $600m in licensing rights, which represented an astonishing 114% increase on its previous cycle. This amount is mainly from royalty payments, as well as brand licensing contracts.
Ticket Sales and Hospitality Rights
FIFA’s revenue stream is also helped in part by ticket sales, as well as hospitality and accommodation rights. A subsidiary of FIFA owns 100% of matchday tickets revenue. Hospitality and accommodation rights also contribute, as FIFA reportedly made $712m between 2015 and 2018. The 2018 World Cup in Russia had ticket sales requests up to 10 million.
Expenses vs Income
FIFA also has expenses it caters to as it tries to develop the game. Between 2015 and 2018, it recorded expenses totalling $5.36bn with these costs coming from three main categories, namely:
- Event-related expenses ($2.56bn)
- Development and education projects ($1.67bn)
- FIFA Governance and Administration ($797m)
It also had costs of $124m which included legal costs, building expenses, and information technology. $211m went to Marketing & Advertising.
There is still room for more…
There are multiple ways FIFA can still milk the impact and reach of football around the world. It will continue to generate massive revenue, although its future plans involve the development of the game through various initiatives. The corruption scandal that rocked the football governing body as regards the integrity of the bidding process cast the organization in bad light, hence FIFA is committed to making its host bidding process truly transparent and objective. It is also keen on promoting gender equality in football, reducing racism, as well as ensuring adherence to compliance programs.
FIFA will also try to improve its sponsorship strategy as well as do more in the area of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
Final Thoughts
FIFA, no doubt has a fantastic business model that is sustainable, scalable, as well as having the potential to even be more. With its competitions, it has created a model that is low-risk (in terms of infrastructure) but with high earning power that is sure to increase with proper and innovative ideas.
