Research Analysis
Nigeria’s foreign trade with US slumps as trade with China grows stronger
Nigeria’s foreign trade with the United States is on track to fall to its lowest since 2015
Nigeria recorded its lowest foreign trade with the United States since 2015 slumping to N1.5 trillion as of September 2020 compared to N2.1 trillion recorded in the same period in 2019.
The data is contained in the latest foreign trade report from the National Bureau of Statistics.
Falling US vs Nigeria Trade
Nigeria’s foreign trade with the United States has averaged N2 trillion in the last 3 years but is on track to fall to its lowest since 2015 as Covid-19 lockdowns affect trade between both countries.
- The situation is worse for Nigeria which continues to operate a trade deficit with the world’s largest economy swinging from a surplus between 2016 to 2018 to a deficit in 2019 and on track to report the highest trade deficit since 2013.
- Nigeria’s expanding trade deficit with the US is due to a fall in exports in the third quarter of the year. Nigeria only exported N212.75 billion of goods to the country compared to an import of N1.3 trillion.
- The drop in Nigeria’s export to the US this year is mostly due to Covid-19 as the world’s largest economy also doubles as the epicenter for Covid-19 cases in the world.
- Since the Shale Oil Boom shut out US global demand for oil in 2010, demand for Nigeria’s crude has fallen annually and contributed to taking the US out of the top 10 export destinations for Nigeria.
China vs Nigeria Trade
As Nigeria and US trade continues to falter, China remains a stronger and growing trade partner with the largest economy in Africa. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, China/Nigeria trade topped N4 trillion in the first 9 months of 2020 compared to N3.6 trillion in the same period in 2019.
- Nigeria is on track to post a larger trade deficit of N3.5 trillion with the world’s second-largest economy.
- According to NBS data Nigeria imports mostly raw materials, manufactured products, solid minerals and agricultural products from China.
- China has since taken over from the United States as one of Nigeria’s largest trading partners and continues to dominate the import of manufactured goods into the country.
- One of the reasons why this is so is due to China’s knack for utilizing sweeteners to cut deals with Nigerian business.
- Small Businesses in Nigeria seem to prefer China for several reasons. For example, obtaining a Visa to travel to China is significantly easier when compared to most European countries.
- Another reason is that in China, businesses in Nigeria can find willing partners able to replicate some goods (especially fashion products) made in other countrues. Perhaps the biggest reason is that China also offers a cheaper production cost at any scale for most Nigerian businesses.
Nigeria vs Africa Trade
Nigeria’s trade with its African neighbours fell by a whopping 42% in the first 9 months of 2020 compared to 2019. Nigeria’s total trade with African countries was N2.29 trillion compared to N3.8 trillion same period in 2019.
- Nigeria did more business with its African neighbours in 2019 after it recorded an all time high of N5 trillion in total trade.
- The poor performance this year is largely due to a fall in exports to its African neighbours. The NBS data does not explain why but this could be attributed to the closure of the borders.
- The last time Nigeria recorded export through the Seme land border was in the fourth quarter of 2019 and it was one of the lowest on record with a value of N23.8 billion only. It has been zero since then.
- Nigeria became the 34th African country to fully ratify and submit its Instrument of Ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) last week.
- The AfCFTA is expected to expose Nigeria to a market of over 1 billion people with a GDP of about N3 trillion.
- If Nigeria’s is to expand its balance of trade, then Africa will need to be a center peice of its trade policies.
- We believe this will lead to an eventual reopening of the land borders.
Exclusives
Prices of food items rise across major markets as traders fear low patronage in December
This report contains information on items that witnessed price increase, price decrease, as well as information on special markets and market insights.
As Nigerians prepare for the Christmas and New Year celebrations, it may be a challenging period for households as prices of major food items has increased across major markets in Lagos State, Nigeria.
According to the latest Household Market Survey conducted by Nairalytics – the research arm of Nairametrics, prices of tomatoes, pepper, onions, dairy products, and beverages recorded yet another significant spike.
- A big basket of round-shaped tomatoes spiked by 8.3% to sell for an average of N13,000, while a medium-sized basket now sells for an average of N8,000 – indicating 14.3% increase in two weeks.
- Also, a big bag of dry onions recorded an 18.2% increase in price to sell for an average of N97,500.
In the latest survey, Nairalytics also found that the prices of dairy products and cocoa beverages such as Peak, Dano, Three Crown, and Loya milk, Milo, Ovaltine, and Bournvita all recorded significant increase in price across major markets in Lagos State.
