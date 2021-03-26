Paid Content
All you need to know about VBank’s Version 3.0 App
The V by VFD app, also called V bank is powered by VFD Microfinance bank.
V bank is a digital bank launched on March 8, 2020. In 10 months, we have onboarded over 250,000 individuals and businesses on our app where it takes less than 2 minutes to set up an active bank account.
App users are verified via BVN and have full-fledged banks set up on their phones where they can pay bills, buy airtime and data, Fix Deposits, Set Targets and make free transfers, easily and securely.
On Thursday, 28 January 2021, we unveiled Version 3.0 of the banking app with new features including:
- Debit card management – customers can request, activate, enable/disable and change pins for physical or virtual V cards. They can also save their card details from other banks.
- QR Code – customers can send and receive funds using a unique QR code generated in-app.
- Proximity Payments – easy money transfer to people nearby as long as they have either the proximity payment feature in-app or their NFC turned on. No need to ask people for their account numbers.
- Advance Budgeting – customers can add limits to and track their daily, weekly and monthly spending.
- Recurring Transactions – for transactions or bills that happen at consistent intervals. Rather than constantly initiating those payments, customers can set them up as recurring payments.
- Group Savings.
- Intuitive airtime vending.
#BankBetterwithV
Over 9 in 10 Nigerian youth ready to take action to draw the line against malaria
Despite COVID-19 diverting attention from malaria, over half (58%) believe they are the generation to end the disease, says new survey released one month before this year’s World Malaria Day on April 25th
New research finds that 9 in 10 Nigerian youth want to take personal action in the fight against malaria, with over half (58%) believing the disease can be eliminated in their lifetimes – despite the country having the world’s highest malaria burden.
A new survey released by the RBM Partnership to End Malaria, in collaboration with Gallup International, explores attitudes to malaria among young people aged 18-34 in six countries: Nigeria, Kenya, Mozambique, Rwanda, Senegal and South Africa.
The data shows that youth in Nigeria are most likely to volunteer their time to support malaria control efforts, for example by distributing mosquito nets or supporting community clean-up activities (52%), even ahead of simply sharing information about malaria on social media (49%). A quarter also hope to make a difference by calling on national policymakers (28%) or engaging community leaders (23%) to prioritize malaria. Importantly, 90% of youth in Nigeria already take preventative measures to protect themselves and their families against the disease.
Despite their optimism, however, only a fifth (20%) of youth surveyed in Nigeria believe leaders are doing enough to end malaria. This sentiment was most pronounced in urban areas, where youth are significantly less likely to agree policymakers are doing enough (19%) than youth living in rural areas (35%).
The ongoing spread of COVID-19 threatens the malaria response, and the full impact is not yet known – particularly in highly affected countries like Nigeria, which accounts for a quarter of all malaria cases and deaths worldwide. In 2020, frontline health workers and governments including Nigeria, with support from partners, sustained more than 90% of mosquito net distribution and seasonal malaria chemoprevention campaigns in 30 countries, avoiding a worst-case scenario of a doubling of malaria deaths in sub-Saharan Africa in 2020 alone. Despite these efforts, however, the majority of youth in the country – 58% – feel national attention towards malaria has decreased during the pandemic.
Zero Malaria champion Bello Abdulhakeem Bolaji, an electrical engineering graduate who co-founded a tech start-up in Nigeria, says:
“A malaria-free world is absolutely achievable within a generation, but only with increased action and commitment from all levels of society – from small communities to global leaders. It’s encouraging to see that youth in both higher and lower burdened countries are so optimistic and passionate about ending malaria. I must now urge all young people across the continent to put this into action this World Malaria Day by calling on their leaders to draw the line against malaria”.
These findings informed ‘Draw the Line Against Malaria’ – a youth-focused, Africa-first global campaign launched by the RBM Partnership and its partners this year. Supported by African icons in sport and culture, the campaign urges youth across the continent to take their futures back from malaria – a disease which caused 409,000 deaths in 2019 and continues to prevent children from going to school and realizing their full potential.
Ms. Jayathma Wickramanayake, the United Nations Secretary General’s Envoy on Youth, comments:
“Health is a human right, not a privilege. No one should get sick and die from diseases that are preventable and treatable. All our efforts in the response and green recovery to COVID-19 need to ensure that other diseases, such as malaria, are not neglected. We must continue to invest in youth-led solutions to combat malaria around the world.”
