VBank rolls out new version 3.0 app with innovative features
The new VBank app will enable users securely access their accounts to automate recurring bills, manage multiple cards from different banks.
VBank, Nigeria’s foremost fully digital bank unveiled new and better features of its app at an online press briefing on Monday, March 1, 2021 to kick off the financial year, as well as promote ease of use for its customers. The new app, Version 3.0, boasts of exciting features including Cardless Withdrawals, Multiple Funds transfers, Recurring Transactions, Proximity Payments and Advance Budgeting.
The new VBank app will enable users securely access their accounts to automate recurring bills, manage multiple cards from different banks, send and receive funds using a unique QR code, track spending, generate virtual cards for online payments, buy airtime and data, fix deposits and make free transfers, all within a sleek, responsive and easy-to-use interface.
Speaking at the press briefing, Senior Product Manager VBank, Ebere Ahaotu, “Virtual banking is all about supporting the needs of every user. We are committed to ensuring that all our customers find banking enjoyable and remain satisfied with the banking process thereby encouraging them to do more. That’s why it takes less than 2 minutes to set up an active bank account.”
According to Osifo Anosike, Head of Engineering at VFD Tech, ‘it was important for us to ensure that the app becomes even more convenient to use and that informed the design and features that we introduced or enhanced in this version. Building Version 3.0 was an opportunity to relearn what it takes to satisfy our users. We had a long list of requirements we wanted to work on but after collecting customer feedback over a couple of months, we were able to prioritize in such a way that the app delivers to the users what they truly need.”
Launched March 8, 2020, the digital bank has onboarded more than 250,000 individuals and businesses on its mobile banking platform across Nigeria, and processed transactions worth billions. The all-digital platform is most accessed in cities including Lagos, Anambra, Port-Harcourt, Abuja and Asaba.
“When we unveiled this product last March, we had no idea that the Covid-19 pandemic would sweep in greatly in Nigeria and that people would suddenly become more digitally reliant. We were simply being our innovative selves as a data-driven tech company with big dreams. And while it has been hard through the year 2020, our customers have made every single day of hard work worth it. We hope that with version 3.0 they would find the app, truly useful, intuitive and better suited to their banking needs,” said, Managing Director, VFD Microfinance Bank, Azubike Emodi, owners of VBank.
Internet-based banking has been an option since the 1990s, but the COVID-19 lockdowns of 2020 have hastened the transition in unexpected ways. As businesses adapt and a cultural shift takes place all around the world, Vbank takes its prideful place in the new world banking order, opening full-fledged bank accounts, verified via BVN, offering free transfers, and providing loans to service the small business community all from the comfort of their homes. VBank has been at the forefront of innovations in the banking industry, through its customer-led and industry-driven initiatives.
VBank 3.0 is available as V by VFD on the Play and iOS app stores. It is a product of VFD Microfinance bank. For more information, visit vbank.ng
Reaching Nigeria with the best web address for your business
While choosing a domain name, it is important to make the decision based on which is closest to your use case.
One of the most efficient ways to reach a large group of people in today’s high-tech world is via the internet. In other to participate effectively in global commerce, you would need some form of online presence or the other.
One of the most pivotal aspects of a website is a good web address. A domain name is what forms a website address. An example of a domain name is web4africa.ng. The “web4africa” in this example is the name of the company while the .ng is the country-code top-level domain for Nigeria. In essence, .ng is intended for websites that target residents of Nigeria.
A domain name is not only used as the address for a website but is also deployed for creating email addresses and other web-related resources.
There are a lot of domain extensions one can choose from today. In fact, there are hundreds of them, thus offering a large pool one can choose from, for just about every industry.
- Business
- EducationEntertainment
- Financial
- Food & Beverage
- Fun Domains
- Healthcare
- Home & Construction
- Legal
- Marketing & Communications
- News & Information
- Photography
- Political & Military
- Real Estate
- Shopping & Retail
- Sports & Fitness
- Style & Fashion
- Technology
In addition to these groups, once can also make use of .ng, especially where the website targets residents of Nigeria exclusively. Country-codes are typically better in instances like this and in the case of Nigeria, .ng is better.