This report contains information on items that witnessed price increase, price decrease, as well as information on special markets and market insights.
Items that witnessed price increase
- A big basket of Round shaped tomatoes initially sold for an average of N12,000 now sells for N13,000 – indicating 8.33% increase compared to the price recorded two weeks ago.
- A small basket of Round shaped tomatoes recorded 25% increase in price to sell for an average of N5,000 compared to N4,000 earlier recorded.
- A 10kg bag of Mama Gold rice currently sells for an average of N4,800 as against N4,667 recorded earlier in the month of November.
- A 50kg bag of Brown beans sold for an average of N42,000 two weeks ago, has increased by 2.98% to sell for an average of N43,250.
- Also, a 50 kg bag of White beans now sells for an average of N42,750. This represents a 1.79% increase compared to N42,000 recorded two weeks ago.
- A carton of 305g Indomie noodles now sells for an average of N3,263 as against an initial average of N3,150. This represents an increase of 3.57% in two weeks.
- A bag of Ijebu garri that was initially sold for an average of N14,125 now sells for an average of N14,375 – representing an increase of 1.77%.
- The price of a 5 litres gallon of locally made Vegetable oil rose by 1.48% to sell for an average of N3,425, while 25 litres gallon increased by 0.3% to sell for an average of N16,625.
- A big bunch of Plantain now sells for an average of N550 as against an initial average of N525.
- A 500g pack of Louis sugar initially sold for an average of N538, increased by 9.3% to sell for an average of N588.
- Also, the price of a 500g pack of Golden Penny sugar increased by 10.7% to sell for an average of N388, as against an initial average of N350.
- The price of a 400g tin of Peak powdered milk increased by 3.13% to sell for an average of N1,238, while a 900g tin of the same brand increased by 16.4% to sell for an average of N2,750 compared to an initial average of N2,363.
- A 500g tin of Milo cocoa beverage that was initially sold for an average of N1,038 now sells for an average of N1,475 – representing an increase of 42.2%, while the price of 1kg size of the same brand increased by 15.9% to sell for an average of N2,463.
- The price of a big bag of Pepper rose by 126.7% to sell for an average of N17,000 compared to an average of N7,500 recorded two weeks ago.
- A big bag of Dry onions that was sold for an average of N82,500 two weeks ago, witnessed a further increase of 18.2% to sell for an average of N97,500.
Items that witnessed price decrease
- A 50kg bag of White beans that was sold for an average of N13,250 now sells for an average of N10,750 across – a decrease in price of 18.9%.
- Also, the price of a 50kg bag of Yellow garri reduced by 16.04% to sell for an average of N11,125 compared to an initial average of N13,250.
- A big basket of Oval shaped tomatoes now sells for an average of N9,000. 18.2% reduction compared to N11,000 recorded earlier in the month, while a small basket reduced by 15.4% to sell for an average of N5,500.
- The price of a big bag of Melon reduced by 7.89% to sell for an average of N43,750 compared to an initial average of N47,500.
- A 50kg bag of foreign rice (Caprice) now sells for an average of N29,167. 1.69% reduction compared to an average of N29,667 recorded two weeks ago.
Items that maintained initial prices
- A 50kg bag of Royal Stallion and Mama Gold rice continues to sell for an average of N30,333 and N29,750 respectively.
- A 50kg bag of Mama’s Pride rice still sells for an average of N25,500, while a 50kg bag of brown beans (Oloyin) still sells for an average of N20,500.
- A big basket of Sweet potatoes sells for an average of N5,500, a small basket sells for an average of N700, while the smallest basket is sold for an average of N325.
- Also, a big basket of Irish potatoes sells for an average of N20,000, same as recorded two weeks ago.
- A 50kg bag of Honey well and Mama Gold flour still sells for N13,950 and N13,850 respectively, after witnessing significant spike in price last month.
- 5kg cylinder of Cooking gas is currently filled for an average of N3,450, the same as recorded two weeks ago, while a 5kg cylinder is filled for an average of N1,625.
- A big bag of bush mango seed (Ogbono) continues to sell for an average of N120,000.
- A carton of Full chicken is sold for an average of N14,167, Turkey (N19,000), while Chicken lap is sold for average of N14,000.
Special markets/items
Despite the persistent increase in the price of household food items, traders across Lagos markets have increased their inventory of items, as they anticipate high demand in the month of December due to the yuletide season.