World Malaria Day 2021 puts the spotlight on nations reaching zero malaria
The survey findings are released one month ahead of World Malaria Day 2021, the global awareness day celebrated on 25th April each year. This year’s theme – ‘Zero Malaria – Draw the Line Against Malaria’ – will celebrate progress achieved by a diverse set of countries that have achieved zero malaria since 2000, encourage a growing number of nations on the cusp of elimination, and re-ignite the movement to end malaria in countries still impacted by the disease.
To mark World Malaria Day, on 21st April, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the RBM Partnership will jointly hold the Virtual Forum on Malaria Elimination. On this occasion, WHO will announce 27 countries and territories that have the potential to eliminate malaria by 2025, as well as review progress towards the achievement of the 2020 global elimination milestone of 10 countries recording three consecutive years of zero malaria cases since 2015. These include Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan and Algeria, as well as El Salvador, the first Central American country to be certified malaria-free earlier this year.
In addition, countries around the world will observe World Malaria Day with their own events, with several countries launching nationwide Zero Malaria Starts with Me campaigns and others illuminating landmarks at 21:00 local time on 25th April in a global relay to celebrate progress towards zero malaria around the world and highlight the urgency of ending this disease everywhere.
Dr Abdourahmane Diallo, CEO of the RBM Partnership adds:
“This World Malaria Day we celebrate countries around the globe that have reached zero malaria since 2000, and a growing number of nations that are on the cusp of elimination.
“Yet despite this incredible progress, World Malaria Day must also serve as a crucial reminder for people everywhere that we must accelerate with urgency to fight this preventable and treatable disease that still takes a child’s life every two minutes. Over this past year, COVID-19 has threatened our hard-won progress against malaria, so now more than ever we must make a commitment to end malaria once and for all.”
Ahead of World Malaria Day, the RBM Partnership to End Malaria urges people in Africa and worldwide to Draw the Line Against Malaria at ZeroMalaria.org and join the conversation on social media by using #DrawTheLine, #ZeroMalaria and #WorldMalariaDay.
Africa Prudential Plc declares N1 billion dividend for shareholders
In line with Covid-19 restrictions, the meeting was held via proxy and streamed live on the company’s website and social media handles.
Africa Prudential Plc— A digital Technology and Investor Services firm listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange—held its Annual General Meeting on Thursday, March 25, 2021. The meeting was located at Lagoon Restaurant, 1C Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, by 10.00 a.m, where a proposed dividend payment of fifty (50) kobo per share was ratified by shareholders. In line with Covid-19 restrictions, the meeting was held via proxy and streamed live on the company’s website and social media handles.
According to the notice issued by the company’s secretary, the payment of 50 kobo per share is commensurate with the resolution made at the Company’s Board meeting, which was held on Thursday, February 18, 2021, amounting to a gross dividend pay-out of N1,0000,000,000 (One billion Naira only).
While addressing stakeholders at the meeting, Chairman of the company, Chief (Mrs) Eniola Fadayomi noted in her statement “Despite the challenging operating environment in 2020, our Company recorded a Gross Revenue of N3.5 billion, and Profit Before Tax of N1.98 billion. In response to the disruptive effects of the pandemic, the Company activated its Business Continuity Plan to seamlessly offer its services to millions of its customers on its digital channels with no disruption to its operation.”
The Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Obong Idiong, comments on the results, “The transition of the company from its traditional Registrar Business to a Technology Business Provider—deploying technology to create value in the Capital Market, financial services investment, hospitality, cooperative and other business sectors—could not have come at a better time. This is evident in the 625% year-on-year growth in Digital Technology Consultancy income.
He further states that “The overarching interest of the Registrar Business, has been to continuously deploy new, innovative ways to transform investors’ experience in the capital market. The company achieved 93% total dividend pay-out for its clients in 2020 compared to 89% in 2019 as the company continue to ease the dividend enrolment process for investors.”
Notwithstanding economic realities during the pandemic, Africa Prudential has shown commitment to rewarding its shareholders and increasing their wealth consistently. It is worthy of note that the company has consistently paid dividends to its shareholders since listing in 2013.
The company announced its Audited Financial Statements for the period ended December 31st, 2020, with a Gross Earnings of N3.50 Billion and Profit before Tax of N1.98 Billion.
