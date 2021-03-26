Corporate Press Releases
Data security: Terragon completes 2nd ISO27001 audit
Terragon uses data and artificial intelligence to help leading brands intelligently connect to their customers at scale.
Africa’s leading enterprise marketing technology company, Terragon has successfully completed her 2nd ISO 27001 surveillance audit. The ISO 27001 certification is a global certification for Information Security Management Systems and is only common among fortune 500 companies and other leading global firms involved in data processing.
In a statement made available to journalists, the Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Terragon, Ayodeji Balogun, explained the importance of the certification noting that it was necessary to ensure that they maintained global standard practices while enabling intelligent connections between brands and their customers.
“This certification affirms our superior data governance culture and our ability to guarantee the security of valuable assets including financial information, intellectual property, customer data, employee details or information entrusted by third parties; as we process volumes of data via our Customer Data Platform (CDP) and other Data platforms,” he said.
“As Africa’s leading data and analytics company, Data Privacy is at the core of our business existence and our clients can rest assured that their customer data processed via our software are fully privacy compliant and the risk of unauthorised access to their data is almost non-existent. In addition to this ISO 27001 certification, we are NDPR certified, and since we have partners in Europe and other parts of the word, are also GDPR and CCPA compliant,” Balogun added
With the growing importance of Data to business survival, how information is stored, who has access to it, and how it is protected against unwanted leakage and breaches is critical.
This Certification is one of the main reasons why top tier Banks, multinational FMCG as well as global digital platforms decide to co-operate only with enterprises certified by ISO.
Terragon is a leading enterprise marketing technology company with a presence in Nairobi, Accra, Johannesburg, Bangalore and headquarters in Lagos. Terragon uses data and artificial intelligence to help leading brands intelligently connect to their customers at scale.
With her Customer Data Platform, a software that helps to aggregate data from different touchpoints and create a unified single customer view, Terragon has over the years, offered her services to leading local and multinational brands and has attracted partnerships from Google, Facebook and leading Telcos across the continent.
Terragon is currently listed as the only Africa-founded CDP partner for the Facebook Conversions API; a tool to help advertisers deliver personalized ad experience, measure and attribute in order to enable Brands to improve their Ad performances and gain higher returns on their Ad Spend.
UBA America to facilitate investment, development capital, trade between North America and Africa, says CEO
UBA America has pledged its continued commitment to facilitating trade and investment between North America and the African continent.
UBA America, the United States subsidiary of Pan African financial institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has pledged its continued commitment to facilitating trade and investment between North America and the African continent.
Speaking on Thursday from the Bank’s office in New York, the Chief Executive Officer, UBA America, Ms. Sola Yomi-Ajayi, disclosed that the bank’s major focus and strategy is to enable the flow of development capital, in line with its commitment to supporting companies achieve their aims of international trade between both continents.
UBA America is the only sub-Saharan African bank licensed to operate a bank in the United States of America (USA) and armed with the fact that its parent company, UBA Group has operations in over 19 African countries and major financial capitals, the bank is continuously hinging on its pan-African strength and global connectivity to support African and international businesses.
Speaking specifically on the subsidiaries’ activities and how UBA America has worked to solidify ease of operations of businesses, multinationals and parastatals in diaspora, Yomi-Ajayi explained that the bank ramped up its services and invested in necessary technology needed to propel the business growth of these organisations.
She said, “At UBA America, we deliver treasury, trade finance, and correspondent banking solutions to a broad range of customers, including Sovereign and central banks; Corporates, Financial institutions, Foundations and Multilateral and Development organisations.
“Overtime, we have leveraged our knowledge, capacity, and unique position as part of the international banking group – UBA Plc – as we seek to provide exceptional value to our customers around the world,” Yomi-Ajayi said.
With its specific focus on being an enabler of international development organisations, she noted that UBA and indeed UBA America has been working with Corporate entities, financial institutions and development organisations on the continent, across the bank’s footprints, leveraging digital banking solutions to meet their needs.
Continuing, she said, “Our focus viz-a-viz our presence in the US is to support American institutions that are operating in Africa. We work with these institutions to achieve their Corporate Goals on the continent, through the provision of innovative Trade, payments, correspondent banking and treasury solutions.”
It is no wonder, therefore, that UBA America’s CEO, Yomi-Ajayi who has headed the bank’s United States operations for several years, was appointed alongside 10 other members into the United States Export-Import Bank (US EXIM) Sub-Saharan Africa Advisory Committee. Among other activities, the committee is expected to advise the EXIM Board on the development and implementation of policies and programmes designed to promote its’s activities in sub-Saharan Africa.
United Bank for Africa Plc is a leading Pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than twenty-one million customers, across over 1,000 business offices and customer touchpoints, in 20 African countries. With a presence in the United States of America, the United Kingdom and France, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail; commercial and corporate banking; innovative cross-border payments and remittances; trade finance and ancillary banking services.
DEAL: Fintech startup, Afriex raises $1.2m seed round as it expands across Africa
Fintech startup, Afriex has raised $1.2 million in its seed funding round.
Y Combinator-backed fintech startup, Afriex, a platform that provides instant, zero-fee transfers to Africans at home and in the diaspora has raised $1.2 million in its seed funding round.
The seed round was led by Pan-African VC firm, Launch Africa. Other investors include Y Combinator, SoftBank Opportunity Fund, Future Africa, Brightstone VC, Processus Capital, Uncommon Ventures, A$AP Capital, Precursor Ventures, and Ivernet Holdings. Angel investors like Russell Smith, Mandela Schumacher-Hodge Dixon, Furqan Rydhan, and Andrea Vaccari also took part.
Founded in 2019 by Tope Alabi and John Obirije, the startup’s platform allows users to deposit cash on the app, send money to a bank account or another user, and withdraw money to a connected bank or debit card.
Sending money overseas is slow and expensive, Afriex is solving this problem by buying cryptocurrency in one country and selling it in another to offer better exchange rates and faster transfers than banks or other transfer services.
The company is based in the United States and Nigeria and has already processed millions of dollars in payments each month for thousands of Africans in the diaspora and on the continent, and grew 20X in 2020.
Afriex took part in Y Combinator’s Summer 2020 Cohort. The startup was Initially active only in the US and Nigeria, but it has now started operations in three new countries, namely Ghana, Kenya, and Uganda,
This new funding will be used to grow its team and expand into further new markets, speeding its vision to be the fastest, cheapest way to send money to anyone in the world.
What they are saying
Temitope Alabi, Founder and chief executive officer (CEO) said, “I would find myself having to pay for foreign expenses with money that was sitting in a US bank account. Traditional remittance companies were so slow and expensive that I knew I could do it better with crypto.”
“Remittance is the best and most important use case for crypto. Our goal is to build the world’s largest remittance company starting with emerging markets.”
Whereas the likes of Western Union and Transferwise (now Wise) built their businesses on top of the traditional banking system, Afriex uses stablecoins – cryptocurrency backed by the US dollar. This means it can charge lower fees, and transfer funds faster, in minutes as opposed to days.
“We don’t have to hold inflationary currencies – we can just hold USD and crypto allows us to source better exchange rates,’‘ Alabi added.