According to Mrs. Aina, a major rice dealer at Daleko market, she said that December comes with an expectation of increased sales, especially the consumption of grains being a major food item during the yuletide.
“We are anticipating high patronage of rice in December, as the people prepare for the Christmas and New Year celebrations, as well as those who want to gift people with food items in the period,” Aina said.
She, however, reiterated that the persistent increase in the prices of food items could discourage buyers from buying more.
A visit to Daleko market revealed that despite the increase in the stocks, sales are still dwindling as a result of the persistent increase in the price of most of the food items. Mrs. Olayemi told Nairalytics research that sales are not as good as before, due to several complaints by the consumers on the continuous increase in the price of food items.
Market insights
- The price of food items continues to spike significantly across major markets in Lagos State as most traders attributed the increase in the price of food items to increased insecurity across the country, especially in the North where most of these food items are being transported from.
- A major tomatoes’ seller at Mile 12 market, Malam Issa, disclosed to Nairalytics research that due to the fear of banditry, kidnappers and Boko Haram, most farmers decided to stay at home, which has, in turn, reduced the quantity of goods available for sales, and as the demand for the items continues to grow, traders are forced to increase the prices.
- Speaking to another major tomatoes’ trader at Mile 12 market, who prefers to remain anonymous, the increase in the price of round shaped tomatoes is because of the low supply of item to the market. He explained that the round-shaped tomatoes are of different kinds, some of which are from the north while some are imported from neighbouring countries like Ghana. The oval-shaped tomatoes on the other hand are mostly grown in the western part of Nigeria, he explained.
- Nairalytics investigated what informed the sudden rise in the price of beverages. In an interview with one of the beverage traders, she attributed the increase in price of most items to increase in transportation cost and sustained increase in the price of other agricultural produce in the country. According to her, the increase in the cost of conveying these items to their various locations has significantly affected the price they sell to the final consumers.
|Items
|Brand
|Unit
|MUSHIN (26/11/2020)
|DALEKO (26/11/2020)
|OYINGBO (26/11/2020)
|MILE 12 (26/11/2020)
|Average
|MUSHIN (12/11/2020)
|DALEKO (12/11/2020)
|OYINGBO (12/11/2020)
|MILE 12 (12/11/2020)
|Average
|Bag of Rice
|Mama Gold
|10kg
|4600
|4800
|4800
|5000
|4800
|NA
|4500
|4500
|5000
|4666.6666666667
|Bag of Rice
|Royal Stallion
|50Kg
|30000
|NA
|30000
|31000
|30333.333333333
|30000
|NA
|30000
|31000
|30333.333333333
|Bag of Rice
|Rice Master
|10kg
|5000
|NA
|4500
|4750
|5000
|NA
|4500
|4750
|Bag of Rice
|Mama Gold
|50kg
|29500
|29500
|30000
|30000
|29750
|29500
|29500
|30000
|30000
|29750
|Bag of Rice
|Caprice
|50kg
|29000
|NA
|29000
|29500
|29166.666666667
|30000
|NA
|29000
|30000
|29666.666666667
|Bag of Rice
|Mama's Pride
|50kg
|25500
|25500
|25000
|26000
|25500
|25500
|25500
|25000
|26000
|25500
|Bag of Beans
|Oloyin
|50kg
|20000
|21000
|21000
|20000
|20500
|20000
|21000
|21000
|20000
|20500
|Bag of Beans
|White
|50kg
|40000
|43000
|45000
|43000
|42750
|40000
|43000
|45000
|40000
|42000
|Bag of Beans
|Brown
|50kg
|43000
|42000
|45000
|43000
|43250
|40000
|42000
|45000
|41000
|42000
|Tuber of Yam
|Abuja
|1 Big Size Tuber
|800
|750
|700
|800
|762.5
|700
|800
|700
|800
|750
|Tuber of Yam
|Abuja