Among .ng itself, there’s a range to choose from:
- .ng – general and open to anyone anywhere
- .com.ng – intended for Nigerian businesses but can be registered by anyone
- .edu.ng – strictly for Nigeria tertiary academic institutions only
- .gov.ng – strictly for Nigerian government entities only
- .i.ng – general and open
- .mobi.ng – open to anyone, but intended for websites targetted at mobile devices
- .name.ng – open, intended for personal Nigerian websites
- .net.ng – restricted to Nigeria Internet Service Providers (ISPs)
- .org.ng – open, intended for Nigerian non-profits
- .sch.ng – restricted to Nigerian schools that do not qualify for .edu.ng
Whether you choose to go for a more generic domain name extension or the Nigerian .ng, it is important to make the decision based on which is closest to your use case. Where your budget allows it, you may also register more than one domain name, and redirect one to the other.
Top best forex brokers (Companies) in Nigeria
Forex trading in Nigeria is lucrative; this article gives you the top 5 best forex brokers in Nigeria, giving you the leverage to choose easily based on your strategy.
Forex trading is one of the investments you can get a good return from if you leverage it well. Regardless of your current location, you can use different regulated forex brokerage worldwide.
There are so many forex brokerage companies available for people in Nigeria, but you need to be careful to settle for the best. Some of the Forex brokerage companies are operated by people with selfish motives and you might lose your money by investing with them.
In this post, we have compiled a list of the top 5 best Forex brokers that you can use in Nigeria today.
Here are our picks for the best Forex brokers in Nigeria
We will discuss each of the Forex brokers displaying the unique features that have made them stand out.
Hot Forex—Low Spread Broker In Nigeria
Yes, Hot Forex is currently the best Forex broker available for Nigerian traders and this is simply because of their top-notch services, starting with their high leverage and low spreads. On this broker, you spend very little in fees giving you the opportunity to make a decent income. How splendid? Among all Forex brokers in the market available for Nigeria traders, HotForex charges the lowest fees amounts. This is the best choice for beginners who want a low-cost Forex broker in Nigeria
Quick Overview:
Minimum deposit — $ 5(₦ 2000)
Maximum leverage —1:1000
Transaction cost— There are no transaction charges for both deposits and withdrawals.
Regulatory Body
The following authorities regulate HotForex:
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK.
Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa.
Cyprus Security Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus.
Registration Bonus — New traders get the advantage of a 100% welcome deposit bonus, but you have to first deposit ₦ 3000.
Visit Hot Forex and Claim Your Bonus
OctaFX—No Swap Fees Broker
OctaFX was founded in 2010 and it offers several trading instruments, including 28 currency pairs, CDFs on indices & metals. It is the best Forex brokerage company for Islamic traders based in Nigeria looking for swap-free accounts, Below is a quick overview of OctaFX.
Minimum deposit—$50 (₦ 18,000)
Maximum Leverage—1:500
Transaction cost — There are no charges for deposits and withdrawals. But transaction costs may be charged by payment providers such as the local banks; hence you need to fast confirm with yours.
Regulatory Body—Cyprus Security Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus.
Registration Bonus—New traders get a 50% on all deposits made and this offer is also available for existing traders.
Get Started with OctaFX and claim your 50% deposit Bonus
Deriv-Best Synthetic Broker in Nigeria
Deriv is one of the best online brokerage platforms offering Forex, stock indices, synthetic indices and commodities.
It is just a rebrand of Binary.com, but it now offers a wide product range and an improved user experience.
What to expect?
