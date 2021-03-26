Data security: Terragon completes 2nd ISO27001 audit

Africa’s leading enterprise marketing technology company, Terragon has successfully completed her 2nd ISO 27001 surveillance audit. The ISO 27001 certification is a global certification for Information Security Management Systems and is only common among fortune 500 companies and other leading global firms involved in data processing.

In a statement made available to journalists, the Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Terragon, Ayodeji Balogun, explained the importance of the certification noting that it was necessary to ensure that they maintained global standard practices while enabling intelligent connections between brands and their customers.

“This certification affirms our superior data governance culture and our ability to guarantee the security of valuable assets including financial information, intellectual property, customer data, employee details or information entrusted by third parties; as we process volumes of data via our Customer Data Platform (CDP) and other Data platforms,” he said.

“As Africa’s leading data and analytics company, Data Privacy is at the core of our business existence and our clients can rest assured that their customer data processed via our software are fully privacy compliant and the risk of unauthorised access to their data is almost non-existent. In addition to this ISO 27001 certification, we are NDPR certified, and since we have partners in Europe and other parts of the word, are also GDPR and CCPA compliant,” Balogun added

With the growing importance of Data to business survival, how information is stored, who has access to it, and how it is protected against unwanted leakage and breaches is critical.

This Certification is one of the main reasons why top tier Banks, multinational FMCG as well as global digital platforms decide to co-operate only with enterprises certified by ISO.

Terragon is a leading enterprise marketing technology company with a presence in Nairobi, Accra, Johannesburg, Bangalore and headquarters in Lagos. Terragon uses data and artificial intelligence to help leading brands intelligently connect to their customers at scale.

With her Customer Data Platform, a software that helps to aggregate data from different touchpoints and create a unified single customer view, Terragon has over the years, offered her services to leading local and multinational brands and has attracted partnerships from Google, Facebook and leading Telcos across the continent.

Terragon is currently listed as the only Africa-founded CDP partner for the Facebook Conversions API; a tool to help advertisers deliver personalized ad experience, measure and attribute in order to enable Brands to improve their Ad performances and gain higher returns on their Ad Spend.