|1 Medium Size Tuber
|550
|500
|550
|500
|525
|550
|500
|500
|500
|512.5
|Carton of Noodles
|Indomie
|305g (Belle full)
|3200
|3250
|3300
|3300
|3262.5
|3200
|3100
|3200
|3100
|3150
|Carton of Noodles
|Indomie
|200g (Hungry man)
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|Carton of Noodles
|Chikki
|100g
|2200
|2200
|2100
|2300
|2200
|2200
|2200
|2100
|2300
|2200
|Carton of Noodles
|Minimie
|70g
|1900
|1750
|1700
|1800
|1787.5
|1900
|1750
|1700
|1800
|1787.5
|Carton of Noodles
|Golden Penny
|70g
|1700
|1500
|1600
|1600
|1600
|1700
|1500
|1600
|1600
|1600
|Bag of Garri
|Ijebu
|80kg
|14500
|14000
|14500
|14500
|14375
|14000
|14000
|14500
|14000
|14125
|Bag of Garri
|White
|50kg
|10500
|11000
|11000
|10500
|10750
|13000
|13500
|13000
|13500
|13250
|Bag of Garri
|Yellow
|50kg
|11000
|11000
|11500
|11000
|11125
|13000
|13500
|13000
|13500
|13250
|Basket of Potato
|Sweet
|Big Basket
|5500
|5500
|5500
|5500
|Basket of Potato
|Sweet
|Small Basket
|700
|700
|700
|700
|700
|700
|Basket of Potato
|sweet
|Smallest Basket
|400
|250
|325
|400
|250
|325
|Basket of Potato
|Irish
|Biggest Basket
|20000
|20000
|20000
|20000
|20000
|20000
|Basket of Potato
|Irish
|Medium Basket
|2500
|2500
|2500
|2500
|Basket of Potato
|Irish
|Small Basket
|1700
|1500
|1600
|1700
|1500
|1600
|Packet of Pasta
|Golden Penny
|500g
|4400
|4400
|4300
|4200
|4325
|4400
|4400
|4300
|4200
|4325
|Packet of Pasta
|Dangote
|500g
|4200
|4300
|4300
|4300
|4275
|4200
|4300
|4300
|4300
|4275
|Packet of Pasta
|Power (1 pc)
|500g
|250
|230
|250
|230
|240
|250
|230
|250
|230
|240
|Packet of Pasta
|Bonita (1 pc)
|500g
|220
|230
|230
|220
|225
|220
|230
|230
|220
|225
|Gallon of Palm Oil
|Local
|5 Litres
|2700
|2600
|2800
|2600
|2675
|2700
|2500
|2800
|2600
|2650
|Gallon of Palm Oil
|Local
|25 Litres
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|12500
|13000
|13000
|12875
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Local
|5 Litres
|3400
|3400
|3500
|3400
|3425
|3400
|3300
|3500
|3300
|3375
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Local
|25 Litres
|16000
|17000
|17000
|16500
|16625
|16000
|16800
|17000
|16500
|16575
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Kings
|5 Litres
|3200
|3000
|3000
|2800
|3000
|3200
|3000
|3000
|2800
|3000
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Wesson
|5 Litres
|4500
|3900
|3900
|4300
|4150
|4500
|3900
|3900
|4300
|4150
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Mamador
|3.8 Litres
|2500
|2450
|2500
|2800
|2562.5
|2500
|2450
|2500
|2800
|2562.5
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Power
|3 Litres
|1900
|1800
|1800
|2200
|1925
|1900
|1800
|1800
|2200
|1925
|Bunch of Plaintain
|Plantain
|1 Big Bunch
|500
|600
|500
|600
|550
|500
|500
|500
|600
|525
|Bag of Flour
|Dangote
|50kg
|13600
|13600
|13800
|14000
|13750
|NA
|13600
|13800
|14000
|13800
|Bag of Flour
|Honey well
|50Kg
|14000
|13600
|14000
|14200
|13950
|14000
|13600
|14000
|14200
|13950
|Bag of Flour
|Mama Gold
|50kg
|13800
|13600
|14000
|14000
|13850
|13800
|13600
|14000
|14000
|13850
|Milk
|Peak Powdered (Tin)
|400g
|1200
|1300
|1200
|1250
|1237.5
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|Milk
|peak Powdered(Tin)
|900g
|2800
|2750
|2700
|2750
|2750
|2350
|2400
|2400
|2300
|2362.5
|Milk
|Peak milk (Refill)
|500g
|1200
|1100
|1200
|1200
|1175
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|Milk
|Dano Powdered (Tin)
|500g
|1200
|1200
|1100
|1200
|1175
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|Milk
|Dano Powdered(Tin)
|900g
|2600
|2500
|2400
|2500
|2500
|2600
|2000
|2000
|2000
|2150
|Milk
|Dano (Refill)
|500g
|1000
|950
|1000
|1000
|987.5
|800
|800
|800
|800
|800
|Milk
|ThreeCrown (Refill)
|380g
|800
|750
|800
|750