Minimum deposit —$ 5(₦ 2000)
Maximum leverage— 1:1000
Transaction cost— There are no charges for deposits and withdrawals
Regulatory Bodies:
The Malta Financial Services Authority (FSA)
The Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (FSC)
The British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission (FSA)
Malaysia’s Labuan Financial Services Authority (FSA)
Registration Bonus— No welcome bonus offered, but the low minimum deposit is something to look forward to.
Visit Deriv to trade synthetics
Fxtm—Fast Execution Broker
This is the fastest-growing international broker having more than 18 million traders. It is very safe for Nigerian traders as FCA and CySEC regulate it. It also has multiple platform support; thus, one can trade using a phone, desktop and tablet.
Minimum deposit:
Cent Account—₦ 2000
Standard account— ₦ 40,000
Maximum leverage— 1:1000
Transaction cost—No transaction costs charged for deposits. There is also no withdrawal cost if you use cryptocurrencies or a wallet, but there are up to 1.5% charges if you use the local bank transfer.
Regulatory Body
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK
Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa
Cyprus Security Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus
International Financial Service Commission (IFSC)
Registration Bonus—A 30% bonus on deposit is offered to all new traders as a welcoming bonus. The bonus is available for trading once you deposit the minimum amount required.
IC markets
IC Markets was founded in 2007 in Sydney, Australia and is the leading brokerage owned and operated by international capital markets. It specializes in CDFs over Forex, commodities, stock indices and bonds and is available for traders in most regions, Nigeria included.
Minimum deposit— $200 (₦ 80,000)
Maximum leverage— 1:500
Transaction cost—No deposit and withdrawal fees charged
Regulatory Body:
Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC)
Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA) Seychelles
Cyprus Security Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus
Registration Bonus — IC markets Forex brokerage doesn’t offer any registration bonus; instead, it employs long-term profitability strategies for their traders.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is Forex trading legal in Nigeria?
Forex trading in Nigeria is legal and anyone can trade on condition they trade for themselves and use a licensed broker.
Which Forex brokers are the best?
Here are the best forex brokers to use in Nigeria based on your strategy:
HotForex broker — Lowest spreads, high leverage and well regulated
OctaFX broker—Islamic traders swap-free accounts
Deriv broker —Best Synthetic Broker in Nigeria
IC markets broker—True Ecn Broker
Fxtm broker—Fast executions Broker
How should you choose a good Forex broker?
When it comes to Forex trading, your funds’ security is paramount; hence, you should choose one which is regulated by at least one top-tier regulatory authority, which includes FCA, CySEC, ASIC, or FSCA.
Investigate important things concerning Forex trading, including types of accounts, minimum deposits, maximum leverage, trading platforms, promotions, bonuses and deposits/withdrawal modes. This is important as it helps you know if their conditions will work for your strategy.
Compare the conditions and read through online reviews and comments to settle for the most suitable Forex trader.
How to start Forex trading in Nigeria?
- Firstly, you need to have a little forex knowledge you can start learning forex with TradingTiger.pro
- The second step is to find the best Forex broker for you by evaluating security, minimum deposit, maximum leverage, trading fees, types of accounts, trading platforms and customer support.
- Next is to use a demo account to test and sharpen your skills. HotForex, XM and FXTM brokers offer demo accounts.
- Lastly, open a live account with the broker you have settled for and you can now start trading using real funds.
What are the top places to learn Forex online?
- Forex Brokers- most offer educational material to their clients. One exceptional one for beginners is TradingTiger.pro.
- Forex forums such as ForexFactory
- Trading webinars
- Forex eBooks
What Forex brokers have offices in Nigeria?
Fxtm, Forextime and HotForex have physical offices in Nigeria and they also offer a local phone number.
Conclusion
If you are a Forex trader in Nigeria, we hope your choices are narrowed and you will have an easy time settling for the best broker to suit your trading needs. Ensure you evaluate the main factors required, especially security, before settling for any broker. Most of the recommended brokers offer beginner accounts to guide you if you have not mastered Forex trading. Don’t waste time; pick one from our list, try it and you will have the best experience when it comes to Forex trading!