|775
|700
|700
|750
|700
|712.5
|Milk
|Loya Powdered (Tin)
|400g
|1000
|1100
|1100
|1050
|1062.5
|NA
|1000
|1000
|1050
|1016.6666666667
|Milk
|Loya (Refill)
|400g
|900
|800
|850
|800
|837.5
|NA
|800
|850
|800
|816.66666666667
|Milk
|Coast (Refill)
|500g
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|NA
|750
|750
|750
|750
|Cocoa Beverages
|Milo (Tin)
|500g
|1500
|1450
|1500
|1450
|1475
|1000
|1100
|1050
|1000
|1037.5
|Cocoa Beverages
|Milo (Tin)
|1kg
|2500
|2450
|2400
|2500
|2462.5
|2200
|2100
|2100
|2100
|2125
|Cocoa Beverages
|Milo Refill
|500g
|1100
|1100
|1000
|1100
|1075
|1000
|900
|900
|900
|925
|Cocoa Beverages
|Bournvita Refill
|500g
|1300
|1300
|1200
|1300
|1275
|1000
|1000
|950
|900
|962.5
|Cocoa Beverages
|Bournvita (Plastic)
|900g
|2200
|2200
|2300
|2200
|2225
|2000
|2000
|2000
|2000
|2000
|Cocoa Beverages
|Ovaltine Refill
|500g
|1000
|900
|1000
|950
|962.5
|850
|800
|850
|850
|837.5
|Cocoa Beverages
|Ovaltine(Plastic)
|500g
|1500
|1500
|1450
|1400
|1462.5
|1100
|1100
|1000
|1100
|1075
|Coffee
|Nescafe Classic
|50g
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|Tea
|Lipton Yellow label
|52g
|300
|290
|300
|300
|297.5
|300
|290
|300
|300
|297.5
|Tea
|Top tea
|52g
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|Sugar
|St' Louis Sugar(Cube)
|500g
|600
|600
|600
|550
|587.5
|500
|550
|550
|550
|537.5
|Sugar
|Golden Penny Sugar (cube)
|500g
|400
|350
|400
|400
|387.5
|300
|350
|350
|400
|350
|Bread
|Val-U
|1 loaf
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|Bread
|Butterfield
|1 loaf
|450
|450
|400
|450
|437.5
|450
|450
|400
|450
|437.5
|Egg
|N/A
|Crate
|1200
|1200
|1250
|1200
|1212.5
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|Bottled Water (Refill)
|Cway
|Refill
|650
|650
|650
|650
|650
|600
|600
|650
|600
|612.5
|Juice
|5 Alive
|1 litre
|550
|550
|550
|600
|562.5
|550
|550
|550
|600
|562.5
|Juice
|Chivita
|1 litre
|550
|550
|600
|550
|562.5
|550
|550
|600
|550
|562.5
|Gas
|Refilling
|12.5kg
|3500
|3400
|3400
|3500
|3450
|3500
|3400
|3400
|3500
|3450
|Gas
|Refilling
|5kg
|1600
|1600
|1700
|1600
|1625
|1600
|1600
|1700
|1600
|1625
|Tomatoes
|Big Basket
|round shaped
|13000
|13000
|12000
|12000
|Tomatoes
|Medium Basket
|round shaped
|8000
|8000
|7000
|7000
|Tomatoes
|Small Basket
|round shaped
|5000
|5000
|4000
|4000
|Tomatoes
|Big Basket
|Oval Shaped
|9000
|9000
|11000
|11000
|Tomatoes
|Small Basket
|Oval Shaped
|5500
|5500
|6500
|6500
|Fish
|Kote (Horse Mackerel)
|1 kg
|650
|600
|600
|600
|612.5
|650
|600
|600
|600
|612.5
|Fish
|Titus (Mackerel)
|1 kg
|600
|650
|650
|650
|637.5
|600
|650
|650
|650
|637.5
|Pepper
|Big bag
|17000
|17000
|7500
|7500
|Pepper
|Medium bag
|8000
|8000
|4000
|4000
|Maize
|Yellow
|25000
|22000
|23000
|23333.333333333
|21000
|20000
|19500
|20166.666666667
|Maize
|White
|25000
|22500
|22000
|23166.666666667
|20500
|19500
|20000
|20000
|Melon
|Big bag
|43500
|44000
|43750
|47000
|48000
|47500
|Onions
|Big bag
|Dry Onions
|95000
|100000
|97500
|80000
|85000
|82500
|Onions
|Big bag
|New Onions
|70000
|70000
|70000
|68000
|65000
|66500
|Bush mango seed
|(Ogbono)
|1 big bag
|120000
|120000
|120000
|120000
|Frozen food
|Full chicken
|Carton
|14500
|14000
|14000
|14166.666666667
|14500
|14000
|14000
|14166.666666667
|Frozen food
|Chicken lap
|Carton
|14000
|14000
|14000
|14000
|14000
|14000
|14000
|14000
|Frozen food
|Turkey
|Carton
|19000
|19000
|19000
|19000
|19000
|19000
|19000
|19000
|Crayfish
|Nylon
|12500
|13500
|13000
|12500
|13000
|12750
Nairametrics Food Price Watch is a bi-weekly Household Market Survey that covers the prices of major food items in Nigeria, with emphasis on five major markets in Lagos – Mushin market, Daleko market, Oyingbo market, Idi-Oro market, and Mile 12 market.
Research Analysis
Prices of beans, onions, vegetable oil, others spike across major markets, as traders lament heightened insecurity
Prices of major food items recorded significant increases across markets as traders lament heightened level of insecurity.
Nigerians have been hard hit with further increase in the prices of food items as beans, onions, vegetable oil, palm oil, and several others recorded a significant price increase in November. This is according to the latest Household Market Survey conducted by Nairalytics — the research arm of Nairametrics.
In the latest household market survey, prices of major food items recorded significant increase across markets in Lagos State, as traders lament heightened level of insecurity such as banditry and kidnapping in the country, leading to scarcity and the subsequent hike in the prices of various food items.
According to the report, a big bag of white beans now sells for an average of N42,000, indicating a 31.3% in price compared to N32,000 recorded in October. A big bag of Onion also spiked by 48.7% to sell for an average of N82,500. Vegetable oil (25 litres) that was sold for an average of N14,625 in October, witnessed a 13.33% increase in price to sell for an average of N16,575.
However, some food items such as sweet potatoes, tomatoes, and pepper recorded slight reduction after recent months in snowballed prices. Nairalytics reported in September that a big basket of pepper jumped by 23.1%, while a big basket of round shaped tomatoes increased by 9.1%.
This report contains information on items that witnessed price increase, price decrease, as well as information on special markets and insights.
Items that witnessed price increase
- A 50kg bag of white beans currently sells for an average of N42,000, 31.25% increase compared to an initial average of N32,000.
- A 50kg bag of brown beans increased by 27.27% to sell for an average of N42,000, as against N33,000 recorded in October.
- A carton of turkey that was sold for an average of N18,333 in October, now sells for N19,000 — indicating an increase of 3.64%.
- A big bag of dry onion spiked by 48.65% to sell for an average of N82,500, compared to an initial average of N55,000 recorded in October 2020.
- Also, a big bag of new onion increased by 62.2%, from an average of N41,000 to sell for N66,500.
- A big bag of melon that was initially sold for an average of N46,500 now sells for an average of N47,500. This represents a price increase of 12.15% in one month.
- A 25 litres gallon of vegetable oil that was sold for an average of N14,625 in October, witnessed a 13.33% increase in price to sell for an average of N16,575. While a 5 litres gallon now sells for an average of N3,375 compared to an initial value of N3,100.
- A 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas that was refilled for an average of N3,275 in October, now costs an average of N3,450 –indicating a 5.34% increase in price.
- While a 5kg cylinder is now filled for an average of N1,625 as against an initial average of N1,375. This represents a price increase of 18.18%.
- A 25 litres gallon of locally made palm oil increased by 6.19% to sell for an average of N12,875 compared to N12,125 recorded in October.
- Also, the price of a 5-litre gallon increased by 11.58% to sell for an average of N2,650.
Items that witnessed price decrease
- A big basket of round shaped tomatoes now sells for an average of N12,000, as against an initial average of N14,000 — representing a 14.29% decline
- A big basket of oval-shaped tomatoes also recorded a price decrease of 35.29% to sell for an average of N11,000, as against an initial average of N17,000.
- The price of a carton of full chicken declined by 2.3% to sell for an average of N14,167 compared to an initial average of N14,500.
- Also, a carton of chicken lap now sells for an average of N14,000 as against N14,333 recorded last month (October 2020).
- A big bag of pepper now sells for an average of N7,500. This represents a 55.88% decline in price compared to N17,000 recorded last month.
- While the price of a medium-sized bag of pepper dipped by 55.56% to sell for an average of N4,000 relative to an initial average of N9,000.
- A big tuber of yam that was initially sold for an average of N938 now sells for an average of N700, while a medium-sized tuber sells for an average of N513.
- A big basket of Sweet Potatoes now sells for an average of N5,500. A reduction of 59.26% compared to N13,500 recorded in October.
- Also, the price of a big basket of Irish potatoes, reduced by 6.98% to sell for an average of N20,000 from an initial average of N21,500.
- A 50kg bag of flour also recorded a slight decrease in price as Dangote flour currently sells for an average of N13,800, Honeywell (N13,950), and Mama Gold for an average of N13,850.
- The decline in the price of flour translated to a slight decrease in the price of bread as Val-U bread now sells for an average of N450, while Butterfield sells for an average of N438.
Items that maintained initial prices
- A crate of egg continues to sell for an average of N1,200, same as recorded in October.
- A big bag of yellow maize is still sold for an average of N20,167, while a bag of white maize cost an average of N20,000.
- A 50kg bag of foreign rice (Royal Stallion) continues to sell for an average of N30,000, same as recorded in October.
- Mama’s Pride rice (50 kg) still sells for an average of N25,500.
- A bag of yellow maize sells for an average of N20,167, the same as recorded in October, while white maize of the same size still sells for an average of N20,000.
- Amongst the list of food items that maintained their initial prices include; noodles, smaller variants of Sweet and Irish potatoes, Beverages, Cocoa drinks, sugar, water, and juice.
Special markets/items
- The price of a big bag of pepper dropped by 55.9% in November compared to the previous month. This came after an elongated period of persistent increase in the price of the commodity for some months. Consumers were seen in good mood as they went about negotiating with the various traders.
- In a discussion with one of the major traders who chose to remain anonymous, he told Nairametrics research that the decline in the price of Pepper is due to seasonality and also expects the price to decline further in coming weeks.
- The sudden surge in the price of beans has been attributed to the scarcity of the commodity in the market. Nairalytics took an inventory of various types of beans in the market and their prices. Olo 1 beans (N19,500), Maiduguri beans (N40,000), White beans (N45,000), a 22-paint bag of Maiduguri beans (N32,000), Gombe beans (N40,000), and Oloyin beans (N20,000).
Market insights
- The price of tomatoes seems to still be on the high side, despite recording 14.3% decrease between November and October. According to Mrs. Makanjuola, a retailer at Mushin market, “usually by this time of the year, tomatoes is sold for lesser price as we head into December, only few days to Christmas before we do witness slight increase but this year is very different with a basket of round shaped tomatoes still selling for as high as N12,000”, She said.
- A look at the Nairametrics food price database showed that a big basket of round shaped tomatoes was sold for an average of N9,000 in November last year while a big basket of oval-shaped tomatoes sold for N7,000.
- Explaining further, Mrs. Makanjuola said the major factor responsible for the sustained increase in the price of food items is insecurity. According to her, farmers are unable to access their farmlands due to the fear of bandits and kidnappers terrorizing the north at the moment.
- Onion traders have expressed concerns about the persistent increase in the price of Onions in the past month. Malam Yisa, a trader at the market spoke to Nairametrics Research team with respect to the increase in price of Onions in the market.
- He said, “farmers are afraid to go to their farmlands because of the kidnappers and bandits terrorizing the area”. According to him, farmers and their family members are being kidnapped by bandits, while demanding for ransom from them before letting them go, hence, the farmers are forced to stay close to their homes and avoid secluded areas of the farm.
Nairametrics Food Price Watch is a bi-weekly Household Market Survey that covers the prices of major food items in Nigeria, with emphasis on five major markets in Lagos – Mushin market, Daleko market, Oyingbo market, Idi-Oro market, and Mile 12 market.
Exclusives
Lafarge, Nigerian Breweries, Stanbic IBTC, others top best performing stocks in Q3 2020
Nairametrics reviews the best stocks in Q3 2020, judging by their performance.
Lafarge Africa, Nigerian Breweries, Stanbic IBTC, United Capital, and FTN Cocoa made the list of best-performing stocks in the third quarter of 2020 (July – Sept’20).
The third quarter of the year was a recovery period for the Exchange, as the All Share Index grew by 9.61% to close the gap caused by the negative performance it endured in the first quarter of the year – during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also recorded a 14.92% positive growth in the second quarter.
As Company stocks is one of the popular means of short-term investments in Nigeria and a look at persistent inflationary pressures; it is imperative to assess the performances of the stocks listed on the exchange during the covid era, to ascertain the profitability of investors in this period.
To determine the best-performing stocks, we looked at the stock prices as of the last trading day in June 2020 and compared to their prices as of the last trading day of September 2020. Here are the top 5:
Lafarge Africa Plc
The Cement manufacturing company grew its stock value by as much as 50% between July and September 2020. As at 30th June 2020, the stock of Lafarge was worth N10 per unit of share but grew to N15 as at the last trading day of September – with a market capitalization of N241.6 billion.
A cursory look at the Q2 2020 financial performance, shows a 5% year-on-year decrease in revenue generated. However, a reduced cost of sales helped improved the company’s gross profit by 10% and a subsequent 78% increase in profit before tax at N19.38 billion.
June 30th – N10
September 30th – N15
Return – 50%
Ranking – First
Nigerian Breweries Plc
The second on the list is the brewery giant, Nigerian Breweries – the makers of Star Lager, Fayrouz, Goldberg, and many other consumables. It grew its stocks by 35.73% from N36.1 as of 30th of June to N49 per share at the end of Q3 2020. The market capitalization also closed at N391.8 billion as at the review period, being the second most capitalized consumer goods firm – only behind Nestle Nigeria.
A look at the Q2 2020 financials, shows that the company endured a downturn, mostly affected by the COVID-induced lockdown, which halted all social gatherings, as it posted a profit before tax of N69.8 million – 99% decline compared to N7.95 billion recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2019.
However, with the lifting of lockdown nationwide, the outlook for the Q3 and Q4 2020 appears to be positive, as investors have shown confidence in the brand, which has translated into a positive stock performance in the quarter.
June 30th – N36.1
September 30th – N49
Return – 35.73%
Ranking – Second
Stanbic IBTC Plc
The third most capitalized bank on the stock exchange is also the third on the list of best performing stocks in Q3 2020, growing its stock by 33.88% from N30.25 per unit of share recorded as of June 30th to N40.5 at the end of trading in September – with a total market capitalization of N449.8 billion.
In the same vein, the Q2 performance of Stanbic IBTC indicates an 11% increase in gross earnings, which permeates into 32.2% increase in profit before tax – from N21.1 billion recorded in Q2 2019, as against N27.9 billion in the review period.
June 30th – N30.25
September 30th – N40.5
Return – 33.88%
Ranking – Third
United Capital Plc
The financial and investment service firm recorded a 30.59% increase in its stock value, as it moved from N2.55 per unit of share as at June 30th to N3.33 as at the end of September. This growth places United Capital in fourth position, as one the best performing stocks between July and September 2020.
The investment firm displayed firm resolve against the effects of COVID-19 in the second quarter of the year – as it posted a profit before tax of N1.5 billion, as against N1.2 billion reported in the corresponding quarter of 2019. This indicates a 22.9% increase in profit.
June 30th – N2.55
September 30th – N3.33
Return – 30.59%
Ranking – Fourth
FTN Cocoa Processors Plc
A unit of FTN Cocoa shares was valued at 20 kobo as at June 30th. However, it grew by 30% to N26 kobo as at the end of trading on 30th September 2020, leaving its total market capitalization at N572 million.
Data obtained from Nairalytics – the research arm of Nairametrics, showed that FTN Cocoa has not released its financials since Q1 2019. However, the cocoa processing company was able to post a positive stock performance in the third quarter of the year to sit fifth on the list.
The company was formerly registered as Fantastic Traders Nigeria Limited, a Limited Liability Company, which was incorporated in 1991. It commenced cocoa processing business in a third-party arrangement (Toll Processing) with Stanmark cocoa processing company limited in 1995. They converted cocoa beans into cocoa butter and cocoa cake/powder, and later extended their activities to Ile-oluji, Cocoa Cooperative etc.
June 30th – N0.20k
September 30th – N0.26k
Return – 30%
Ranking – Fifth
Bubbling Under
The following stocks make up the rest of the top 10 in descending order:
6. Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
7. University Press Plc
8. Eterna Plc
9. Unity Bank Plc
10. Fidson Healthcare Plc
Bottom line: With a double-digit growth in the following stocks, Investors who bought these stocks would be delighted to see their investments appreciate during this period and will look forward to gaining more in the subsequent periods.